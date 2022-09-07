Fall Arts Preview - 2022

After a challenging couple of years for arts organizations and patrons of the arts alike, many local galleries, venues and festivals are finally back in the full swing of in-person events. We've compiled more 100 events, art exhibits and other cultural happenings to fill up your fall calendar.

ART EXHIBITS

Headley-Whitney Museum

4435 Old Frankfort Pike • www.headley-whitney.org • Gallery hours: Fri-Sun.,10 a.m.-4 p.m.

× Expand Work by artist Susan Stuller will be among the 70+ watercolor paintings presented in the Aqueous USA 2022 exhibit hosted by the Headley Whitney Museum, on display through Nov. 6. Image furnished

“Aqueous.” On display through Nov. 6. Now entering its 45th year, this national juried watercolor exhibition presented in partnership with the Kentucky Watercolor Society features more than 70 watercolor paintings by artists around the country, including 20 from Kentucky.

“Shades of Compassion.” On display March-June 2023. This national exhibition of internationally known and emerging photographers features inspirational, thought-provoking photographs, working toward a goal of promoting compassion and presenting diversity and inclusivity surrounding subjects of environment, humanity and spirituality.

Lexington Art League

Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive • www.lexingtonartleague.org • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m.

“Amanda K. Bridges: Origins & Excavations”; “Rachel Moser: Where It Used To Be Blue”; “Latino Blend”; and “Art by Nature.” All four exhibits on display through Sept. 24. LexArts Hop and Latino Blend artist reception on Sept. 16 (5-9 p.m.); LAL Fourth Friday event on Sept. 23.

PRHBTN. On display Oct. 7-Nov. 5. Opening night and artist reception on Oct. 7; LAL Fourth Friday (cosplay and Halloween-themed) on Oct. 28.

Lexington Art League Member’s Show. On display Nov. 18-Jan. 6. Opening night, artist reception and LexArts Hop on Nov. 18; closing reception on Jan. 6.

× Expand Works by Ben LaFever will be on display at the Loudon House from Jan. 20-March 3. Image furnished

Ben LaFever (paintings) and Debra Booker (photographs and mixed media). Both exhibits on display Jan. 20-March 3. Opening reception and Gallery Hop on Jan. 20; LAL Fourth Friday on Jan. 17 and Feb. 24.

“Matrix Revealed” by Bluegrass Printmakers; “Common Wealth” by Hannah Allen; and a group show curated by Sydney Mullins. All three exhibits on display Jan. 20-March 10. Opening reception and Gallery Hop on Jan. 20; LAL Fourth Friday on Jan. 17 and Feb. 24.

Michelle Armstrong (mixed media); Raymond Papka (mixed media assemblage); and Nico Lund: “Fault Lines.” All three exhibits on display March 17-May 6. LexArts Hop on March 17; artist reception and LAL Fourth Friday on March 24; LAL Fourth Friday on April 22.

LexArts Gallery

Artsplace, 161 N. Mill St. • www.LexArts.org • Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m.

“The Common Wealth of Kentucky Project” featuring Kelly Brewer. On display through Oct. 10. LexArts HOP reception on Sept. 16; Arty Party brunch on Sept. 18.

“Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin Visual Art in the Commonwealth.” On display Oct. 13-Nov. 12.

Tony Higdon. On display Nov. 18-Dec. 31; LexArts HOP reception on Nov. 18.

The Creative Camera Club of Lexington. On display Jan. 13-Feb 25; LexArts HOP reception on Jan. 20.

Glasswork of Travis Adams. On display March 10-April 29; LexArts HOP reception on March 17.

Living Arts & Science Center

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • www.lasc.org • Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Ofrenda.” On display Sept. 16-Nov. 4. Two authentic ofrendas (traditional Hispanic altars) will be installed and continually enhanced, with the community encouraged to make their own offerings.

”Reimagine.” On display Sept. 16-Oct. 14. For this exhibit presented by Arts Connect, professional artists will reimagine students’ work.

× Expand The Living Arts and Science Center celebrates Mexican history and culture with its "Day of the Dead" exhibit on display Oct. 21-Dec. 2. Photo furnished

“Day of the Dead.” On display Oct. 21-Dec. 2. This exhibit celebrates the history, culture and heritage of the traditional Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos.

“I Am Not Invisible.” Nov. 11-Jan. 6. In partnership with the Center for Women Veterans, portions of this campaign will be displayed with artwork by local female veterans. Stories are being collected for the Library of Congress.

