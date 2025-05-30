Drink of the Month: Mason Jar Mango Margaritas

× Expand The Mason Jar Mango Margarita. Photo by Amy Eddie

June is “Come Home” month in Lexington – a time to reconnect, celebrate, and honor 250 years of our city’s history. On June 7-8, neighborhoods across Lexington will come alive with live music, front-porch gatherings, and community spirit during 250Lex Porch Fest, one of the signature events of the 250Lex celebration.

To help toast the moment, our friends at Kroger have mixed up something special: the Mason Jar Mango Margarita, a bright, refreshing, and portable cocktail you can shake up, seal, and take along as you stroll to your neighbor’s house for a porch concert.

Raise a jar to Lexington, to home, and to the sounds of summer.

Ingredients

• 4 cups Simple Truth Organic Mango Chunks, thawed

• 1 ½ cups tequila

• 1 ½ cups triple sec

• 2 tablespoons Simple Truth Organic™ Granulated Sugar

• 2 limes, juiced

• ½ cup coarse salt

• Ice

• 4 mason jars with lids

Method

Add mango to blender and process until smooth. Pour mango into a pitcher; add tequila and triple sec. Stir in sugar and lime juice.

If you’re serving right away, moisten jar rims with lime and dip in salt. Add ice, pour drinks and serve.

If making ahead of time, prepare without lime juice, salt or ice (just add drinks to jars and top with lid, adding ice and lime juice when ready to serve).

Serves 4.

Editor’s note: Kroger is the presenting sponsor of 250Lex Porch Fest, which is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company)