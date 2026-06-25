Drink of the Month: The Pegasus

× Expand Wisebird Cider's The Pegasus cocktail. Photo by Amy Eddie

Created in honor of the 100th anniversary of Ale-8-One, juicy peach and apple fruit meet bright ginger-citrus notes in this refreshing summer cocktail featuring brandy, peach liqueur, Wise Bird dry cider, fresh lemon and Ale-8-One.

Ingredients:

• 1½ ounces bonded brandy

• ½ ounce peach liqueur

• ½ ounce fresh lemon juice

• 2 ounces Wise Bird dry cider

• 4 ounces Ale-8-One

• Peach slice (garnish)

• Mint sprig (garnish, optional)

Method:

Fill a Collins glass with ice. Add brandy, peach liqueur, lemon juice, and stir briefly. Top with Wise Bird cider and Ale-8-One Give one gentle lift with a bar spoon. Garnish with a peach slice and optional mint sprig.