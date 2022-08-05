Drink of the Month: The Kentucky Special

× Expand Blackberries, bourbon and Ale-8-One make up the Kentucky Special. Photo by Keyla Figueroa

RECIPE BY INFINITY ROOFTOP RESTAURANT & BAR

Located on the eighth floor of the downtown Marriott City Center hotel, Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, American cuisine and unmatched downtown Lexington views, in a setting replete with window walls that slide open on temperate evenings for an open-air rooftop vibe, plenty of cozy seating nooks and an abundance of plants and natural light.

The bartenders at Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar have shared a favorite cocktail recipe from their menu that nicely complements the understated Kentucky elegance of the restaurant’s setting.

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounce bourbon of choice (Infinity uses the Woodford Reserve Infinity Barrel pick)

• 1/2 ounce Blackberry syrup (see recipe below)

• 3/4 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

• Ale-8-One, to top

• Fresh mint and lime wheel, for garnish

Method:

To a highball glass, add ice. To a shaker, add bourbon, blackberry syrup, lime juice and ice, then shake and strain into the glass. Top with Ale-8-One and garnish with lime and fresh mint.

Blackberry Simple Syrup:

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 2 limes, zested

Method:

• 2 cups blackberries (fresh or frozen)

• 1 cup water

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Combine the blackberries, water, sugar and lemon juice together in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and mash the berries with a potato masher.

Turn the stove off and let sit for 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to mingle. Pour the mixture through a very fine strainer into a glass jar.