Smiley Pete 25th Anniversary Front Cover Retrospective. Dec. 9-Jan. 20. In conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Smiley Pete Publishing, this exhibit celebrates the company’s collaborative spirit of artists and writers, with a display of more than two decades of magazine covers.

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

141 Main St. • www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center • Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m.

“Hypergraph, Emerging Modes of Representation in Design Research.” On display Sept. 10-Nov. 5 in the Community Gallery (second floor). This exhibit features the work of Angus Eade, an assistant professor of architecture at the University of Kentucky and the founder and director of Hypergraph Design.

“Five Painters: Kentucky Roots.” On display through Oct. 1 in the City Gallery. Guest curated by Heike and Irwin Pickett, this exhibit features the work of Christine Huskisson, Isabel Mosley, Madeline Ludwig-Leone, Emil Robinson and Thomas Germano.

“Piecing a City.” On display through Oct. 1. Featuring the work of Hannah Allen, this exhibit is the culmination of the artist’s year-long work as a civic artist-in-residence working alongside the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government Department of Finance.

× Expand Work from artist Lennon Michalski will be on display in “Etiquette, A Common Misconception” at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Oct. 7-Dec. 3. Image furnished

“Etiquette, A Common Misconception.” On display Oct. 7-Dec. 3 in the City Gallery. This exhibit features conceptual work from Lexington artists Mark Lenn Johnson, Dafri and Lennon Michalski.

Mid-South Sculpture Alliance Annual Show. On display Nov. 11-Dec. 30 in the Community Gallery (second floor). This annual show features the sculpture work of innovative artists in the region working in a wide variety of sculptural mediums.

“Sculpture Show.” On display Dec. 9-Feb. 4 in the City Gallery. This exhibit is guest curated by local metal artist Andy Light, featuring his work and that of other sculptors.

New Editions Gallery

500 W. Short St. • neweditionsgallery.com • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m.

“An Equine Affair.” On display Sept. 15-Nov. 4. This equine-themed show will feature new works by Jaime Corum, Joyce Garner, Rodney Hatfield, Lesley Humphrey, Julie Quick and Julie Vergette. LexArts HOP reception Sept. 16.

× Expand “Love the Sounds of Nature,” a mixed media work by Deborah Westerfield, will be featured in the New Editions Gallery exhibit “Mind Over Matter” (Nov. 18-Dec. 23), also featuring the work of Celeste Lewis and Marcia Cone. Image furnished

“Mind Over Matter.” On display Nov. 18-Dec. 23. With this exhibit, what’s old is new again. Three local artists (Celeste Lewis, Deborah Westerfield and Marcia Cone) use a variety of mixed media – found objects, as well as paper, paint and clay – to create assemblages and collage, exploring color, texture and “the stories the art wants to tell.” LexArts HOP reception Nov. 18.

University of Kentucky Art Museum

405 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu/art-museum • Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 12-5 p.m.

“The Life and Death of Charles Williams.” On display through Nov. 26. A collection of Charles Williams’ works curated by Phillip March Jones with contributions by a range of artists, writers, and educators.

“Mortal Coil”: James “Son Ford” Thomas & Davis Farris. On display through Nov. 26. This exhibition brings together two accomplished musicians whose unique sculptures and drawings focus on the human body.

× Expand “Shore Hole (Urban Bourbon)”by Robert Rauschenberg is among the works by the artist on dis- play at the UK Art Museum through Jan 7. Image furnished by Bob Rauschenberg Gallery @FSW

RAUSCHENBERG: “A Gift in Your Pocket from the Collections of Friends in Honor of Bradley Jeffries.” On display Aug. 23-Jan.7. This exhibition features rare paintings, drawings and photographs that were gifted to Jeffries by Rauschenberg, as well as personal objects that honor their friendship.

Marlene McCarty: “Thicker than Water.” On display Aug. 23-Jan. 14. This exhibition pairs two recently donated portraits of McCarty’s parents with a large triptych that shows male and female caregivers who nurse, comfort, and communicate with several chimpanzees.

Louis Zoellar Bickett: “Wrapped and Waxed.” On display Aug. 23-Jan. 14. This modest exhibition features a series of wrapped and waxed objects that were recently donated or are promised gifts to the museum by David R. Hanlon and Linda Schwartz.

