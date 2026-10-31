Drink of the Month: The Carajillo Old-Fashioned

× Expand The Carajillo Old Fashioned. Photo by GIVE270

Recipe by Give 270, sponsor of Lexington Bourbon Week

The Carajillo Old Fashioned has been making waves in the cocktail world, blending the rich coffee notes of Spain’s traditional coffee-based cocktail Carajillo with the timeless sophistication of a split spirit whiskey/cognac Old Fashioned.

With the Carajillo’s recent rise in popularity, not every recipe captures the original’s intended flavor. This version stays true to bartender Sean O’Connor-Combee’s original creation, featuring a coffee-infused amaro blend to tie the cocktail together. Mix one up and discover what the buzz is all about.

Ingredients:

1 part rye whiskey

1 part cognac

1/4 part Licor 43

1/4 part coffee-infused amaro blend (use your favorite store-bought coffee amaro or refer to the recipe below to make your own)

3 dashes Angostura bitters

12 coffee beans

Lemon oil and grated cinnamon for garnish

Method:

Combine liquids and coffee beans in a shaker, stirring over cracked ice. Strain over a fresh rock. Express lemon oil and garnish with grated cinnamon.

Coffee Amaro Blend Recipe

600 grams Braulio Alpine

400 grams Cynar

100 grams Meletti

300 grams coffee beans

Steep for 12 hours before straining and bottling. Makes one liter.

About Give 270

Since 2021, Give 270 has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes through bourbon raffles and signature events. Its weekly Whiskey Wednesdays series gives participants the chance to win rare bourbon prizes for just $5 per ticket. Give 270 also hosts other special raffles featuring sought-after bottles, including Bourbon Strong 50-40-50 and 20/20 Unicorn, and runs raffles through the bourbonraffles.org platform. Co-founder Kenny Rambo often shares his passion for cocktails with short-form recipe videos helping to promote the organization’s fundraising efforts. Learn more at give270.org.