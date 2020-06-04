Everything You Need To Know About Voting in the 2020 Primary

Smiley Pete Publishing has partnered with CivicLex, Fayette Alliance and other community organizations in LexVote, a new effort designed to educate Lexington residents about the voting process and candidates for the upcoming elections.

At the center of the effort is a website, Lex.Vote, which aims to be a hub for voter information specific to Lexington-Fayette County. Using the "Find Your ballot" feature on the website, users can plug in their home address to access a sample ballot, which leads to information on each candidate who will be featured on that individual's ballot for the June 23 primary election.

Lex.vote also includes an 11-question candidate questionnaire that was created by the LexVote partnering organizations and distributed to the LFUCG Council candidates who are on the ballot for the primary election (Districts 3 and 9). It also includes resources on how to vote in the upcoming election.

Note that Council Districts 5, 6 and 8 will feature candidates in the general election (Nov. 3), but since there are only two candidates running for each of those seats, they will not be featured in the primary. The top two vote-getters for Districts 3 and 9 on June 23 will progress to the general election.

How to Vote In the Primary Election

As you've likely heard, Kentucky's June 23 primary election will look different from past elections, with absentee mail-in voting having been expanded to all Kentuckians in attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We've outlined a handful of key details on how to vote below:

To vote by mail, all registered voters must request an absentee ballot by 11:59 p.m. on June 15. You can request an absentee ballot via this website: govoteky.com (preferred), or by calling (859) 253-3344. Due to high demand and turnaround time, it is recommended that you request your ballot as soon as possible. Once they are filled out, ballots can be returned by mail any time, as long as they are postmarked by June 23. Postage is included with absentee ballots.

Voting by mail is the preferred, recommended method of voting in this election, but limited in-person voting options will be available for those who either need special accommodation, choose not to vote by mail, or do not request their absentee ballot by June 15. Early in-person voting is available by appointment June 8-23 at the Lexington Senior Center (195 Life Lane, behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road); call (859) 253-3344 in advance to schedule an appointment. In-person voting will also be available on June 23 at Kroger Field (in the Central Bank Field Club) from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.. Kroger Field will be the only in-person polling precinct in Fayette County that is open on June 23. Enter through Gate 10 or 11; parking is available in the Blue Lot.

If you prefer not return your absentee ballot in person, you may drop it off in a secure box at the President’s Pavilion (outside Gate 9) at Kroger Field June 15-22, or on June 23 at the Commonwealth Tower Lobby at Kroger Field (between Gates 10 and 11).

Election results will be finalized and made public on Tuesday, June 30.