“re:museum.” On display Aug. 23-Jan. 14. This exhibition centers the museum’s permanent collection and the museum itself through artworks, educational prompts and other incisive displays.

× Expand The title and spirit of the Universityof Kentucky Art Museum exhibit “Site of a Danger- ous Leap,”on display Jan. 7-May 20, 2023, was influenced in many ways by this photograph made by Mark Klett with Byron Wolfe, titled “Site of a Dangerous Leap, Now Overgrown.” Image furnished

“Site of a Dangerous Leap.” On display Jan. 7-May 20. An idiosyncratic jump into the museum’s permanent collection, highlighting its breadth and tasting its wonder.

Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “Georgetown Street.” On display Feb. 7-June 24. This exhibition examines the context in which two white photographers chose a lower income neighborhood occupied by people of color for a project intended to celebrate its residents.

ART EVENTS

LexArts HOPS

Sept. 16, Nov. 18, Jan. 20, March 17, May 17 • Venue guide available at www.lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

During the LexArts’ HOPs, locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events, at both traditional and nontraditional gallery spaces. Patrons begin at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m.

Symphonic Stroll

Sept. 10 • www.josephinesculpturepark.org/events • Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort

Building on the success of last season’s inaugural event, Lexington Philharmonic musicians will perform chamber music across the beautiful grounds of Josephine Sculpture Park for this special afternoon and evening. Attendees can enjoy interactive activities and food trucks in addition to live music and sculptural installations. Two entry times are offered for admission (4 p.m. and 5 p.m.), with performances occurring between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Waveland Art Fair

Sept. 10-11 • parks.ky.gov/lexington/events/events/waveland-art-fair • Waveland State Historic Park, 225 Waveland Museum Lane

Highlighting handmade crafts from Kentucky artists and artisans in a uniquely historic setting, this art fair will also feature demonstrations, children’s activities, self-guided tours of Waveland, food and drink from local food trucks, breweries and wineries, and the opportunity to browse, shop and meet some of Kentucky’s top artists and their work from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

PRHBTN

October 2022 • www.prhbtn.com

Now in its 11th year, the local celebration of street art returns this October, bringing together artists from Kentucky and across the world to create murals on prominent Lexington buildings.

This grassroots organization has produced over 40 murals in downtown Lexington over the past decade, and also coordinates an annual exhibit with art by local and regional artists (thie year opening Oct. 7 at the Loudoun House). Dates and details for the murals will be announced in the coming months.

Living Arts & Science Center: Day of the Dead

Nov. 1 (5-9 p.m.) • www.lasclex.org • 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

This annual tribute to the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos features live music and dance, traditional foods for purchase, hands-on crafts, art exhibits and a candlelight parade to a stunning exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground.

Crafted Social Holiday Market

Dec. 9-10 • Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Park

This pop-up holiday art market organized by Crafted Social features some of the most talented artists, craftspeople, designers and functional artists in the region, with various styles of art and crafts for sale in time for the holiday shopping season.

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

EKU Center for the Arts

1 Hall Drive, Richmond • www.ekucenter.org

This is just a handful of highlights from EKU Center’s 2022-23 season – visit the organization’s website for a full listing of events.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors. Sept. 14. Drawing influence from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, Drew Holcomb has found his place in today’s landscape of singer/songwriter Americana. 7:30 p.m.

“Rhapsody in Black.” Sept. 20. Written and performed by LeLand Gantt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio by Estelle Parsons, this one-man show explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld returns to the EKU Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 for a night of stand-up comedy. Photo furnished

Jerry Seinfeld. Oct. 20. Hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere, premier American comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns for the fourth time to the EKU Center to perform his signature stand-up routine. 7 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr.: The Christmas Tour. Dec. 15. Known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” as well as his starring roles in films and series that include “Harriet,” “One Night in Miami,” “Central Park” and more, multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom Jr. brings his Christmas show to the EKU Center. 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at the Library

Lexington Public Library, Central Branch,140 E. Main St. • www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-at-library

The free monthly concerts of this long-running series take the second Tuesday of the month. Performances start at 7 p.m.

Clay Moore Quartet. Sept. 8.

The Phil DeGreg Brazilian Trio. Oct. 10.

The Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Nov. 10.

Lexington’s Threo Trio (McCutchen/Covello/McWhorter) with saxophonist Kirby Davis. Dec. 11.

