2018 Fall Arts Preview

The 2018-19 Origins Jazz Series will present an intimate performance by violinist Regina Carter (pictured here) on May 3, 2019.

Each September marks the beginning of a new cultural season, with local arts organizers gearing up for a new slate of performances, exhibits, festivals and other great events.

We’ve taken inventory of the region’s bevy of upcoming arts and culture events. It’s an impressive list, as always, and we encourage our readers to get out and try something new this season – you are the reason these organizations work so hard to enrich our city’s cultural landscape!

VISUAL ARTS

Art Exhibits

Carnegie Center

251 W. Second St. • (859) 254-4175 • www.carnegiecenterlex.org

I Was Here. Sept. 21-mid-October. A multi-media collaboration among poet Nikky Finney, artist Marjorie Guyon and photographer Patrick J. Mitchell.

Exquisite Corpses. Nov. 3-Dec. 14. This multimedia exhibit inspired by Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” features sculptures by Robert Morgan, an exquisite corpse composition penned by “Carnegie Classics: Frankenstein” attendees, and more.

LexArts Gallery

161 N. Mill St. • (859) 255-2951 • www.LexArts.org

Of Nature – Kiptoo Taurus and Travis Riddell. Aug. 30-Oct. 27.

Neil Sulier: the Distillery Series. Nov. 8-Dec. 29.

Fired. Jan. 10-Feb. 23, 2019.

Kentucky Collects: Henry Faulkner. March 7-May 4, 2019.

University Open. May 16-June 29, 2019.

Living Arts & Science Center

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • (859) 252-5222 • www.lasc.org

The Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen. Sept. 14-Nov. 24. This exhibition will highlight various works from the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen (KGAC)’s juried artists and craftsmen.

Day of the Dead Exhibition 2018. Oct. 2-Nov. 24. This annual exhibition brings together the rich visual traditions that celebrate the memories of family, friends and public figures with sculptural and 2D artwork created to the theme of the Latin American holiday.

Creative Camera Club: 48th Annual Competition and Exhibition. Dec. 5-Feb. 8. A display of more than 120 photographs from Kentucky and beyond from Lexington’s Creative Camera Club, one of the oldest in the country.

Lennon Michalski: Pulp Abstraction. Feb. 11-Jun. 22, 2019. Michalski’s creative process involves building multiple layers of pigments and varnish upon large, wooden panels to create something of a mix between the work of abstract expressionists and the covers of 1950s pulp science fiction novels. A new series of large-scale paintings will be on display.

Miniature Invitational. Feb. 20-Apr. 17, 2019 Local artists will create miniature versions of their own work for this group exhibition, with work from Steve Armstrong, Mary Renzy, Rae Goodwin, Guy Mendes and more.

Kentucky Wildlife. March 4-May 31, 2019. Following in the footsteps of John James Audubon, several regional artists will use animals as their subject matter for this exhibition of wildlife art highlighting the indigenous species of Kentucky.

Morlan Gallery

Mitchell Fine Arts Center, Transylvania University • www.transy.edu/morlan

Lake Effect. Sept. 10-Oct. 18. Facilitated by Trevor Martin (executive director of exhibitions at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago), this exhibition features a quartet of contemporary artists connected to Chicago. Through painting, sculpture, installation and video, their works celebrate color, texture and repetition to interrogate a range of material use and form.

Something Pretty. Oct. 29-Dec. 4. Curated by Emily Goodman, this exhibition explores the many connotations of “pretty,” seeking to complicate the notion of the term by joining artists whose work engages with the aesthetics of prettiness yet undercuts the diminutive and dismissive connotations of the label.

Data, Mine: Hasan Elahi and Laurie Frick. Jan. 16-Feb. 19, 2019. The title of this two-person exhibition featuring the work of data visualization artists Hasan Elahi and Laurie Frick references the methodology and relationship the artists have with data. In the early 2000s, Elahi started an elaborate project in self-surveillance when he was mistakenly put on a terrorist watch list. Elahi’s work examines issues of surveillance, citizenship, migration, transport and challenges of borders and frontiers. Frick, who advocates, “Take your data back and turn it into something meaningful,” analyzes online dating information, resulting in beautiful installations addressing friendship.

Senior Art Exhibition. March 1-April 10, 2019. This exhibit features work of select Transylvania art student seniors, including Jessie Dees, Samara Lyons, Josh Porter, Sarah Schaaf, Sonora Schuck and Stephanie Wayne. Closed the week of March 11 for Spring Break.

Juried Student Art May 3-17, 2019. Art majors and non-art majors alike contribute work in a wide variety of media to this inventive exploration of creativity.

M.S. Rezny Studio/Gallery

903 Manchester St., Ste. 170 • (859) 252 4647 • www.msrezny.com

Continuums. Sept. 4-Oct. 6. In this exhibition of new paintings by Marco Logsdon paired with photography by Michael Wayne, the artists create a continuum by catching a moment in time in succession or by the continuance of form.

Interludes. Oct. 9-Nov. 17. A range of media and supports by artists Chris Brannock, Mary Louise Dean Kathy Rees Johnson and Patrick McNeese are on display in these creations exploring the intersection of art and music.

