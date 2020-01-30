February tadoo List

Concerts & Gigs

× Expand High energy Louisville folk act Bendigo Fletcher takes the stage at The Burl on Feb. 1. Photo furnished

Bendigo Fletcher. Feb. 1. Louisville-based band Bendigo Fletcher possesses a resolute ruggedness that recalls the Kentucky landscape that inspired it. With singer Ryan Anderson’s howling vocals as a bedrock, the band’s creation floats along folk-rock tendencies, seeking to capture the next pop melody or psychedelic bridge. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

J.J. Grey/Mofro. Feb. 4. From his days playing greasy juke joints to headlining major festivals, J.J. Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collar spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 537-7321

Andy Shauf. Feb. 8. Rooted in storytelling, Toronto-based, Saskatchewan-raised Shauf’s songs unfold like short fiction: densely layered with colorful characters and a rich emotional depth. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Louisiana rockers Loudness War will perform at The Burl on Feb. 9. Photo furnished

Loudness War. Feb. 9. Fans of Wand, Meatbodies and Frankie & The Witch Fingers should appreciate this self-described “fuzz-worshipping garage rock band” from Baton Rouge. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The SteelDrivers. Feb. 14. Having been covered by Adele and joined onstage by longtime fan Bill Murray and country legend John Prine, The SteelDrivers approach their blend of Americana, country, blues, rock and soul with joy and enthusiasm. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 537-7321

Wayne Graham/John R. Miller/The Handshake Deals. Feb. 22. Out of southeast Kentucky, Wayne Graham is not a person but a band made up of two brothers, Hayden and Kenny Miles. Their sound is eclectic yet familiar: a combination that resonates with young and old listeners alike. They’ll be joined by West Virginia songwriter John R. Miller and Berea folk rockers The Handshake Deals. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Ruston Kelly. Feb. 25. With a storytelling sensibility that constantly shifts from candid to poetic, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly’s music is rooted in a delicately sculpted sound that shows every nuance of his vocal delivery. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand sturgill_simpson3 Sturgill Simpson returns to his old stomping grounds on Feb. 28, with special guest Tyler Childers. The show takes place at Rupp Arena. Photo furnished

Sturgill Simpson/Tyler Childers. Feb. 28. These past several years have been a hell of a ride for songsmiths Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson. While the kneejerk reaction might be to lump both artists into a broader country music genre, Simpson’s sound was recently described more accurately as “a mesmerizing and sometimes bewildering mix of traditional country sounds, contemporary philosophy and psychedelic recording-studio wizardry” (IndieWire). In his first ever full arena tour, he’ll be joined by special guest and acclaimed breakout artist Tyler Childers, a star in his own right, who has been lauded for his smart, poignant and authentic approach to songwriting. Both artists are Kentucky natives whose careers have catapulted to an international level in recent years and will perform with full bands. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Theatre & Performance

Woodford Theatre: “Shakespeare in Love, The Play.” Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Feb. 7-8, 13-16. Adapted from the screenplay of the film with the same name, this tale centers on a fictional relationship between William Shakespeare and a young woman who poses as a man in order to star in one of the writer’s plays. Suffering from writer’s block, Shakespeare needs a new muse. He soon finds inspiration in a beautiful female aristocrat, but her daring determination to act in his play puts their already forbidden relationship on even more dangerous ground. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece. 7:30 Thurs.; 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Drive, Versailles. woodfordtheatre.com (859) 873-0648

Studio Players: “Look, No Hans!” Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Peter Fisher, manager of the West Berlin office of a British car company, is also, unknown to his wife, Monica, an undercover agent for British Security of Industry. Monica plans to fly home to England to visit family, but when her plane is delayed, she unexpectedly returns home, followed in rapid succession by Heidi, Fisher’s mistress; Mitzi, a singing telegram girl; and Cadwallader from British Security of Industry who is awaiting the arrival of Hans, a top industrial spy. Doors at 7:30 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Sat.; doors at 2 p.m. and show at 2:30 p.m. on Sun. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 257-4929

Broadway Live: “Fiddler on the Roof.” Feb. 6-9. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life.” 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

AthensWest: “Fences.” Feb. 7-8, 13-16, 20-23. This play by August Wilson tells the story of Maxson family patriarch, Troy, whose dreams of playing baseball professionally were dashed by the racist politics of the day. Now, in the 1950s, his son Cory wants to play football. Will Troy’s disappointment and pride poison his family and destroy his son’s dreams? 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.athenswest.net (859) 425-2550

× Expand The Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center welcomes the production of “Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories," on Feb. 7-9. Photo furnished

“Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories.” Feb. 7-9. This historical fictional tale chronicles the events that transpired in the battle for voting rights on that fateful bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama. The production explores the lives of the forgotten figures of Selma: the birthplace of the voting rights movement. 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2218