Lexington Opera House

401 W. Short St. • www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

The Lexington Opera House hosts dozens of performances each year, from locally produced shows to nationally touring productions. Visit the venue’s website for additional performances, showtimes and other details.

Broadway Live! at the Lexington Opera House:

“Tootsie.” Oct. 21-23.

“Annie.” Nov. 3-6.

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.” Jan. 13-14, 2023.

“On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.” Jan. 20-22, 2023.

“My Fair Lady.” March 17-19, 2023.

“Jesus Christ Superstar.” March 30-April 2, 2023.

× Expand Five-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Christopher Cross will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 15. Photo furnished

Other Lexington Opera House Events:

Christopher Cross. Sept. 15.

Gordon Lightfoot. Sept. 18.

Trombone Shorty. Sept. 21.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour. Oct. 6.

Little Feat. Oct. 7.

Lexington Philharmonic

www.lexphil.org

Legacy – The Perry Family. Oct. 1. In partnership with local historian Yvonne Giles, LexPhil presents this free, outdoor chamber concert at the African Cemetery No. 2. Guest vocalists Alicia Helm McCorvey and Whit Whitaker will join a quartet of LexPhil musicians for this program featuring vocal and instrumental chamber works by composers Julia Perry and Florence Price, interwoven with narration about the life and legacy of the Perry family. 4 p.m.

Limitless. Oct. 22. In the season’s first full-orchestra performance, LexPhil will take the stage at the Singletary Center for the Arts for a program celebrating the unbounded potential in all of us. The evening will open with Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Three Latin American Dances.” Violinist Simone Porter will return as guest artist for the lyrical Barber “Violin Concerto,” and Aaron Copland’s expansive “Symphony No. 3” will close the program. 7:30 p.m.

A Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 17. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the Cathedral of Christ the King for a program of sacred orchestral and choral works. 8 p.m.

Continuous Variation. Feb 18. Taking place at the Singletary Center for the Arts, this program derives its name from a technique used by composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich in her “Symphony No. 1.” Violist Jordan Bak will join LexPhil to perform Béla Bartók’s “Viola Concerto.” The evening will conclude with Johannes Brahms’ beautiful “Symphony No. 3.” 7:30 p.m.

The Power of Influence. April 29. This program at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center will explore how artists are affected by external sources. With works by Mozart, Joseph Bologne – Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Igor Stravinsky and Lexington-born composer Shawn Okpebholo, each piece is in a direct dialogue with influences from the past and present. 6:45 p.m.

The Lexington Theatre Company

www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org • Visit website for showtimes and more details

The Lexington Theatre Company Quartet Debut Concert. Oct. 9. An afternoon of instrumental musical theatre show tunes. First United Methodist Church, 200 W. High St.

Script to Table: Rodgers and Hammerstein. Nov. 18-19. The Lexington Theatre Company will present a revue of the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein while Chef Ouita Michel creates a multi-course dinner inspired by the music and lyrics. Fasig-Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike

Concert With the Stars. Jan. 7. Broadway Stars from across the country join for this cabaret-style concert of show tunes with behind-the-scenes stories from the guest stars. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Norton Center for the Arts

Newlin Hall, 600 West Walnut St., Danville • www.nortoncenter.com

This is just a handful of upcoming highlights – visit the Norton Center’s website for a full listing of this season’s events.

Tami Neilson. Sept. 11. An artist whose powerful voice can take on big ballads, golden-age country, heartfelt Gospel, soul-infused R&B, Western swing and even old-style rock ’n’ roll, Neilson encompasses them all in stylishly retro attire, long lashes and a stacked-high beehive. 7:30 p.m.

Symbio. Sept. 30. Musical storytellers blending folk, minimalistic art music and electronic dance music, Symbio is one of the most prominent new bands from the Swedish folk and world music scene. 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Danville's Norton Center for the Arts welcomes the award-winning dance ensemble Step Africa for a performance on Nov. 13. Photo furnished

Step Afrika. Nov. 13. With a mixture of dance, songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation, this award-winning dance ensemble blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West African and South African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms. 7:30 p.m.

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussein, Edgar Meyer, Rakesh Chaurasia. April. 27. Steeped in jazz, funk, Bluegrass, classical and other genres, these maestros, genre-bending musicians and longtime friends and innovators create a fusion that is uniquely their own. 7:30 p.m.