Revisited ‘18. Nov. 20-Dec. 31. A wide variety of media and subject matter will offer an abundance of visual stimulation for the festive season. Artists featured include Jan Durham, Melissa T. Hall, Kathy Rees Johnson, Marco Logsdon, Mary Rezny, Michael Wayne, Carleton Wing and Laverne Zabielski, collectively utilizing mediums that include oil and acrylic, watercolor and pastel, photography, photo mixed media, fiber art, artists books, collage and more.

You & Me. Jan. 8-Feb. 16, 2019. This collaborative exhibit combines Mary Rezny’s photography with other artists including Karen Spears (drawing), Marco Logsdon (painting), Stacey R. Chinn (sculpture) and Arturo Alonzo Sandoval (weaving).

New Editions Gallery

500 W. Short St. • (859) 266-2766 • neweditionsgallery.com

Keep Your Clothes On. On display through Sept. 8. This figurative show features artists Gayle Cerlan, Roy Ruiz Clayton, Marcia Cone, Larry Forgard, Carlos Gamez de Francisco, Angie Reed Garner, Joyce Garner, Melissa Hall, Rodney Hatfield, Georgia Henkel, John Lackey, Bob Lockhart, Lora Murphy, Helene Steene, Sharon Weiss and Deborah Westerfield.

An Uncommon Vision: Equines, Archetypes and Allegories. Sept. 21-Nov. 2. This exhibit, featuring artwork by Carlos Gamez de Francisco, explores the relationship with horses in the Bluegrass. Born in Cuba, his work provides an escape from reality that manipulates history and explores issues that affect daily life.

Backroad Botanicals: New Frescoes by Lynn Sweet. Nov. 16-Dec. 22. This first solo show in four years from Lexington artist Lynn Sweet showcases new frescoes that continue to explore rural landscapes in the United States and beyond.

× Expand The University of Kentucky Art Museum will host a retrospective of illustrator Ralph Steadman's work Feb. 16-May 5, 2019.

University of Kentucky Art Museum

405 Rose St. • (859) 257-5716 • finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Ralph Eugene Meatyard: Stages for Being. Sept. 8-Dec. 9. Lexington photographer Ralph Eugene Meatyard (1925-1972) made his living as an optician while creating enigmatic photographs of friends and family members posed in abandoned places, often wearing masks or enacting symbolic gestures. The exhibit features latex masks, bought at a local Woolworth’s in the late 1950s, combined with dolls and other suggestive objects to become the props that helped animate the artist’s most notorious works.

Downstage from Meatyard. Sept. 8-Dec. 9. This exhibition brings together a range of artists whose works can be linked to the photographs of Ralph Eugene Meatyard by way of his working methods and the psychological and poetic nature of his images. Among these are the collaborative aspect of using family members and friends as models or “actors”; seeking out and utilizing architectural and natural settings for their stage-like potential; and his distinct combination of reality and dream-like and surreal conditions.

Ralph Steadman Retrospective. Feb. 16-May 5, 2019. Originally curated by Anita O’Brien at the Cartoon Museum, London, the Ralph Steadman Retrospective offers insights into the genius of one of the world’s most acclaimed artists/illustrators. This exhibition takes the viewer on a journey through Steadman’s prolific career of more than 60 years, from the sketches he created as a student in the 1950s to present day pictures.

Art Exhibits

LexArts HOPS

www.galleryhoplex.com • Sept. 21, Nov. 16, Jan. 18, March 15, May 17

During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events. Patrons begin at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., with many restaurants, bars and other non-traditional venues keeping additional hours.

Living Arts & Science Center: Day of the Dead

Nov. 1, 5-9 p.m. • 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • 859-252-5222 • www.lasclex.org

The 12th annual Day of The Dead Festival will feature live music and dance, traditional foods, hands-on crafts, a candlelight parade and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground. Each year this community event brings together individuals, groups, students and teachers from both the Latino and non-Latino communities.

PRHBTN

www.prhbtn.com

Various events and mural installations taking place throughout October and November

PRHBTN (pronounced “prohibition”) is an annual celebration of street art and other art forms that have been marginalized in the mainstream. The grassroots arts organization brings a lineup of international artists to town to create permanent murals in high-profile public spaces each year, as well as presenting a gallery exhibit of local art and organizing a handful of additional events.

The eighth annual PRHBTN Gallery Show – exclusively showcasing local and regional artists – will take place at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House Oct. 26-Nov. 18. The gallery’s opening event on Oct. 26 will feature live art, live music, catering, a full bar and other special surprises to be announced. (A call for artists to participate is posted on www.PRHBTN.com, with a submission deadline of Sept. 23.)

This year’s lineup of artists who will be creating large-scale permanent works in Lexington includes Bezt of Etam Cru (Poland), Fintan Magee (Australia), Alice Mizrachi (New York City) and Spencer Reinhard (Kentucky/Colombia). Artists are slated to be in Lexington creating works throughout the month of October; mural locations, artist talks and panels and other details will be announced.

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

AthensWest Theatre Company

(859) 425-2550 • www.athenswest.net

Performances take place at the Downtown Arts Center’s Black Box Theater, 141 E. Main St. Visit website for showtimes and additional details.

