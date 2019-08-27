Fall Arts 2019 - Dance

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

(859) 271-4472 • www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

On Sept. 8, Bluegrass Youth Ballet will celebrate its recent transition to a new Southland Drive studio with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Located in the former home of Hancock Fabrics, the 13,000-plus-square-foot space features four completed studios, a piano studio, homework area, kitchen, play area, costume storage, office space and a storefront boutique.

“Dia de Los Muertos.” Nov. 1-2. A bilingual (Spanish/English) slideshow will accompany this ballet, which centers on Estelita’s family as they prepare to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mexico, when a sudden death forces the family to experience how precious life is and celebrate every moment of it. Lexington Opera House.

“The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec 20-21. A shortened, one-act version of the holiday classic. Singletary Center for the Arts.

“Cinderella.” May 1-2. Lexington Opera House.

Lexington Ballet Company

(859) 233-3925 • www.lexingtonballet.org

Visit website for showtimes, tickets and additional info.

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 13-14. Join Clara on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. EKU Center for the Arts.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Feb. 14-15. William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy in comes to life with a score from Felix Medelssohn and original choreography by Artistic Director Luis Dominguez. Lexington Opera House.

“Snow White.” April 11. Rediscover the delightful tale of a sweet princess who befriends seven dwarfs while trying to evade a jealous queen and her enchanted mirror in Luis Dominguez’s “Snow White,” set to a score by Jean Sibelius. Lexington Opera House.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

(859) 252-5245 • www.kyballet.com

Tickets, showtimes and additional info available at the organization’s website.

“Carmen.” Oct. 19. Featuring all the great dramatic elements – love, passion and death – this ballet focuses on an exciting love triangle between Don Jose, Escamillo and Carmen. Lexington Opera House.

× Expand Lexington Ballet Company’s performance of “The Nutcracker” takes place Dec. 13-14 at EKU Center for the Arts. Photo furnished

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 14-15, 21-22. This family-favorite holiday tradition features Clara, Drosselmeyer, the Snow Queen, Sugar Plum Fairy, the Rat King and the many other cast members. Lexington Opera House.

“Making a Pointe.” March 21-22. New classical and neo-classical works will be performed in the intimate setting of the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, followed by an opportunity to meet and interact with the artistic director and professional company dancers. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

“Pinocchio.” May 16. This fun-filled ballet based on the favorite storybook tale features 50-60 children performing alongside professional dancers. Lexington Opera House.

Movement Continuum

(270) 366-6352 • Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. • www.movementcontinuum.org

“Neverland.” Nov. 15-17, 23-24 (7 p.m. Friday and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays) For its ninth season production, original contemporary dance company Movement Continuum presents “Neverland,” an uncommon adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic “Peter Pan,” in collaboration with Sora Contemporary Circus. Spotlighting an entirely female cast for a traditionally male narrative, the story adventures its way through mysteries of time, pixie magic and flight via contemporary dance and aerial arts. Audiences will be trasported to the island of Neverland, where intrigue, illusion and imagination reign.