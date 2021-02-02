Drink of the Month: Negroni

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Designed to be an aperitif – a pre-dinner drink intended to open the palate and calm the mind — the classic Negroni is a botanical three-ingredient cocktail that’s both bold and balanced. A key ingredient in the cocktail is Campari, accentuated by bold orange, herb and floral notes in a mysterious botanical recipe that features up to 80 aromatics. While there are plenty of admirable variations to the classic Negroni recipe — the gin can be substituted by bourbon or mezcal; the Campari can be replaced by its sweeter sister Aperol, another Italian regional variation — we’re focusing on the traditional three-ingredient recipe.

Garnish with an orange peel — or, if you’re feeling “extra,” use a dehydrated orange wheel for an extra touch of sophistication. Wash, dry and thinly slice your citrus, dip in sugar if you’d like, and dry in the oven at 200 degrees for up to two hours, turning the fruit at the halfway point.

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce gin

• 1 ounce sweet vermouth

• 1 ounce Campari

• Orange peel or dehydrated wheel for garnish

To a mixing glass add ice, gin, sweet vermouth and Campari. Using a bar spoon, stir until blended and well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with large ice cubes and garnish. If you prefer your cocktails neat, strain and serve in a chilled, stemless glass and garnish.