“The Importance of Being Earnest.” Oct. 5-21. This 1895 comedy by Oscar Wilde removes the glamor associated with a Victorian lifestyle in pursuit of a satirical and witty perspective on aristocracy. Follow the the play’s protagonist, Jack Worthing, as he attempts to shed his social obligations as his imaginary brother, Ernest, does.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Feb. 8-24. This three-act play delves into the marriage of Martha and George, who invite a young couple, Nick and Honey, to their home for drinks after a work gathering. Both couples are forced to face the complexities of their marriage as they interact with one another and the distinctions between reality and fantasy.

“The Cake.” April 12-28. Faced with a moral challenge after discovering that the cake she was creating for her best friend’s daughter’s wedding is not for a bride and groom, but for two brides, Della – a religious baker – confronts her faith, her perspectives and her own marriage.

Bluegrass Opera

(859) 940-9379 • www.bgolex.org/index.html

10th Birthday Bash. Sept. 8. In celebration of its 10th birthday, Bluegrass Opera will host a special evening of Broadway classics and standards, excerpts from past seasons and a sneak peek of upcoming shows. The event will also feature catering from Lockbox, a silent auction and other entertainment. 6:30-8 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St.

“Mary Todd.” Nov. 9-11. In honor of the 200th birthday of native Lexingtonian Mary Todd Lincoln, Bluegrass Opera will present a new musical focusing on her coming-of-age here in the Bluegrass. The show offers a unique look at the events and relationships that shaped the future first lady, including her time at the Mentelle school for girls. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

“King of Glory” (March and April; dates and venues TBD). A growing, annual tradition throughout central Kentucky and beyond, Bluegrass Opera offers a series of free perform-ances of the sacred work “King of Glory.” Combining texts from both the Old and New Testaments with music ranging from classical choral to contemporary song, this work tells the story of the Passion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, using vivid, lush harmonies and memorable melodies.

Broadway Live! at the Opera House/ Variety Live

(859) 233-4567 • www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Both series take place at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Visit website for showtimes and other details.

Broadway Live at the Opera House

One of the oldest touring Broadway series in the country, annually featuring five to six titles of current national Broadway tours.

“Elf: The Musical.” Nov. 16-18. This tale follows Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“Kinky Boots.” Jan. 18-20. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning Cyndi Lauper, this musical is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

“Finding Neverland.” Feb. 15-17. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically acclaimed Academy Award-winning film, “Finding Neverland“ tells the story of Peter Pan and Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

“Something Rotten!” Mar. 22-24. Set in 1595, this play tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

“The King and I.” April 26-28. Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British school teacher whom the modernist King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Variety Live

The sister series to Broadway Live!, Variety Live presents national touring acts such as concerts, family shows, Broadway productions and more.

“The Play That Goes Wrong.” Sept. 14-15. This classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania. Welcome to opening night of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous, with an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

“Concert with the Stars.” Jan. 12. A cabaret-style concert of Broadway show tunes interwoven with behind-the-scenes stories from the guest stars.

“American Girl Live.” Jan. 25-26. “American Girl Live” is a stage production featuring all-original songs. Bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life through story and song performed by American Girl characters. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams and learn the power of friendship.

“The Music Man.” Jul. 12-15. This bright, hopeful show features tunes including “76 Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble” and “Shipoopi!” Step back in time as Professor Harold Hill shows us just how beautifully music and dance can unite a community.

EKU Center for the Arts

1 Hall Drive, Richmond • (859) 662-7469 • www.ekucenter.org

This is just a handful of highlights from EKU Center’s 2018-19 season – visit its website for a full listing of events.

Nov. 11: Bob Dylan and his Band

Dec. 8: A Magical Cirque Christmas

April 10, 2019: Monty Python’s “Spamalot”

May 2, 2019: Rodger & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music”

Jazz! Live at the Library

www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-at-library

The free monthly concerts of this long-running series take place monthly at the Farish Theater in the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 140 E. Main St.

Sept. 13: Diego Lyra & Brazukas: Taste of Brazil

Oct. 11: Chuck Marohnic Trio

Nov. 8: The Jamey Aebersold Quartet

Dec. 13: The Osland-Dailey Jazztet

Lexington Chamber Chorale

Concerts take place at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St. • (859) 317-3353 • www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org

The Lexington Chamber Chorale celebrates the art of choral singing performing interesting and challenge pieces of music.

“For Every Song, There is a Season.” Oct. 13. The Chamber Chorale’s vocal take on “The Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi will include works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Edvard Grieg, Edward Elgar, Claude Debussy and others. Selections will be centered on each season.

“Songs of Celebration & Joy.” Nov. 5. This annual Chamber Chorale event will include dialogue from medieval English, fresh arrangements of international carols and a few recently composed works.

“Heart & Inspiration.” Feb. 16. This concert will celebrate Valentine’s Day with songs of the heart, songs of inspiration and songs from many different countries including China, Italy and Germany. Robert Schumann, Orlando di Lasso and J.S. Bach will all be represented.

“New Once, Now Forever.” April 17. While the Chamber Chorale typically focuses its selections on easy-to-identify contemporary compositions, this concert will explore the new, edgy choral pieces ofdifferent time periods.

Lexington Chamber Orchestra

Saturday evening performances take place at 7:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church (3900 Rapid Run Dr.), with Sun. matinees at 3 p.m. at The Lyric Theatre. • www.lexingtonchamberorchestra.com

Transfigured Night. Sept. 15-16. Featuring Peter Simpson on the bassoon, the Lexington Chamber Orchestra will highlight Suk’s “Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale St. Wenceslas,” Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Bassoon and Strings in A minor,” Bach’s “Arioso from Cantata No. 156 for Bassoon and Strings” and Schoenberg’s “Transfigured Night.”