UK Theatre and Dance: “Bike America.” Feb. 13-16. Pedaling across America from Boston to California, Penny is looking to have her very own “Eat Pray Love” experience. This modern bicycle odyssey takes our aimless heroine through small towns and big cities as she encounters a colorful bunch of fellow travelers along the way. Is Penny having a “millennial moment” or is this the genuine right-of-passage journey every generation has earned? 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Guignol Theater, 465 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Lexington Ballet Company: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Feb. 14-15. William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy comes to life with a score from Felix Mendelssohn and original choreography by Luis Dominguez. Audiences are invited to leave cold February behind and travel to mythical Athens. It is midsummer in an enchanted forest, where star-crossed lovers enter the realm of fairies, elves and wood sprites – and suffer a few of their pranks. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonballet.org (859) 233-4567

American Spiritual Ensemble and the Kentucky Jazz Repertory: The Music of Duke Ellington. Feb. 15. Since its inception by founder Everett McCorvey in 1995, the American Spiritual Ensemble has thrilled audiences around the world with its dynamic repertoire highlighting the Black experience, with a special focus on keeping traditional American negro spiritual music alive. The Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra, a 17-piece big band co-directed by UK School of Music professors Miles Osland and Dick Domek is highly skilled at re-creating authentic swing-era arrangements. The groups join forces to present an evening of music by Duke Ellington. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

“The Office! A Musical Parody.” Feb. 18-19. It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. This unauthorized parody of the hit TV show “The Office” features such songs as “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” “Marry Me Beesly” and more. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

Transylvania University Theatre: “The Way the Mountain Moved” Staged Public Reading. Feb. 19. Award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin will visit Transylvania University for a four-day workshop of his new play, culminating in a staged reading presented in partnership with BCTC Theater. The story is set in a remote desert in the 1850s, as four men – a U.S. Army lieutenant, a sharpshooter, a botanist and an artist – set out to survey a route for the new continent-spanning railroad. 6:30 p.m. Transylvania University Carrick Theatre, Shearer Art Building, 300 N. Broadway. www.transy.edu

Lexington Chamber Chorale: Sing Community, Celebrating Black History Month. Feb. 23. Showcasing music by African American composers, the chorale will devote an entire concert to music of black composers for the first time, performing a wealth of rarely performed motets and anthems. 5 p.m. Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St. www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org (859) 317-3353

The You & Me Tour: An Evening with Drew and Ellie Holcomb. Feb. 26. Shortly after their marriage, Nashville’s Drew and Ellie Holcomb began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. The band has supported many national touring acts, and Ellie has since found success in a solo career as a Christian singer/songwriter, while Drew still tours nationally with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. This special engagement allows the Holcombs to collaborate once again. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

Origins Jazz Series: Brazukas. Feb. 29. “Brazuka” is a Portuguese term meaning a Brazilian person. This Brazilian jazz ensemble transmits an incredible amount of energy through their music to create a joyful listening experience. Two seatings: 7 and 9:15 p.m. Tee Dee’s Lounge, 266 E. Second St. www.originsjazz.org

Art & Exhibits

“Celebrating 32 Years: An Alumni Exhibit.” On display through February 29. This exhibit features current work by 18 artists who have enjoyed studio space during the Artist’s Attic’s 32-year history, including Kelly Brewer, David Carter, Ma Chao, Marcia Cone, Patsy Corns, Mitch Curd, Ed Fish Dixon, Glenda Earnest, Seth Earnst, Debbie Graviss, Elsie Harris, Eric Johnson, Mary Beth Karas, Marianna McDonald, Nancy Nardiello, David Soileau, Yvonne Todd and Debbie Westerfield. Hours: Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., or when artists are present or by appointment Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Artists’ Attic, 401 W. Main St., Ste. 401 www.theartistsattic.org (859) 254-5501

× Expand “Altered Realities – An Assemblage of Hand-Cut Paper Collages” by Connie Estes Beale will be on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center through Feb. 29. Image furnished

“Altered Realities: An Assemblage of Hand-Cut Paper Collages” by Connie Estes Beale. On display through Feb. 29. In the words of the artist, Connie Estes Beale, “Stories make up our past, amuse our present and inspire our future. Collage allows the viewer, or reader, to interpret his own response to the images presented. Fireworks become the sleeve of a gown; nickels become spaceships landing. The more one looks, the more one sees, and a unique version of the tale is told. The viewer’s relationship to what they see allows another page of the story to unfold.” Hours: Tues.-Thurs., noon-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.: noon-8 p.m. Downtown Arts Center (Community Gallery, second floor), 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/community-gallery (859) 425-5220

“Body Language: Hunter Stamps and Mike Goodlett.” On display until April 19. This exhibit brings together a pair of artists who use a variety of media to create sculptures with a deep relationship to human flesh and form. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Thur.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. (859) 257-5716 www.finearts.uky.edu

Literature & Film

× Expand Accents Publishing will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with refreshments, surprises and the launch of a new monthly literary series on Feb 4 at the University of Kentucky Art Museum. Photo by Bradley Quinn

