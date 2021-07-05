Drink of the Month: The Ultimate Dill

× Expand The Ultimate Dill made with Buffalo Trace's Wheatley Vodka. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Late last year, the purveyors of Louisville-based brewery Goodwood Brewing opened their fourth location – and first in Lexington – inside the Lexington Green space formerly occupied by Mellow Mushroom. In addition to craft beer offerings on a 40-tap system, the Lexington brewpub offers a casual dining experience and a menu of craft cocktails featuring local Kentucky spirits. Made with Wheatley Vodka (a Buffalo Trace product), the Ultimate Dill cocktail can be found on Goodwood’s regular menu – or you can try your hand making it at home following the recipe below.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Wheatley Vodka

• .75 ounces Agave Nectar

• .75 ounces Lime Juice

• Soda water or Sprite

• Cucumber shavings

• Fresh dill sprig

Using vegetable peeler, peel cucumber. In shaker, add dill, two pieces of inner cucumber pieces, vodka, agave and lime juice. Add ice and shake. Pour the contents of the shaker (including cucumber and dill pieces) into a Collins glass. Top with soda water or Sprite.