American Icons. Oct. 13-14. The performance will begin with Bernstein’s “West Side Story” arrangements, moving into Baber’s “Flute Suite” and finishing with Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

European Postcards. March 2-3, 2019. This evening will include Haydn’s “Symphony No. 104 - London,” Vanhal’s “Viola Concerto” and Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 4 - Italian.”

Romantic Impressions. April 27-28, 2019. The show will begin with Couvillon’s “Rivière du Diable,” followed by Debussy’s “Danse Sacrée et Danse Profane,” Grandjany’s “Aria in Classic Style” and conclude with Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings.”

Lexington Children’s Theatre

Performances take place at Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. • (859) 254-4546 • www.lctonstage.org

Note: This is just a handful of highlights for the Lexington Children’s Theatre 2018-19 season – visit the website for a full listing of this season’s events.

“Amelia Earhart.” Sept. 23 (2 p.m.) and Sept. 29 (7 p.m.).

“The Ghosts of Pineville.” Oct. 20 (2 p.m., 7 p.m.) and Oct. 21 (2 p.m.).

“The Snowy Day and other stories by Ezra Jack Keats.” Nov. 4 (2 p.m.), Nov. 10 (2 p.m., 7 p.m.), and Nov. 11 (2 p.m.).

“A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Dec. 1 (2 p.m., 7 p.m.), Dec. 2 (2 p.m.), Dec. 8 (2 p.m.).

× Expand The 2018-19 Lexington Philharmonic season will be the final season for conductor and music director Scott Terrell.

Lexington Philharmonic

(859) 233-4226 • www.lexphil.org

The 2018-19 season of the Lexington Philharmonic will be the final season for conductor/music director Scott Terrell, who will conduct/direct all of the 2018-19 season shows, as well as the 2018 Cathedral Christmas and New Year’s Eve Concerts.

Opening Night: Bernstein & Gershwin. Oct. 20. The season will kick off with Bernstein’s “Suite from Candide,” followed by Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” featuring Ryan Shirar on piano, and conclude with Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” performed on a semi-staged opera. Lexington Opera House.

Made in America. Nov. 16. The evening will begin with Joan Tower’s “Made in America,” followed by Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, “Paris,” continued with Ravel’s “Piano Concerto in G major,” featuring Tengku Irfan on piano, and finishing off with Copland’s “Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes.” Singletary Center for the Arts.

New Year’s Eve: Tango Caliente! The Music of Argentina. Dec. 31. Welcome 2019 with Lexington Philharmonic through a celebration of Latin music and dance, performed by Camille Zamora, Hector Del Curto, Patricio Touceda and Eva Lucero.Lexington Opera House.

Brahms’ First. Feb. 8, 2019. The second half of Lexington Philharmonic’s season will begin with Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Concertino Cusqueño,” Paquito D’Rivera’s “Gran Danzón” and finish with Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1 in C minor.” Singletary Center for the Arts.

Verdi Requiem. March 29, 2019. Featuring choirs from Asbury University, Berea College, Centre College and Eastern Kentucky University, the show will pay homage to Verdi’s “Requiem Mass.” Singletary Center for the Arts.

Saint-Saëns & Shostakovich. April 12, 2019. This night will kick off with Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres,” then continue with Saint-Saëns’ “Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor” with Simone Porter on violin, and close with Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5 in D minor.” Singletary Center for the Arts.

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. May 18, 2019. Join the Lexington Philharmonic to conclude their 2018-2019 season as they perform alongside the film “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” acting as a live orchestra. Singletary Center for the Arts.

Lexington Singers

Performances take place at various venues. • www.lexsing.org/

The Lexington Singers celebrate their 60th season this year, dubbing it the 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.

Brahms “Requiem.” Nov. 4. The Lexington Singers perform the sacred but non-liturgical Ein Deutsches Requiem by Johannes Brahms, a large-scale work for chorus, full orchestra, and soprano and baritone soloists. This “Requiem” features seven movements and is sung in German. Calvary Baptist Church, 150 E. High St.

Fall Concert. Nov. 10. The Lexington Singers Children’s Choir features nearly 150 students across four choirs. The Fall Concert exhibits the work of students ranging from 5-18 years old and performing in a variety of styles and languages. Students perform as a choir, as soloists, as accompanists and as part of the Orff Ensemble. Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Drive.

“Messiah: a Christmas Story.” Dec. 7. The Lexington Singers will present “Messiah: A Christmas Story,” selections from the time-honored Messiah by George Frideric Handel, as well as other sacred and seasonal favorites to tell the Christmas story as never before told. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

Diamond Jubilation. March 10, 2019. Commemorate the landmark 60th anniversary of The Lexington Singers. This soon-to-be-immortalized work will be performed before a central Kentucky audience three months before The Lexington Singers take flight to make their July 2019 performance debut in South Africa. First United Methodist Church, 200 W. High St.

Angela Rice’s “Thy Will Be Done.” April 13. Angela Rice’s Easter Oratorio chronicles the life, ministry, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Lexington native, American tenor and Metropolitan Opera star Gregory Turay headlines the all-star cast of soloists and singers. Centre College Norton Center for the Arts, Newlin Hall, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville.

