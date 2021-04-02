Drink of the Month: Pineapple Jalapeño 'Rita

× Expand Photo and styling by Theresa Stanley

Sweet, sour, spicy and boozy, the Pineapple Jalapeño ‘Rita from Agave & Rye hits all the right notes

Recipe provide by: Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall

Which came first: the taco or the margarita? Regardless of the answer, both are essential components for Crave Taco Week, taking place April 19-25 at more than 17 participating restaurants in Lexington. Agave & Rye is known for its creative and delicious cocktail menu, which includes a variety of spins on the classic margarita. This adventurous version offers a medley of sweet and spicy notes – try it at home, or pair it with any of the three Taco Week tacos at Agave & Rye’s Fayette Mall location later this month.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces jalapeño-infused tequila *

• 1/2 ounce agave syrup

• 2 ounces fresh pineapple juice

• 2 ounces fresh margarita mix **

Add ingredients over ice, garnish with pineapple chunks and jalapeño slices.

* To make jalapeño-infused tequila, marinate tequila with jalapeño slices in a covered mason jar for a day or so. As an alternative to using jalapeño-infused tequila, you can muddle some fresh jalapeño slices in the bottom of your glass.

** While Agave & Rye keeps its precise margarita mix recipe under lock-and-key, you can create a homemade mix with a blend of sugar water, lime juice and orange juice. Any favorite margarita mix recipe can be used here – just keep in mind that homemade/fresh-squeezed mix is preferable when it comes to at-home margaritas.