Origins Jazz Series

Performances at 7 p.m. at Base249 (249 E. Main St.) unless otherwise noted. www.originsjazz.org

The Jazz Lounge. First Tuesday of each month (Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6). A free show featuring top Lexington musicians selected by Origins Jazz Series.

× Expand The Origin Jazz Series welcomes American saxophonist, composer and author Adam Larson for a performance at Base249 on Sept. 18. Photo furnished

Adam Larson Trio. Sept. 18. This sophisticated saxophonist has garnered critical acclaim for his eloquent compositions and playing with his stripped down trio of sax, bass and drums.

Noah Garabedian Quartet. Oct. 23. Garabedian has serious pedigree as a supporting bassist, having performed in the bands of Ravi Coltrane, Kris Davis and Jeff “Tain” Watts. He now channels that experience into his quartet.

Julian Lage Trio. Dec. 8. Lage has spent more than a decade searching through the myriad strains of American musical history via impeccable technique, free association and a spirit of infinite possibility. 7:30 p.m., Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St.

Sora Aerial Arts

www.soraaerialarts.com

Moving to a new state-of-the-art facility off West Main Street this fall, Sora Aerial Arts is an aerial training facility for adults and children with a variety of focuses, including aerial acrobatics, pole fitness, aerial yoga, flexibility training, dance, group fitness and circus arts.

× Expand Sora Aerial Arts presents its annual Night Circus event on Halloween weekend, featuring aerial performances, live DJs, a full bar and catering and more. Photo by Brian PG Campbell

Night Circus. Oct. 29. Sora Aerial Arts’ Night Circus will turn Lexington into “LexVegas” this Halloween weekend, with the annual event featuring spectacular aerial performances, aerial bartenders, live DJs, a VIP Lounge, full bar & catering, dance floor, vendors and more. Costumes encouraged. 7 p.m.-midnight at the Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St.

The Aerial Nutcracker. Dec. 9-11. The holiday classic that has been performed by dance companies all over the world gets a new spin with Sora Aerial Arts’ company-wide aerial theatrical production, featuring exhilarating aerial acrobatic feats and theatrical storytelling. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

Studio Players

Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Ct. • www.studioplayers.org • Performances at 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.

“It Runs in the Family.” Sept. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25. Set in a hospital, this production contains the usual assortment of farcical nuts running in and out of doors, mistaking everybody for someone else, with Dr. Mortimore trying to fend off a paternity suit, an ex-wife, a punkish son and various other lunatics so he may, at last, deliver the “Lecture of the Year” to a hundred of the world’s leading physicians.

“Scrooge in Rouge.” Nov. 17-21, 24-27, Dec. 1-4. The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players are beset with a widespread case of food poisoning! Only three surviving members remain to soldier on through a performance of “A Christmas Carol.” The undaunted trio gamely face missed cues, ill-fitting costumes and solving the problem of having no one to play Tiny Tim.

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre

www.ukoperatheatre.org

“The Magic Flute.” Sept. 30-Oct. 2. UK Opera Theatre presents the popular classic opera by composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and librettist Emanuel Schikaneder. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun., Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

University of Kentucky Theatre & Dance

finearts.uky.edu • Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sun.; 2 p.m. Sun.

“Radium Girls.” Inspired by a true story and written with warmth and humor, this fast-moving, highly theatrical ensemble piece offers a wry, unflinching look at the peculiarly American obsessions with health, wealth and the commercialization of science. Briggs Theatre, 127 Fine Arts Building.

“School for Scandal.” Gossip and scandal, fueled by sexual intrigue, dominate the high society and aristocracy of England in this comedic, satirical play. Originally staged in 1777 in London’s Drury Lane Theatre, it’s a scathing attack on pretension and hypocrisy. Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St.

LITERATURE & FILM

Rosa Goddard Film Series

Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. • www.kentuckytheatre.org/rosa-goddardFilm • Screenings at 7:15 p.m.

This annual celebration of international cinema classics and contemporary films curated is coordinated by local gift shop and bookstore SQecial Media.

“Good Morning.” Sept. 14. A lighthearted take on Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu’s perennial theme of the challenges of intergenerational relationships, “Good Morning” (1959) tells the story of two young boys who stop speaking in protest after their parents refuse to buy a television set.

“Mirror.” Sept. 21. This 1975 Russian drama directed by Andrei Tarkovsky is loosely autobiographical and unconventionally structured. Unfolding around memories recalled by a dying poet of key moments in his life and in Soviet culture, the film combines contemporary scenes with childhood memories, dreams and newsreel footage, with cinematography slipping between color, black and white, and sepia.

