Drink of the Month: Paper Plane

Recipe and photo provided by Stephen Sam, vendor and volunteer coordinator of SoulFeast Week

This modern classic cocktail is considered to be a cousin to The Last Word, another classic cocktail that utilizes gin, chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and lime juice. It’s a favorite of local cocktail enthusiast Stephen Sam, part of the team behind this month’s SoulFeast festivities, a weeklong celebration of “culture, cuisine and community” taking place June 18-28.

Among this year’s events include the Soulteenth Festival at Gatton Park on June 20, featuring vendors and family-friendly entertainment from across the state, and a Soulful Sunday Gospel Brunch, an event featuring live gospel music and a special menu from James Beard Award semifinalist Isaiah Screetch taking place at The V on Vine on June 21. The collection of events also includes Kentucky Black Restaurant Week (June 22-28), with participating restaurants serving exclusive off-menu dishes priced at $15 or less. The full schedule and more details can be found at soulfeastweek.com.

Ingredients:

• .75 oz - Fresh bourbon

• .75 oz - Amaro Nonino liqueur

• .75 oz - lemon juice

• .75 oz – Aperol liqueur

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice; shake and strain into a coupe glass.