Spring Concert. May 10. The four choirs and new Orff ensemble combine to celebrate another season in their year-ending Spring Concert. Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Drive

Pops Jubilation. May 25. The Lexington Singers 60th anniversary season will conclude with a Pops Jubilation concert, featuring a collage of soloists and ensemble numbers and the best of music from their past Pops concerts. The Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Message Theater

www.facebook.com/messagetheater59

“Raisin in the Sun.” Sept. 28-30. In partnership with The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, Message Theater present a performance of Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 classic play, “A Raisin in the Sun.” Nearly 60 years since its debut, the timeless story of struggle and self-identity has continued to resound with generations of fans, having influenced countless artists and adaptations over the years. With a mission to “bridge the cultural gap in the Lexington theatre community,” local theatre company Message Theatre has chosen this play for its timeless, resounding message. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St.

Origins Jazz Series

www.originzjazz.com • Unless otherwise noted, shows take place at 7 p.m. at Tee Dee’s Blues Club, 266 E. Second St.

Formed in 2017 by a collective of musicians and music advocates to help increase the live jazz offerings in Lexington, the Origins Jazz Series kicks of its second season this month and will present nearly a dozen concerts in its second season, from traditional to avant-garde to Cuban jazz.

Sept. 15: Axel and Xiomara Laugart

Oct. 5: Noah Preminger

Oct. 28: Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

Nov. 17: Bobby Floyd

Jan. 12: Gail Wynters

Jan. 26: Kelle Jolly

March 9: Ross Whitaker

April 20: Keigo Hirakawa

May 3: Regina Carter & Xavier Davis at the First Presbyterian Church

× Expand New York-based bass quartet The Westerlies will perform at the Norton Center for the Arts on Oct. 5.

Norton Center for the Arts

Newlin Hall, 600 West Walnut St., Danville • (859) 236-4692 • www.nortoncenter.com

This is just a handful of upcoming highlights – visit its website for a full listing of this season’s events.

Sept. 28: Martha Redbone Roots Project

Oct. 5: The Westerlies

Nov. 2: “The Comedy of Errors”

Nov. 18: Vince Gill

Dec. 1: “Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas”

Studio Players

Performances take place in Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Court • (859) 257-4929 • www.studioplayers.org

Visit website for tickets, showtimes and more information.

“Ripcord.” Sept. 13-16, 21-23, 28-30. A seemingly harmless bet between two women in a senior living facility quickly escalates into a wacky game of one-upmanship.

“Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll & Hyde Play.” Nov. 8-11, 16-18, 23-25. Repressed impulses burst their corsets in this clever spoof of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

“Nights at the Algonquin Round Table.” Jan. 10-13, 18-20, 25-27, 2019. In the era of Flappers, Prohibition and hot jazz, the members of the Algonquin Round Table set the standard for a new kind of irreverent cultural comedy.

“The Miracle Worker.” March 7-10, 15-17, 22-24, 2019. The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the teacher, Annie Sullivan, and blind, deaf, and mute Helen Keller. Through persistence, love and sheer stubbornness, Annie is finally successful in teaching Helen how to communicate, with the utterance of a single word: “water.”

“Dearly Departed.” May 9-12, 17-19, 24-26, 2019. When the head of the Turpin family suddenly drops dead at the kitchen table, his death brings the family together – at least physically – and the rest of the show is spent watching the mishaps and chaos that follow.

UK Opera Theatre

(859) 257-9331 • www.ukoperatheatre.org

“Silent Night.” Nov. 9-11. All performances at “Silent Night” recount a moment of peace: The year is 1914 and the Great War has just been declared, dividing nations and sending millions into battle. Singletary Center Concert Hall, 405 Rose St.

Alltech Holiday Celebration of Song. Dec. 9. In the spirit of old-fashioned singalongs, the audience is encouraged to join in the renditions of holiday carols led by a chorus. The Square, 401 W. Main St.

“Madama Butterfly.” March 1-2, 2019. Set in the 1890s in Nagasaki, Japan, “Madama Butterfly” tells the story of Cho-cho-san, a 15-year-old girl who is arranged to marry Pinkerton, an officer in the American Navy. Singletary Center Concert Hall, 405 Rose St.

UK Theatre Department

finearts.uky.edu • (859) 257-4929

All performances are at the Guignol Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose St., unless otherwise noted.

“The Drunken City.” Oct. 4-6, Oct. 11-14. Three 20-somethings head to the city for a wild bachelorettes’ night out. After one too many drinks, their blissful naïveté quickly descends into an inebriated spectacle of uncertainty.

“Peter and the Starcatcher.” Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1-2. Witness “the boy who never grew up” as he faces swashbuckling pirates and a fearless young girl, all while discovering who he’s meant to be.

Louder Than Words Dance Concert. Jan. 24-27. The eighth annual dance concert presents contemporary choreography from six choreographers. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

“Crimes of the Heart.” Feb. 14-17. The three Magrath sisters gather in their hometown of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, as their grandfather’s health quickly declines. The conflicted sisters lament their traumatic childhood and question the possibilities of their family’s future.