× Expand Director Víctor Erice's Spanish drama "The Spirit of the Beehive" will be screened Sept. 28 at The Kentucky Theatre as part of the annual Rosa Goddard Film Series. Photo furnished

“The Spirit of the Beehive.” Sept. 28. This 1973 Spanish drama focusing on a young girl and her fascination with the 1931 film “Frankenstein” is considered to be a cinematic masterpiece and is said to have influenced contemporary director Guillermo del Toro on films such as “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Devil’s Backbone.”

Kentucky Theatre’s 100th Birthday Celebration

Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.• www.kentuckytheatre.org

Downtown Lexington’s historic movie theater celebrates its 100th birthday throughout the month of October, including a double-feature celebration on Oct. 8 that will include a celebration-fundraiser gala with 1920s’ jazz, ’20s-era film shorts, period cocktails and catered food, followed by a more casual bash later that evening. Stay tuned to the theater’s website, social media and email list for additional details about additional celebratory events taking place throughout the month.

Kentucky Book Festival

Oct. 29 • kybookfestival.org • Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir.

This celebration of reading, writing and publishing is geared to connect book-lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations and empower readers by providing access to new books and opportunities to learn more about writing in a fun, supportive environment. This year’s special guests will include Barbara Kingsolver, Crystal Wilkinson, Wendell Berry and many others.

Carnegie Classics: “The Little Prince”

Nov. 5 (7-11 p.m.) • carnegiecenterlex.org • Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St.

After a two-year hiatus, this immersive annual event themed around a classic work of literature returns, with a tribute to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s 1943 classic children’s book “The Little Prince.” Designed to fully envelop attendees into literary themes and other elements surrounding the work in a fun, theme-party atmosphere, this year’s event will feature a special light show, artistic pop-up surprises, French hors d’oeuvres and an open bar serving signature cocktails “fit for a prince” and more.

DANCE

Allegro Dance Project

www.allegrodanceproject.org

Headspace. Winter/spring 2023 (dates and venue TBA). Combining contemporary dance, aerial and circus arts and live original music, this show explores imagination, sleep, dreams and various aspects of mental health and mental illness. Featuring a run of special sensory-friendly school shows for students (K-12) and a one-show-only encore for the general public.

Music and Dance: A Healthy Pairing. April 16, 2023. Allegro Dance Project collaborates with Lexington Chamber Chorale for a unique mix of contemporary dance, live music and live chorale singing. 5 p.m. Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St.

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

www.bluegrassyouthballet.org • Visit website for showtimes and more details

“The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 15-17. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” April 27-29. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

www.kyballet.com

“Silver Reminiscence.” Oct. 22-23. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 17. Great Crossing High School Theatre, 120 Betsy Way, Georgetown.

“Ballet on the Go.” March 25-26. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

× Expand The Kentucky Ballet presents the Wizard of Oz at the Lexington Opera House on April 8. Photo by Joe Lyman

“The Wizard of Oz.” April 8. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Lexington Ballet Company

www.lexingtonballet.org • Visit website for more details

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 3-4, EKU Center for the Performing Arts (822 Hall Dr., Richmond); Dec. 9-11, 16-18, Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

The Firebird/Clic /Mariachi. Feb. 10-11. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

“Carnival of the Animals.” April 14-15. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Movement Continuum

www.movementcontinuum.org • Performances take place at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main St.

× Expand Movement Continuum, Lexington's original contemporary dance company, bring a personification of the natural world to the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center stage with their performance "Garden" on Nov. 11-13, 18-20. Photo by Landon Antonetti

Garden. Nov. 11-13, 18-20. Guiding its audience through early morning dew-laden petals, sunsets and the mysterious darkness nurturing red-capped mushrooms, dancers will personify the natural world in this program examining the symbiosis of a garden ecosystem and human’s relationship to the world.

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival

Sept. 9-11 • Elm Tree Lane • www.rootsfestky.com

× Expand Lexington's annual Roots and Heritage Festival will take place Sept. 9-11. Photo furnished

Several city blocks are blocked off along Elm Tree Lane for this annual festival celebrating cultural diversity in Lexington. This year’s community festival will be headlined by Party Train – The Gap Band Tribute and will also feature a parade, a KidsFest area, a gospel program and other entertainment.

