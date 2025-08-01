Drink of the Month: Purl Pink Marg

× Expand The Purl Pink Marg. Photo by Case Mahan

The bar team at the downtown pizza and bagel shop Pearl’s have crafted the perfect margarita for the amaro lover! Not only is it perfectly pink, but the addition of the herbal liqueurs Campari and Génépy helps it hit all of the herbal and bitter notes that we want in a well-balanced cocktail. Drink by a pool with potato chips for maximum enjoyment.

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce tequila of choice (we like Espolòn Blanco!)

• 1 ounce Génépy

• ¾ ounce Campari

• ¾ ounce fresh lime juice

• ½ ounce orgeat syrup

• Couple dashes of Angostura bitters

Method:

Shake and strain over fresh ice.

Garnish with lime and a pinch of salt.