2024 Fall Arts Preview - Visual Art Exhibits & Events

A comprehensive look at the upcoming season of visual arts exhibits & events, as featured in our September 2024 Fall Arts Preview.

Click the following links for more Fall Arts Preview listings: Dance • Literary & Film Events • Festivals & Events • Theatre & Performance

Visual Art Exhibits

The Artists’ Attic Studios & Gallery

401 W. Main St. • theartistsattic.org • Gallery hours: Fri. and Sat., 12-4 p.m. and by appointment

Associate Member Exhibit. On display through Aug. 22.

Yvonne Todd & Marilyn Sadler Exhibit. On display Sept. 5-Nov. 2.

Members’ Equine Exhibit. On display Sept. 5-Nov. 2.

Frank Culberson & Friends Exhibit. On display Nov. 8-Dec. 26.

× Expand The Headley-Whitney Museum is hosting the fun and whimsical exhibit “Dogs and Cats,” which features a mix of local and international artists. Pictured here is artist Jamie Wyeth’s “Kleberg Study - White Wash.” Image furnished

Headley-Whitney Museum

Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike • www.headley-whitney.org • Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

DOGS & CATS: An Exhibition. On display Sept. 20-Nov. 24. This fun and accessible art exhibition features internationally acclaimed artist Jamie Wyeth, 10 notable Kentucky artists (including Andre Pater, Jaime Corum, Kelly Brewer, Suzy Smith, and Rodney Hatfield), new works by Ellen Skidmore, mid-1800s paintings from private collections, and whimsical dog houses.

Hockensmith Fine Art Editions Gallery and Press

146 E. Main St. • www.finearteditions.net

Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Anne Kindl and Pattie Edmons: Variations of Observations. On display Sept. 19-Oct. 31. Originally from Lexington, but now residing in Michigan, Anne Kindl is a pastel artist who has received international acclaim. Patti Edmon is a Lexington-based artist whose passionate painting articulates feeling and emotion.

Faulkner and Friends: Holiday Gift Showcase. Nov. 14-end of year. As a conclusion to Henry Faulkner’s Centennial celebration, Henry Faulkner originals and archival giclée limited edition prints will be on display.

Institute 193

215 N. Limestone • institute193.org • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Case Mahan: In The Round. On display through Sept. 14. Shot on a variety of mostly pocketable cameras over the course of four years, this exhibit features Lexington photographer Case Mahan’s street and domestic photos in and adjacent to Lexington’s not-so-historic inner beltway, New Circle Road.

MC Sparks. On display Sept 20-Nov. 2. MC Sparks’ figurative paintings blend elements of realism and surrealism, creating dreamlike compositions that invite viewers into a world of introspection and self-discovery. By centering queer bodies within natural landscapes, Sparks challenges conventional representations of gender and sexuality, offering a nuanced perspective that celebrates diversity and individuality.

Richard McCabe: Perdido. On display Nov. 8-Dec. 20. Taken from the Spanish and Portuguese word for “lost,” “Perdido” is also a homage to Perdido Bay and Key, located to the west of Pensacola. A sense of loss, grief and a life in transition inspired the creation of the work for this exhibition. Through photographs, lo-fi projections, found-objects and paintings, this exhibit explores McCabe’s changing relationship with Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Kole Nichols. On display Jan. 10-Feb. 22, 2025. Kole Nichols’ work consists of personal explorations of physical, spiritual, and emotional spaces, often influenced by cyclical movements, patterns, navigation, light, presence and absence. Using site specific materials ranging from natural dyes to slate, handmade paper, and found objects, the work references architectural elements, organizational systems, and even natural phenomena. Nichol’s seeks to analyze and deconstruct passing moments or spaces, hoping to create images and objects that embody those experiences.

María Korol. Feb 28-Apr 12, 2025. María Korol’s artistic practice is rooted in drawing and painting and is interested in storytelling, literature in conversation with history, memory, and transformation. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1980, in the middle of a military dictatorship, she was exiled to Brazil for five years and later returned to grow up in her home country before moving to the United States in 2004.

