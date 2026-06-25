Drink of the Month: The Pegasus

Wisebird Cider's The Pegasus cocktail. Photo by Amy Eddie
Created in honor of the 100th anniversary of Ale-8-One, juicy peach and apple fruit meet bright ginger-citrus notes in this refreshing summer cocktail featuring brandy, peach liqueur, Wise Bird dry cider, fresh lemon and Ale-8-One.
Ingredients:
• 1½ ounces bonded brandy
• ½ ounce peach liqueur
• ½ ounce fresh lemon juice
• 2 ounces Wise Bird dry cider
• 4 ounces Ale-8-One
• Peach slice (garnish)
• Mint sprig (garnish, optional)
Method:
Fill a Collins glass with ice. Add brandy, peach liqueur, lemon juice, and stir briefly. Top with Wise Bird cider and Ale-8-One Give one gentle lift with a bar spoon. Garnish with a peach slice and optional mint sprig.