Drink of the Month: 3TEN Pimm's Cup

The Pimm's Cup | Photo by Brie Cox

The newest venture from chef/owner Jonathan Lundy in partnership with co-owner and award-winning Sommelier T.J. Cox, 3TEN is an upscale, bar-focused restaurant offering globally inspired small plates and a curated bar menu featuring more than 30 cocktails, including original craft cocktails, riffs on classics and an intriguing selection of tiki-inspired drinks. Since opening in December at 310 Short Street, the restaurant has quickly become a destination for an elevated and eclectic upscale culinary and beverage experience.

Cox has shared his version of the classic Pimm’s Cup, a refreshing mid-proof cocktail perfect for summertime.

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces Pimm’s

• 1/2 ounce strawberry liqueur

• 1/4 ounce ginger liqueur

• 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

• 1 ounce cucumber simple syrup (see recipe below)

• 2 ounces ginger ale

Method:

Stir all ingredients together with ice and strain onto fresh ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice and fresh strawberry.

Cucumber Simple Syrup:

• 1 English cucumber, chopped

• 1 cup water

• 1 cup sugar

Heat all ingredients together in a saucepan until sugar is melted. Cover and steep for 10 minutes. Strain and cool. Keeps for up to a week in refrigerator.