Drink of the Month: Manhattan

New Year’s Eve has always been a time for nostalgia. This year, though, when the ball drops, it turns the page on a long chapter that most of us are ready to put behind us. I think it’s safe to say we will all welcome a new calendar and the hope that comes with the year ahead.

With roots in New York City, a particularly iconic New Year’s Eve destination, the Manhattan is a classic cocktail that has been popular on bar menus worldwide for decades. While it may sound fancy, Manhattans are simple to craft at home. Quality ingredients will make this one sing. Pull out your fancy glassware and favorite rye-forward bourbon, splurge on the good sweet vermouth, and don’t forget to put a cherry on top.

Raise a glass as we toast to a new year, looking forward to top-shelf experiences at our favorite places, in our favorite cities, with our favorite people, in 2021.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces high-rye bourbon

• 1 ounce sweet vermouth

• 2 dashes Angostura bitters

• Orange peel

• Cherry, garnish

• Ice

• Glassware: Coupe or martini glass

Method:

To a mixing glass add ice, bourbon, sweet vermouth and bitters, stirring until well-chilled. Rim the edge of preferred glassware with the exterior of an orange peel. Strain chilled cocktail into glass. Garnish with cherry, and place orange peel in glass if desired.