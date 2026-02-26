On Our Table: Pico de Gallo

RECIPE AND PHOTO BY MAZUNTE BODEGA

Mazunte Bodega, a Cincinnati-based Mexican restaurant and bar with a location in Lexington’s Distillery District, offers a wide variety of flavorful Mexican entrées, appetizers and beverage options, as well as private dining, event and catering services. They’ve shared their recipe for pico de gallo, a simple but classic dish that’s bursting with bright colors and flavors.

Ingredients:

• 4 Roma tomatoes, chopped

• ¼ red onion, chopped

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

• 1 tablespoon of fresh cilantro, chopped

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• Juice of half a lime

Method:

Toss all ingredients in a large bowl and serve with tortilla chips or use as a sauce for tacos, seafood or other entrées.