Drink of the Month: Kentucky Cousin

× Expand The Kentucky Cousin. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Now that National Bourbon Heritage Month (September) is behind us, full-fledged bourbon season has officially kicked in. A slight riff on the springtime classic Mint Julep cocktail, this drink ties in the deeper fall flavors of cherry and black tea, calling in the brighter notes of mint and citrus to round things out. Recipe makes one delicious autumn cocktail. Enjoy!

Photo by Theresa Stanley

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces bourbon of choice

• ½ ounce cherry liqueur

• 4 mint leaves, plus sprig for garnish

• 3 lemon slices (reserve one for garnish)

• 4 DIY bourbon cherries (recipe follows; reserve one for garnish)

• 1 ounce chilled black tea

• ½ ounce simple syrup

• ½ ounce fresh lemon juice

Method:

To a shaker add four mint leaves, two lemon slices and three bourbon cherries. Muddle. Add bourbon, lemon juice, cherry liqueur, simple syrup and tea. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with cherry, lemon slice and mint sprig.

DIY Bourbon Cherries

Bourbon cherries can be made by using fresh or jarred cherries. If using the jarred variety, choose the extra large cherries and drain the liquid. Pour bourbon in jar to fill and refrigerate for up to two weeks. For fresh cherries, pit and place in a small glass jar. Fill with preferred bourbon. Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.