“Shrek the Musical.” April 11-14. Shrek is a grumpy ogre who prefers the solitude of his swamp. Thanks to the blundering Lord Farquaad he finds himself on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona.

DANCE

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

www.bluegrassyouthballet.org • (859) 271-4472

“Alebrijes: Pedro’s Magical Spirit Creatures.” Oct. 12-13. Based on a true story of a a Mexican piñata maker. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

“The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec 14-15, Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

“15 Dances.” March 29-30, 2019. Bluegrass Youth Ballet brings its favorite dances back to the stage to celebrate the organization’s 15th season of “Dreaming Big.” Audiences will love excerpts from “Alice in Wonderland,” “Little Mermaid,” “Dia de los Muertos” and more. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Lexington Ballet

(859) 233-3925 • www.lexingtonballet.org

Unless otherwise noted, all shows take place at The Lexington Opera House.

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 15-23

“Sleeping Beauty.” Feb. 9-10

“The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter.” April 13. Artistic director Luis Dominguez – inspired to create original choreography for this tale in 2009 after reading the beloved stories to his 5-year-old son – will bring his “The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter” back to the stage for its 10th year anniversary.

Kentucky Ballet

www.kyballet.com • (859) 252-5245

Visit website for showtimes, tickets and additional info.

“Dracula.” Oct. 27. This Kentucky Ballet favorite kicks off the season as a part of the Halloween activities around Lexington. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

“The Night before Christmas.” Dec. 16, Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road.

“In Motion.” March 2-3. Artistic director Norbe Risco selects pieces from the KBT repertoire, combining classical and newer works. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

“The Wizard of Oz.” May 18, Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Movement Continuum

(859) 425-2550 • www.movementcontinuum.org/

“Wild Things.” Nov. 16-18. This contemporary adaptation of Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are” features a female Max focused on reclaiming her powerful woman wildness. Extravagant costumes, multimedia projections and original choreography work together to bring this classic story to life. Children are encouraged to wear their best “Wild Things” costumes to the show. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

LITERATURE & FILM

The Rosa Goddard International Film Festival

Wednesdays, Sept. 12-26. All screenings take place at 7:15 p.m. at The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

This annual celebration of international cinema classics and contemporary films is curated by local bookstore SQecial Media.

“La Notte.” Sept. 12. Isolation is a popular contemporary topic, and director Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1961 film about longing for connection is possibly more relevant now than at the time of its release. Starring Jeanne Moreau, Marcello Mastroianni and Antonioni’s muse, Monica Vitti, this film takes place over the course of a day and night in Milan, Italy, filled with jazz, smoldering encounters, disillusionment and modern architecture.

“The Double Life of Veronique.” Sept. 19. Where “La Notte” presents a desperate search for connection, Krzysztof Kieślowski’s “The Double Life of Véronique” (1991) seems to suggest that connection is everywhere. Two women, Weronika and Véronique (both played by the incredible Irène Jacob), unknown to each other, lead a very literal double life, with a nod to the collective unconscious.

“Ida.” Sept. 26. A young nun and her aunt (Agata Trzebokowska and Agneta Kulesza) set out to unravel a family mystery in 1960s Poland in the aftermath of World War II. While made in 2013, director Paweł’s film – filmed in black-and-white in now uncommon 4:3 aspect ratio – feels like a long-lost classic of Polish new wave cinema.

Kentucky Women Writers Conference

Sept. 14-15 • Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St., and other venues • (859) 257-2874

www.kentuckywomenwriters.org

This year marks 40 years that the Kentucky Women Writers Conference has showcased the talents of female writers with its annual conference full of workshops, panel discussions and readings for writers seeking inspiration, fellowship and practical advice about the publishing industry. Featured authors include Jane Friedman, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Tarfia Faizullah and others.

The conference also organizes a handful of free community events at various venues, including the following:

Sonia Sanchez Series. Sept. 13. Featuring former University of Kentucky geography professor Carolyn Finney, who will deliver a lecture focused on race and the environment. 7 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.

Why People Still Read. Sept. 14. This year’s keynote address will be given by Mary Gaitskill, an award-winning author of three novels: “The Mare,” “Veronica” and “Two Girls, Fat and Thin.” 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.

Wild Women of Poetry Slam. Sept. 15. This year’s installment of the annual poetry slam features headliner and celebrity judge Safia Elhillo and emcee TSmilez. The event kicks off with an open mic at 7 p.m. at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

Stars of the Commonwealth Literary Reading. Sept. 16. The final event of KWWC 2018 will be a community literary reading featuring Erin Chandler, Leesa Cross-Smith and Sarah McCartt-Jackson. 10 a.m. at the Carnegie Center.

Kentucky Great Writers Series

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. • (859) 254-4175 • www.carnegiecenterlex.org

The Kentucky Great Writers Series connects authors with readers and writers in the intimate atmosphere of the Carnegie Center, with each author reading for 15-20 minutes from a work of his or her choice. After the readings, the audience will have the opportunity to purchase and have books signed by the authors. Oct. 2, 2018; Feb. 5, April 9 and May 21, 2019.

