On Our Table: Pico de Gallo

RECIPE AND PHOTO BY MAZUNTE BODEGA
Mazunte Bodega, a Cincinnati-based Mexican restaurant and bar with a location in Lexington’s Distillery District, offers a wide variety of flavorful Mexican entrées, appetizers and beverage options, as well as private dining, event and catering services. They’ve shared their recipe for pico de gallo, a simple but classic dish that’s bursting with bright colors and flavors.
Ingredients:
• 4 Roma tomatoes, chopped
• ¼ red onion, chopped
• 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
• 1 tablespoon of fresh cilantro, chopped
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon sea salt
• Juice of half a lime
Method:
Toss all ingredients in a large bowl and serve with tortilla chips or use as a sauce for tacos, seafood or other entrées.