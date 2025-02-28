Drink of the Month: Orange Dream Mocktail

× Expand Lockbox's Orange Dream Mocktail. Photo provided by Lockbox at 21c

Mocktails — non-alcoholic concoctions that give the same fun and fancy feeling of a cocktail, but without the buzz or the hangover — are having a moment, and the bar/restaurant Lockbox, located at 21c Lexington Museum Hotel, is embracing that moment with a handful of “zero proof” beverages on its cocktail menu. Among the selections is the Orange Dream, which embodies the nostalgia of a Creamsicle, with a level of elevation and a fun pop of color that are perfect to enjoy while perusing the hotel’s contemporary art galleries.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces orange vanilla simple syrup

• ½ ounce oat milk

• 3 ounces soda

• Ice

• Orange slice (for garnish)

Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add orange vanilla simple syrup and oat milk to the shaker. Shake well until chilled. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with soda. Garnish with an orange slice. Serve and enjoy!

Orange Vanilla Simple Syrup:

Add ½ cup granulated sugar and ½ cup water to a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

Once dissolved, remove from heat and add ½ tablespoon of vanilla extract along with a couple of dashes of orange extract. Stir until combined. Let cool and store in the refrigerator.