Jackson Markovic. On display April 18-May 31, 2025. Markovic’s work traces the materials of an American queerness through bits of photographic ephemera, manufactured in his studio. Party lights and lasers often found in gay bars become tools for mark making, a discotheque inside of a darkroom. The architecture of pleasure becomes apparent through photographic processes, creating an index of feeling out of the body.

Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House

209 Castlewood Drive • www.lexingtonartleague.org • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m.

HOMECOMING. On display through Sept. 27. This retrospective looks back at the 467 short days that have elapsed since Souled, a lifelong artwork that appropriates context as medium to reveal truths, began. The event will incorporate the display of previous artworks, the WAKE theater, AION time machine, the end of WAVE 11 and the debut of WAVE 12.

PRHBTN 13. On display Oct. 11-Nov. 22. PRHBTN began in 2011 and is now responsible for facilitating over 40 major murals by artists from all over the world, covering some of Lexington’s most prominent walls. The annual exhibition takes pride in being known for a no-holds-barred ethos, which has resulted in displaying some of the most provocative artwork in the city each year.

Lexington Art League Members’ Biennial. On display Dec. 6-Jan. 24. Every two years the Lexington Art League highlights its creative and talented members with an exhibition, during which the galleries throughout the historic Loudoun House are filled with art.

Lexington Public Library Galleries

140 East Main St. (Central) • 3000 Blake James Dr. (Eastside) • lexpublib.org/gallery Gallery Hours: Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Craig Kaviar Retrospective: Metalwork. On display Sept. 20-Nov. 10 (Central Branch)

Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society. On display Nov. 15-Jan. 12, 2025 (Central Branch)

Folk Art by Len Maxwell. On display Jan. 17-March 9, 2025 (Central Branch).

Collected Memory: Lexington’s 250th Anniversary. On display March 21-July 13, 2025 (Central Branch)

Paintings by Lu Fuller. On display Nov./Dec. (Eastside Branch)

Bluegrass Brooms. On display Jan./Feb 2025. (Eastside Branch)

× Expand A solo show by oil painter John Gaddis, whose work focuses pleir air landscapes and contemporary studio landscapes of Kentucky subjects, will be on display at the Living Arts & Science Center Dec. 13-Feb. 13. Pictured here is his work “Late Evening at Auxier Ridge.” Image furnished

Living Arts & Science Center

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • www.lasclex.org • Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Living Arts & Science Center will feature a wide variety of exhibits in the coming months, including the following. Visit the organization’s website for a full listing.

Raise Your Appliance Well. On display through Sept. 13. This solo show by Lennon Michalski invites viewers to reflect on and recognize the profound impact machines have on our lives. By elevating the status of household appliances, his work challenges the traditional boundaries between the animate and inanimate.

Welcoming Week. On display Sept. 6-Oct. 11. During Welcoming Week, Kentucky Refugee Ministries will showcase photographs taken by high school students who are refugees now living in Lexington. Photos will capture their daily lives and creative perspectives.

REIMAGINE. On display Sept. 20-Oct. 11. A creative reimagined interpretation by professional artists inspired by drawings submitted by Fayette County elementary students.

All Hallows Ink. On display Oct. 18-Nov. 15. An open-theme group show by the Bluegrass Printmakers Association.

Art by Nature. On display Oct. 18-Dec. 6. The Art by Nature program highlights the beauty of Fayette County landscapes and plants. Local artists create pieces inspired by the list of chosen sites provided each year. This year’s exhibit will focus on monarch waystations across the county.

Shades of Bluegrass. On display Dec. 13, 2024-Feb. 14., 2025 A solo show by Jon Gaddis, an oil painter who focuses on work featuring plein air landscapes and contemporary studio landscapes of Kentucky subjects.

