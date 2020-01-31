Drink of the Month: Kombucha Cocktail

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

While I have no intention of giving up drinking in 2020, striving to drink better is something I can get behind. Consuming more than 64 ounces of water daily is at the top of the list; regularly incorporating nutrient-rich drinks such as teas and kombucha is another goal.

Kombucha is believed to have health benefits, including probiotic, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. With roots that stretch back nearly 2,000 years to ancient China, kombucha has become widely available in grocery stores, health stores and convenience stores in recent years. It is also often brewed at home by enthusiasts. Lexington is home to its own ”micro-kombucha” retail producer, Thrive Kombucha, on North Limestone Street near the corner of Loudon Avenue.

One upside of this recipe is you can use the kombucha of your choice. Another is that if you are currently “on the wagon,” this subtly sweet and sour concoction is just as delectable if you leave out the vodka. Cheers to your health! Recipe serves one.

Photo by Theresa Stanley

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups kombucha of choice

• 2 tablespoons botanical simple syrup (recipe below)

• 1 ½ ounces vodka

• Sprig of herb of choice for garnish

Method:

To a Collins glass add all ingredients. Stir gently. Add ice and garnish.

Botanical Simple Syrup:

• 1 part water

• 1 part local honey or agave

• Sprig of herbs (basil or lemon thyme both work great)

Method:

In a small saucepan, bring water and agave to a slow boil. Add sprig of herbs. Remove from heat and allow it to cool.