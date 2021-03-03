Drink of the Month: The Gibson

A classic cocktail that has seen a resurgence, thanks to recent pop culture with Lexington ties
Photo by Theresa Stanley
The Gibson is a classic cocktail that has seen renewed interest recently thanks to “The Queen’s Gambit,” a popular series with Lexington ties. As a Gibson fan, it is good to see. This simple gin cocktail hits the spot when preferring a savory sip and can even satisfy when you’re feeling slightly hungry.
Because it is the least sweet among the gin varieties, London dry gin is typically preferred in a dry, briny drink like the Gibson. For a slightly more savory cocktail, try the variation, which adds a few drops of brine and a dash of celery bitters to elevate the drink and its complexity.
Suggested pairing: a rousing game of chess.
Ingredients:
Classic:
• 1 ¾ ounces London dry gin
• ¾ ounce dry vermouth
• Cocktail onion, garnish
Variation:
• 1 ¾ ounces London dry gin
• ¾ ounce dry vermouth
• ½ teaspoon cocktail onion brine
• Dash of celery bitters
• Cocktail onion, garnish
Method:
To a mixing glass add ice, gin and vermouth. Stir until cold. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with cocktail onion(s). For the variation, add brine and bitters to the mixing glass before stirring.