New Editions Gallery

500 W. Short St. • neweditionsgallery.com • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m.

A Walk in the Woods. On display Sept. 20-Nov. 2. Reinventing himself using acrylics instead of fresco, celebrated Lexington artist Lynn Sweet shares his talent in his latest exhibit, “A Walk in the Woods.” The exhibit will feature 15 new paintings.

× Expand The Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center is hosting an exhibit featuring the work of Marco Logsden and Rachel Moser, whose work “The Happy Family” is pictured here. Image furnished

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

141 Main St. • www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center • Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs. and Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

CITY GALLERY EXHIBITIONS:

Otium: Summer Observations. On display through Oct. 5.

Marco Logsdon & Rachel Moser: Residues of Concern. Oct. 11-Nov. 30.

Diane Kahlo, Steve Armstrong & Friends. Dec. 6-Feb. 1, 2025.

Mark Ratliff & Other Artists TBA. March 7-April 5, 2025.

Don Ament and Kurt Gohde. April 1-June 7, 2025.

COMMUNITY GALLERY EXHIBITIONS:

VENN-Junior Faculty of the UK College of Design. On display through Sept.7.

Jack Girard & Zoe Strecker. Sept. 13-Nov. 2.

LFUCG Environmental Services Plant By Nature. Nov. 8-Jan. 4., 2025

Cate Wagner with The Nest. Jan. 10-March 1, 2025.

Photography Curated by Tom Eblen. March 7-May 3, 2025.

CHILDREN & YOUTH GALLERY EXHIBITIONS:

Urban Art Collective. Sept. 6-Nov. 2.

Redwood Cooperative School. Nov. 8-Jan. 2, 2025.

FCPS. Jan. 10-May 10, 2025.

× Expand Glass art from artists Jen Blazer and Deanna Clayton (pictured above) will be displayed at Trifecta Glass Art Lounge Oct. 18-mid. January. Photo furnished

Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge

243 Walton Ave. • trifectadesignstudio.com • Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues., by appointment; Wed.-Sun., 12-6 p.m.

Spotlight on Female Glass Masters: Deanna Clayton and Jen Blazina. On display starting Oct. 18, 2024-mid Jan. 2025. Deanna Clayton has been making glass art for over 25 years. She’s dedicated to creating unique works that embrace the technique of pate de verre, and her work appears in public and private collections around the world. Jen Blazina perceives her role as an artist as a record keeper, capturing the essence of lost memories and forgotten voices. Through her work, she holds onto fragments of personal history, transforming common objects into poignant relics of the past.

× Expand Rachael Banks will give a talk at 2nd Story on Oct. 3, as part of the exhibit “All In the Family.” (Pictured above: her photograph “The Wedding.”) Image furnished

2nd Story

522 W. Short St. • 2ndstory.art • Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5p.m.; Sat.-Mon., by request

All in the Family. On display through Oct. 18. This two-venue exhibition (also taking place at the University of Kentucky Art Museum) brings together works by artists who use their relatives as subjects for an examination of love and intimacy, acceptance and forgiveness, rituals and routines, illness and loss. The exhibition offers an opportunity to consider who and what we value, and the related joys and challenges that are part of the equation. During the exhibit, the gallery will host artist talks with participating artists Rachael Banks (Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.) and Tyannia Blue (Oct. 11, 6 p.m.).

× Expand Utilizing airline chairs, fabric, plastic and broken ceramic plates on a shipping pallet, “The Enigma of Arrival in 4 Sections. Section 3: Carry On,” by artist Cosmo Whyte, is among the works featured in the forthocming exhibit “Still, Life! Meaning and Mending in Contemporart Art” at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, 21c Museum Hotels

21c Museum Hotel Lexington

167 West Main St. • 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington • Gallery hours: Open to the public 24/7

Still, Life! Meaning and Mending in Contemporary Art. On display Nov. 2024-Oct. 2025. Still-life imagery appears throughout this multi-media exhibition, addressing and challenging a range of contemporary issues, including gender, consumerism, migration, displacement and mourning. From depictions of wilting bouquets of wildflowers by Valerie Hegarty, Tiffany Calvert, Elena Dorfman and Hung Liu, to the dazzling patterns utilized by Natalie Baxter and Zak Ové, floral imagery here reflects and refracts a heightened awareness of both human vulnerability and resilience.

