Drink of the Month: Mazunte’s Dirty ‘Chata

× Expand Mazunte Bodega's Dirty ‘Chata. Photo by Mazunte Bodega

Horchata is a sweet, milky beverage that’s commonly on the menu at Mexican restaurants and street vendors. Part of a family of light non-alcoholic beverages known as “aguas frescas” — refreshing and hydrating nonalcoholic drinks — it’s a great accompaniment to spicy food, and it can easily be upgraded into a cocktail. Great for Cinco de Mayo celebrations or any other time you’re looking for a unique, refreshing beverage! Skip the bourbon for a just-as-delicious non-alcoholic version.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces bourbon of choice

• 4 ounces Horchata (pre-batched Horchata is available to purchase at Mazunte Bodega; see below for an easy at-home recipe, if you prefer to make your own!)

• Cinnamon and white sugar

Method:

Rim glass with a blend of cinnamon and sugar. In a shaker with ice, add bourbon of choice and horchata. Stir and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with more cinnamon.

Easy Homemade Horchata (Mexican-Style)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup uncooked white rice

• 4 cups water (for soaking)

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (or 1 cinnamon stick)

• 2 cups whole milk (substitute water or dairy-free milk, for a dairy-free version

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Simple syrup or agave to taste (approximately ¼ cup, but start with a little less and see how you like it!)

Method:

Rinse rice, then combine with 4 cups water and cinnamon to soak. Soak at least four hours or overnight. Blend the soaked rice, cinnamon and soaking water until very smooth. Strain through a fine mesh sieve, cheesecloth or clean kitchen towel into a pitcher. Stir in milk, sugar and vanilla. Taste and add more sugar if desired. Refrigerate until cold.