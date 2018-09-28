Drink of the Month: Castle & Key Gin Lizzy

× Expand The Gin Lizzy. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe provided by Castle & Key Distillery

Ingredients

• 1½ oz. Castle & Key Restoration Release Gin

• ½ oz. Pimm’s liqueur

• ½ oz. herb simple syrup (recipe below)

• ½ oz. lemon juice

• 3 dashes Angostura bitters

• Soda water

• Orange peel, garnish

Herb Simple Syrup

• 2 cups water

• 2 cups raw cane sugar

• ¼ cup rosemary, fresh

• ¼ cup ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

• 1 tbsp. lemon zest

• 1 tbsp. nutmeg, freshly grated

In a saucepan, bring water to boil. Lower heat to a simmer and add rosemary, ginger, lemon zest and nutmeg. Steep for seven minutes. Remove from heat and strain. Return liquid to saucepan over heat, add sugar and stir until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and cool. Store in sealed container in refrigerator up to two weeks.

To build the drink:

To a Collins glass add gin, liqueur, herb simple syrup, lemon juice and bitters. Add ice then stir. Top with soda water and garnish with orange peel.