University of Kentucky Art Museum

405 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu/art-museum • Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 12-5 p.m.

The UK Art Museum will feature a wide variety of exhibits in the coming months, including the following. Visit the museum’s website for a full listing.

Queer Views. On display through Jan. 18, 2025. “Queer Views” is animated by rainbow flags, inquisitive glances, derogatory language, and erotic reverie — just some of the elements in complex works that explore identity, pride, and desire, and exemplify strategies of navigating socio-political marginalization.

Jay Bolotin: The Jackleg Testament, Part 2: The Book of Only Enoch. On display through Jan. 18, 2025. Explore numerous drawings, prints, constructed sets and sculptures, and related ephemera that artist Jay Bolotin used to create The Jackleg Testament, Part 2: The Book of Only Enoch,” a complex animated film that he was finalizing at the time of his death on May 14, 2024.

Catherine Wagner: BUILDINGS + HOMES + CLASSROOMS: perception and imagination. On display through Jan. 18, 2025. Absence and presence in the built environment have occupied Catherine Wagner’s practice for over thirty years. This exhibition features her early black-and-white works, including stage-like images of California landscapes and architecture in the mid-to-late 1970s, and photographs of educational facilities across the United States in the mid-1980s.

Floor, Wall, Outlet: Sculpture and Works on Paper. On display through Jan. 18, 2025. This exhibition explores the ways that ideas become form and features a range of artists represented in the Museum’s permanent collection. Sculptures are situated in distinct areas of the gallery, activating space on walls, floors, and pedestals, some requiring electrical outlets to illuminate bulbs and power LED circuits.

VISUAL ARTS EVENTS

LexArts HOPS

Sept. 20, Nov. 15, Jan. 17, March 21, May 16 • www.lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening, with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events at traditional and non-traditional gallery spaces. Patrons start at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., with many venues keeping additional hours. A full guide is available each month at the LexArts HOP website.

Symphonic Stroll

Josephine Sculpture Park • 3355 Lawrenceburg Road (Frankfort, Ky.) • www.josephinesculpturepark.org/events • Sept. 7

This annual event features Lexington Philharmonic musicians performing chamber music among the outdoor sculptures on the beautiful grounds of Josephine Sculpture Park. Attendees can enjoy performances from Lexington Ballet Company dancers, interactive activities and food trucks in addition to live music and the park’s many sculptural installations. Two entry times are offered for admission (4 p.m. and 5 p.m.), with performances occurring between 4-8 p.m.

Waveland Art Fair

Waveland State Historic Park, 225 Waveland Museum Lane parks.ky.gov/events/waveland-art-fair • Sept. 7-8

Now in its tenth year, the Waveland Art Fair gives attendees the opportunity to view and purchase works of art and artisanal Kentucky Proud food products while exploring the Waveland grounds. Local garden clubs will also participate with their annual fall plant sales, and food trucks will be on site with local fare and handcrafted beverages.

× Expand Euphoria Quilt, a nationwide quilting project addressing the question “What does your gender expansive joy look like?” will stop at 2nd Story on Sept. 22. Image furnished

The Euphoria Quilt

2nd Story Gallery, 522 W. Short St. • Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

The Euphoria Quilt is a trans and queer group quilt made of blocks sent in by over 150 people from around the country that answer the question, “What does your gender expansive joy look like?” The quilt is currently embarking on a nationwide quilting bee tour, to be hand-quilted with community support. All are welcome to join this one-day quilting bee event at 2nd Story, regardless of sewing experience.