Drink of the Month: The Gibson

A classic cocktail that has seen a resurgence, thanks to recent pop culture with Lexington ties

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

The Gibson is a classic cocktail that has seen renewed interest recently thanks to “The Queen’s Gambit,” a popular series with Lexington ties. As a Gibson fan, it is good to see. This simple gin cocktail hits the spot when preferring a savory sip and can even satisfy when you’re feeling slightly hungry.

Because it is the least sweet among the gin varieties, London dry gin is typically preferred in a dry, briny drink like the Gibson. For a slightly more savory cocktail, try the variation, which adds a few drops of brine and a dash of celery bitters to elevate the drink and its complexity.

Suggested pairing: a rousing game of chess.

Ingredients:

Classic:

• 1 ¾ ounces London dry gin

• ¾ ounce dry vermouth

• Cocktail onion, garnish

Variation:

• 1 ¾ ounces London dry gin

• ¾ ounce dry vermouth

• ½ teaspoon cocktail onion brine

• Dash of celery bitters

• Cocktail onion, garnish

Method:

To a mixing glass add ice, gin and vermouth. Stir until cold. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with cocktail onion(s). For the variation, add brine and bitters to the mixing glass before stirring.