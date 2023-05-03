Drink of the Month: Texas Peach Martini

× Expand The Texas Peach Martini with Deep Eddy Peach Vodka. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Sweet and spicy fans, rejoice! This cocktail combines the subtle spiciness of fresh-cut jalapeños with the sweet fruitiness of pineapple juice and Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, balanced by fresh citrus and a bit of simple syrup. Adjust the spiciness by increasing or decreasing the quantity of jalapeño. The perfect drink to transition from spring into summer!

Deep Eddy Vodka will be a featured spirit at this month’s Bluegrass BBQ Festival, which takes place at Moondance Amphitheater May 19-20 and is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing. For more information on the event, visit www.bluegrassbbqfest.com.

Ingredients:

• 2 oz. Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

• 1 oz. pineapple juice

• ½ oz. fresh lime juice

• ½ oz. simple syrup

• 3 jalapeño slices

Method:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into chilled martini glass and garnish with a jalapeño slice. Recipe makes one drink.