Accents Publishing 10-Year Celebration. Feb 4. Local independent publishing house Accents, which has published dozens of poetry collections over the years, with a large focus on regional writers, is turning 10. This celebration will kickstart a new monthly literary series hosted by the organization and will feature readings, refreshments and surprises. 6 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.accents-publishing.com

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. Feb. 5. The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of the Commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about the state’s rich literary heritage. This year’s inductees include Cleanth Brooks, Lucy Furman, Sena Jeter Naslund, Sam Shepard and Hollis Summers. The celebration will feature readings, live music and more. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org (859) 231-7924

× Expand “The Babushkas of Chernobyl” will be one of the featured films in this year's 22nd installment of Lexington's One World Film Festival celebrated Feb. 9-March 14. Photo furnished

One World Film Series. Feb. 9-March 14. Now in its 22nd installment, the One World Film Festival presents a series of free films screenings each year, with a focus on complex societal issues such as culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics to encourage in-depth thinking about them. Films include both documentaries and feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. This month’s screenings include “Toni Morrison The Pieces I Am” (Feb. 9 at the UK Chandler Hospital Pavilion A Auditorium at 2:30 p.m.), “The Babushkas of Chernobyl” (Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.), “The Eagle Huntress” (Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.), “Shoplifters” (Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.), “From Nowhere” (Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.), “Soul Power” (Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.), and “Impulso” (Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.). Unless otherwise stated, screenings take place at The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. Screenings continue on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings through March 14; for a full schedule and more details on each film, visit www.lexfilm.org.

Kentucky Great Writers Series. Feb. 11. Taking place several times a year, this series is designed to connect regional authors, readers and writers in an intimate atmosphere. Each event starts with a 25-minute open-mic session to give the audience a chance to participate. At 6:30 p.m., the readings by featured authors will begin. Each author will read for 15-20 minutes from a work of his or her choice. After the readings, the audience will have the opportunity to purchase and have books signed by the authors. This month’s featured authors include Jayne Moore Waldrop, Nazera Sadiq Wright and Katy Yocom. 6 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

Antwon Lindsey Film Festival: “Colour of Love” and “Reticent ‘Cause Black Boys Can’t Cry.” Feb. 22. A38 Films in partnership with The Lyric Theatre Cultural & Arts Center presents two films by young African American filmmaker Antwon Lindsey, currently embarking on a film screening tour. “Colour of Love” is the story of a relationship that develops between a young poet and painter. “Reticent ‘Cause Black Boys Can’t Cry” chronicles the life of a young black male and his attempts to balance the emotional woes of various traumas while growing up in a disenfranchised inner-city community. There will be a Q&A at the conclusion of each film, and a reception area to meet the cast and director prior to the screening. 5 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2218

ETC.

Bluegrass Sustainability Summit. Feb. 4. This inaugural event will empower attendees to create change in businesses, homes and communities. Local experts will equip “action teams” on topics that include waste reduction, sustainable agriculture, water quality and energy efficiency, and attendees will have the opportunity to hear from speakers (including keynote speaker Mark Fisher, VP Facilities, Planning and Sustainability at the Cincinnati Zoo, the “Greenest Zoo in America”), visit with local exhibitors, be inspired by local high school students and learn about regional success stories on the topic of sustainability. 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. University of Kentucky Gatton Student Center, 160 Avenue of Champions www.bggreensource.org/summit/

× Expand The Berea folk act The Handshake Deals is among more than 25 acts to perform as part of The Lexington Gathering, a celebration of Kentucky’s traditional music and cultural heritage. Photo furnished

The Lexington Gathering. Feb. 6-9. This celebration of Kentucky’s traditional music and cultural heritage presented by Kentucky Old-Time Music, Inc. features dozens of bands and artists, square dancing, instrument and art vendors, literary readings, workshops, performances, film screenings and more. Workshops include West African drumming by Joan Brannon, Eastern Kentucky banjo by John Haywood, flatfooting and clogging by Carla Glover, and fiddle tunes by Tessa Dillon. The event kicks off with a party at The Burl on Thurs., Feb. 6, with workshops and performances at ArtsPlace and The Thirsty Fox on Friday, Feb. 7 and Sat., Feb. 8. On Sun., Feb. 9, the event closes out with live music and jam sessions at Thirsty Fox and McCarthy’s Irish Bar. Full schedule and more info can be found at www.lexgathering.com.

Everything is Science: Opposites Attract. Feb. 24-28. Presented by the University of Kentucky professors and students along with a group of community partners, this week-long festival includes paired presentations, lectures and demonstrations that take a closer look at the “yin and yang of science.” With events taking place daily at 6 p.m. at participating local bars and breweries (Rock House Brewing, Creaux, Campus Pub, West Sixth, Pivot Brewing), the event aims to demonstrate how science is happening all around us – not just in research labs. More information and a full schedule is available at http://pharmacy.uky.edu/everything-science.