Drink of the Month: Quid Pro Quo

RECIPE AND PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE MANCHESTER
The Quid Pro Quo cocktail. Photo provided by The Manchester
Fancy, fruity and fizzy, this cocktail has been a big hit on the brunch menu at the much-buzzed new Distillery District boutique hotel The Manchester.
Ingredients:
• 1.5 ounces Ramazotti Rosato*
• .5 ounces Giffard strawberry liqueur
• .5 ounces lemon juice
• 3 ounces bubbles (either Prosecco or Cava)
* Ramazotti Rosato is a fresh and light aperitivo that gets its flavors from hibiscus and orange blossom. Aperol is a good substitute if you can’t find it!
Method:
Combine everything except the Prosecco in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with bubbles (and a flowery garnish, if you wish).