Christ the King Oktoberfest

Sept. 9-10 • Cathedral of Christ The King, 299 Colony Blvd. • www.ctkoktoberfest.com

Taking place in the parking lot of Christ The King Church for over 30 years, this annual Oktoberfest features fun for all ages, with live music, kids’ games, a celebrity cake wheel, inflatables, Bingo, blackjack and more. This year’s music lineup will be headlined by Smash Mouth and The Spazmatics, with more artists to be announced.

Expansion – Lexington’s Psychedelic Experience & Music Festival

Sept. 10 (2-11 p.m.) The Burl (475 Thompson Road) • www.expansionlex.com

× Expand Austin-based rock group The Black Angels will perform at The Burl on Sept. 10 as part of the festival Expansion, which celebrates psychedelic art and music. Photo furnished

Now in its fourth year, Expansion Festival is a celebration of psychedelic and experimental music and visual art. The 2022 music lineup is topped by national and locally touring acts including Austin’s The Black Angels and L.A.’s Allah-Las and Death Valley Girls, as well as Lexington’s own Sweet Country Meat Boys and others. Artists specializing in analog liquid light, video synthesis and projection-mapped visuals, including Robert Beatty, Psensibil, Darling Lucifer Productions and more will provide visuals for each band, and partnerships with 21c Museum Hotel, VisitLEX and Sora Contemporary Circus, along with other artistic surprises, will accentuate the fully immersive art experience.

Bluegrass Craft Beer & Bourbon Fest

Sept. 17 (12-5 p.m.) • Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. • www.eventbrite.com (search for “Bluegrass Craft Beer”)

Admission to this new event offers attendees the opportunity to sample some of the best craft beers and bourbons that Kentucky has to offer and to enjoy live entertainment and food trucks. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Chamber Music Festival of Lexington

Sept. 19-25 • Various venues • www.chambermusiclex.org

Now in its 15th season, this annual, multi-day festival brings together a quintet of world-renowned musicians to offer central Kentuckians chamber-style performances in a variety of settings, from traditional main-stage concerts at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center to a cabaret-style pop-up at Blue Stallion Brewery. Australian composer Elizabeth Younan serves as the event’s first composer-in-residence since its 2018 season, joining 2022 artist-in-residence Benny Kim and the event’s core ensemble for performances.

St. Andrew Orthodox Church Annual Heritage Festival

Sept. 11-12 (Sat., 12-8 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m.) St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1136 Higbee Mill Road • www.standrewlexington.org

For more than 30 years, St. Andrew Orthodox Church has celebrated the rich cultural heritage of its parish community with this event featuring food, music and dance from various cultures. The two-day event will feature Middle Eastern and Slavic culinary favorites including gyros, falafel and pierogies, as well as a full pastry shop featuring baklava and more. Entertainment typically ranges from Syrian, Palestinian and Serbian folk dancing to Irish step dancing and Bluegrass and more.

The Moonshiner’s Ball

Oct. 6-10 • Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston, Kentucky • www.themoonshinersball.com

× Expand Singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams will be one of the headlining artists at this year's Moonshiner's Ball. Williams will perform Saturday, Oct. 8. The festival takes place Oct. 6-10. Photo furnished

Taking place in the heart of Daniel Boone National Forest on private land situated adjacent to Rockcastle River, this music festival follows the tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” with a diverse and robust music lineup featuring songwriters and troubadours such as Lucinda Williams, Ian Noe and S.G. Goodman, high-energy ensembles like Andy Frasco & the U.N., Dustbowl Revival and Eggy, and a variety of other musical pitstops in between. The family-friendly, BYOB festival was created by the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and offers camping, yoga, food trucks, nature walks and other activities in addition to three days of live music.

Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention

Oct. 21-23 • Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. • www.thescarefest.com

The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, Scarefest celebrates its 14th installment this year, with dozens of exhibits, vendors, seminars and meet-and-greets and photo-ops with celebrities from the horror, sci-fi or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include actors from ”Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master,” “The Return of the Living Dead,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood” and many more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times and other details.

Chevy Chase Street Fair

Oct. 22 (4-10 p.m.) • Euclid Ave. near High St.

The Chevy Chase Street Fair – a celebration of the unique local businesses in the heart of Chevy Chase neighborhood – returns this year, with a section of Euclid Avenue blocked off to street traffic for a full day of live music, food and beverage vendors and other entertainment. This year’s event will be produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Chevy Chaser Magazine.