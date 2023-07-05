Drink of the Month: Shirley You Can't Be Serious

× Expand Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Recipe by Elijah Craig and Heaven Hill Brands. Cocktail prepared and styled by Alex Stiles of Amendment 21 Event Bartending

Fruit-forward and effervescent, it’s not quite an Old Fashioned, not quite a “bourbon and ginger” and definitely not a Shirley Temple, the most famous mocktail known to man, but this complex bourbon cocktail has elements of all of the above. Prepare it at home for guests – or just for yourself – to kick off a luminous summer evening.

Ingredients:

• 1 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch

• .75 oz. PAMA pomegranate flavored liqueur

• 2 dashes Angostura bitters

• 2 dashes orange bitters

• 3 oz. ginger beer

• 3 brandied cherries and an orange twist, for garnish

Directions:

Fill glass of choice with ice. Add bitters, Elijah Craig Small Batch and PAMA pomegranate flavored liqueur to a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with three brandied cherries on a skewer and an orange twist.

Heaven Hill Brands is the official beverage partner for Lexington Burger Week, an event produced by this magazine’s parent company, Smiley Pete Publishing. Lexington Burger Week takes place July 10-16 at more than 35 participating local restaurants.