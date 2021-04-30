Drink of the Month: Grapefruit Rose Mimosa

× Expand xNorma's Grapefruit Rose Mimosa. Photo and styling by Theresa Stanley

Norma Beekman. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Following a decade of experience in Lexington’s bourbon and craft cocktail industry, including five years behind the bar of Lockbox at Lexington’s 21c Hotel Museum as a bartender and bar manager, Norma Beekman has launched her own small business, xNorma. Located in Julietta Market inside North Lexington’s Greyline Station, xNorma focuses on homemade craft cocktail mixers and cocktail education, providing an opportunity for imbibers to stop by her booth and learn about and sample spirits and cocktails, and to take home a bottle or two of small-batch cocktail mixers handcrafted by Beekman. The shop is currently open Thurs.-Sun. For more info, visit www.xnorma.com.

Incorporating craft cocktail cocktail syrup into a glass of Prosecco or dry sparkling wine is a great way for anyone to enjoy a delicious, elevated cocktail at home, regardless of your bartending experience. This drink is made with Norma’s Grapefruit Rose Syrup, a locally crafted cocktail mixer made with fresh squeezed grapefruit juice and infused with rose petals, cardamom and local honey, but recipes for craft cocktail syrup are endless – we encourage you to experiment with your own at home as well!

Ingredients:

• 3/4 ounce of Norma's Grapefruit Rose Syrup

• Dry champagne, chilled

Add Grapefruit Rose syrup to a champagne glass, and top with champagne. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel or rose petals.