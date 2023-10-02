Drink of the Month: Quid Pro Quo

RECIPE AND PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE MANCHESTER

× Expand The Quid Pro Quo cocktail. Photo provided by The Manchester

Fancy, fruity and fizzy, this cocktail has been a big hit on the brunch menu at the much-buzzed new Distillery District boutique hotel The Manchester.

Ingredients:

• 1.5 ounces Ramazotti Rosato*

• .5 ounces Giffard strawberry liqueur

• .5 ounces lemon juice

• 3 ounces bubbles (either Prosecco or Cava)

* Ramazotti Rosato is a fresh and light aperitivo that gets its flavors from hibiscus and orange blossom. Aperol is a good substitute if you can’t find it!

Method:

Combine everything except the Prosecco in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with bubbles (and a flowery garnish, if you wish).