Oct. 2: Leesa Cross-Smith (“Whiskey & Ribbons”), Carrie Mullins (“Night Garden”) and J.D. Wilkes (“The Vine That Ate the South”)

Feb. 5, 2019: Andrew Shaffer (“Hope Never Dies”), Emily Bingham (“Irrepressible: The Jazz Age of Henrietta Bingham”) and Kimmery Martin (“The Queen of Hearts”)

April 9, 2019: Mary Ann Taylor-Hall (“Out of Nowhere: New and Selected Poems”), Christopher P. Collins (“My American Night”) and Constance Merritt (“Blind Girl Grunt: The Selected Blues Lyrics and Other Poems”)

May 21, 2019: Tiffany Reisz (“The Lucky Ones”), David King (“The Trial of Adolf Hitler: The Beer Hall Putsch and the Rise of Nazi Germany”) and Sarah McCartt-Jackson (“Stonelight”)

Carnegie Classics: “Frankenstein.”

Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St. • (859) 254-4175 • carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-frankenstein/

Carnegie Classics is an annual event themed around a classic work of literature, designed to fully envelop attendees into literary themes and other elements surrounding the work, in a fun, “theme party” atmosphere. This year’s event focuses on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” with pop-up plays by Athens West Theatre Company; an electric light and sound show by local music act Leaden Verse; art from found-object artist and iconic sculptor Robert Morgan; food, drink and more. Geared toward audiences aged 18 and older. Nov. 3, 7-11 p.m.

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival

Elm Tree Lane • Sept. 7-9 • www.rootsfestky.com

Several city blocks are blocked off along Elm Tree Lane for this annual festival celebrating cultural diversity in Lexington. This year’s 30th annual event will feature a KidsFest (Saturday, 12-5 p.m.); a gospel celebration at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center (Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m.); a heritage parade; food and retail vendors; live music and other events.

Christ the King Oktoberfest

Sept. 7-8 • Cathedral of Christ The King, 299 Colony Blvd. • www.ctkoktoberfest.com

Taking place in the parking lot of Christ The King Church for over 30 years, this annual Oktoberfest features fun for all ages, with live music, kids’ games, a celebrity cake wheel, inflatables, Bingo, blackjack and more. This year’s music lineup includes Sister Hazel, Radio 80, The Georgia Satellites and a Lexington-based tribute to Fleetwood Mac. The event also features German food and other options from a variety of food and beverage vendors; visit the event website for more details.

Japan Summer Festival

Sept. 8 • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St. • www.jask.org/2018-Japan-Festival

This annual festival offers an opportunity to experience Japanese culture in the heart of downtown Lexington through activities such as origami, Japanese games, Sumo Taiken, trying on a kimono and more. The free festival will also feature Japanese food and drink vendors and marketplaces.

Tahlsound Music Festival

Sept. 8 • Oleika Great Temple Great Lawn, 326 Southland Drive

This community-oriented music festival organized by a collective of local musicians has moved to a fall date for its second year. Taking place on the “Great Lawn” behind Oleika Temple, the event features an eclectic mix of local bands that will perform alongside food and retail vendors, largely representing the Southland Drive area. Performing bands include The Ford Theatre Reunion, Leaden Verse, Big Fresh, Big Maracas, Western Movies, Fabled Canelands, The Local Honeys, Doc Feldman and the Alt Country Delete, Ethos Jazz and Everyone Lives Everyone Wins.

Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Festival

Sept. 9 • 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort • www.josephinesculpturepark.org/events-programs/fall-arts-festival

The Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Festival is geared toward allowing attendees to create, experience and witness the creation art among a community of fellow art lovers. Free activities include bookbinding, printmaking workshops, tie-dyeing, a stone carving demonstration and a “guitar basics” booth, among others. Also featured alongside the various artistic events are live music, art markets and food and drink vendors.

Jefferson Street Soiree

Sept. 12 • Jefferson Street, between W. Short Street and Maryland Avenue • www.jeffersonstreetsoiree.com

This evening street-party-style event is designed to celebrate the culinary scene along Jefferson Street, highlighting restaurants such as Blue Stallion, Green Lantern, Grey Goose, Wagon Bones, Stella’s, Smithtown, West Sixth, Blue Heron, Wine+Market and Nick Ryan’s. Jefferson Street will be blocked off from vehicular traffic to allow food and beer vendors, and a stage will be set up to feature live music from Paul Childers and Tee Dee Young.

Latino Fest

Sept. 14-15 • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St. • https://www.lexingtonky.gov/festival-latino-de-lexington

This annual two-day celebration of Latino culture features live music, dance, visual arts and authentic cuisine. Friday night is dubbed “tropical night” and will feature authentic Latino foods, live music and dancing. The festival is presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts.

× Expand "Tennessee Ukulele Lady" Kelle Jolly will be a featured guest at the second annual Kentucky Ukulele Festival.

Kentucky Ukulele Festival

Sept. 14-17 • ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. • www.kyuke.com

Ukulele enthusiasts and any individual interested in the instrument are invited to attend the second annual Kentucky Ukulele Festival, hosted by KYUke, a ukulele-advocacy organization. The festival will include workshops geared toward ukulele players of all levels, with topics ranging from dynamics, performance and musical awareness, to “New Age Ukulele Techniques” and “Funking It Up” ukulele tricks, as well as concerts, open mics and more. Featured performers include The Barnkickers, Andrew Molina and Kelle Jolly. A Woodsongs Old Time Radio performance on Sept. 17 will feature Kentucky ukulele performers.

Expansion Fest

Sept. 14-15 • Al’s Bar (601 N. Limestone St.) and The Burl (405 Thompson Road) • www.expansionlex.com

This inaugural two-day psych rock-oriented music festival is organized by the force behind local music blog Dead Audio Blog. Designed to celebrate alternative art and music and introduce new artists to the Lexington community, the multi-venue festival will present a lineup of local and nationally touring acts – including Spaceface and Brothers Griiin (both side projects of Flaming Lips members), Ttotals, Idiot Glee, Sweet Country Meat Boys, Robert Beatty (DJ Set), Jovontaes and more – performing alongside art and light installations from Silver Cord Cinema (analog liquid light shows) and Psensibil (projection mapping artist).

Sept. 14 at at Al’s Bar: Idiot Glee, Robert Beatty (DJ Set), Jovontaes, White Knight, SPACE CAMP and williows, plus a visual projection mapping installation by Psensibil

Sept. 15 at The Burl and Burl Arcade: Spaceface, Brothers Griiin, Ttotals, Sweet Country Meat Boys, Jeoffery Teague & Whammoth, plus a visual projection mapping installation by Psensibil and analog liquid light shows by Silver Cord Cinema.

Chinese Moon Festival

Sept. 15 • Moondance Amphitheater of Beaumont Centre Circle, 1152 Monarch St. • www.kycaa.org

Presented by the Kentucky Chinese American Association, this afternoon/evening event offers Chinese crafts, cooking demonstrations, a dinner under the moon (available to purchase from vendors), free samples of mooncakes, mini-Chinese language lessons, a talent show featuring Chinese dances and music and more.

Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention

Sept. 14-16 • Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine St. • www.thescarefest.com

The 11th annual Scarefest, the nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, hosted by Ghost Chasers International, features exhibits, vendors, seminars, and meet and greets with celebrities of the horror, sci-fi or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include Darren Lynn Bousman, director of “Saw II,” “Saw III” and “Saw IV,” actor Robert “Bonecrusher” Mukes, and many others. Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times and other details.

St. Andrew Orthodox Church Annual Heritage Festival

Sept. 15-16 • St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1136 Higbee Mill Road

The 28th Annual Heritage Festival presented by St. Andrew Orthodox Church celebrates the cultural heritage of the Middle East and Eastern Europe with food, music and dance.

The event includes activities for the entire family, featuring exotic foods from Lebanon, Palestine, Russia, Serbia and other Eastern European nations, including a bakery with various delicacies from around the world. Cultural dances with performers in native costume will take place throughout the two-day event, as well as concerts of Byzantine and Slavonic liturgical music. A bookstore with various items for purchase will be on site, and parish priest Father Tom Gallaway will lead church tours throughout the event. A silent auction during at the event will benefit the parish.

× Expand The Moonshiner's Ball has found a new home in Rockcastle County for its fifth year.

The Moonshiner’s Ball

Oct. 11-14 • Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston, Kentucky • www.themoonshinersball.com

Now in its fifth year, the regional music festival The Moonshiner’s Ball has settled on new dates (October rather than May) and a new home about an hour south of Lexington, at the newly established venue Rockcastle Riverside. The venue is along the Rockcastle River, a designated wild river that runs through the Daniel Boone National Forest and is arguably the premier destination for paddlers and whitewater enthusiasts in the state.

The family-friendly, BYOB festival was created by the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, and offers camping, yoga, food trucks, nature walks and other activities in addition to three days of live music. The live music lineup features nationally touring artists James McMurtry, Turkuaz, Moon Hooch, River Whyless, The Wooks, Southern Avenue, Freekbass and Los Colognes, alongside a strong slate of upcoming Kentucky artists such as Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, the Local Honeys, Magnolia Boulevard and Johnny Conqueroo. Kids 16 and under get in for free.

New this year, festival organizers will open the gates Thursday night, Oct. 11, for weekend pass holders, for a special kickoff event featuring Laid Back Country Picker. Tickets, full line-up and more information is available at the event website.

The Bourbon Social

Oct. 10-14 • www.thebourbonsocial.com

This multi-day collection of bourbon-related events celebrates America’s native spirit and the “people, places and things that make it so tasty.”

The Kentucky Proud Kickoff Concert. Oct. 10. This event is open to the public, free and friendly for all ages, featuring music by Grits & Soul and Small Batch on the lawn with food and beverage available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road.

Bourbon & Bites: A Taste Outside The State. Oct. 11. This six-course progressive dinner features six out-of-state bourbons and whiskey cocktails, paired with a tapas-style course indicative of their state. Must be 21 to attend. Limestone Hall, 215 West Main St.

Beer, Bourbon & Bacon “Garden Party.” Oct. 12. Attendees are offered bacon and bacon-like small bites matched with bacon-y bourbon cocktails. Must be 21 to attend. The Heartwood, 1195 Versailles Road.

The Main Event. Oct. 13. Featuring rows of booths with spirits tastings including bourbon, whiskey and other barrel aged spirits, as well as booths with small-plate tastings, traditional Kentucky foods sourced from local farmers, producers and purveyors. Must be 21 to attend.

Distillery Brunch. Oct. 14. The Distillery Brunch features a two-course meal paired with signature cocktails from a host distillery. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the history of the grounds, the product and the people making it. Distillery location to be announced.