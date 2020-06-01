Q&A: Father Jim Sichko

× Expand Lexington priest Father Jim Sichko is know for his outside-the-box approaches to spreading faith, such as a recent billboard campaign thanking first responders during the pandemic. Photo furnished

In 2016, Pope Francis called 1,000 Catholic priests from around the world to gather in Rome, commissioning them as Papal Missionaries of Mercy. He charged them to go out into the world and find ways to demonstrate merciful acts.

Father Jim Sichko, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington, is one of 100 such priests in the United States. An author and speaker, Sichko is known for out-of-the box, impactful actions such as locating a large supply of personal protective equipment and donating it to the state and a pay-it-forward food donation campaign this past St. Patrick’s Day. “I do these random acts of kindness and various things like that … as a sign that God’s mercy is ever present to us,” Sichko said.

Sichko is also the founder of Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce, named after his late mother. Proceeds from the company are split between the Southeast Texas Hospice and helping to feed impoverished families in the Appalachian mountains of Kentucky through the Diocese of Lexington.

His most recent campaign involves placing billboards and print advertisements around the country to thank first responders and healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The first billboard went up on Euclid Avenue in Chevy Chase, with others planned for Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee and New York City. “They all have the same image and include the ‘#TeamKentucky’ hashtag,” Sichko said. “It’s my version of saying that the people of Kentucky are appreciative of all that is being done.”

× Expand Fr. Jim Sichko has launched a national media campaign thanking frontline heroes. Image furnished

What can you tell us the billboard and media campaign?

I felt that it was very important, not only as a Missionary of Mercy but as a human being, to offer thanks to the first responders and the medical staff on the front lines of this COVID crisis.

I came up with the idea of billboards and ads and placing them, as much as I can, all around the United States and to begin here in Lexington. I tried to find major areas like Chevy Chase or Interstate 10 in Texas, which is a major thoroughfare, where people would be able to see these signs.

I especially wanted to thank the medical workers, because in one aspect they’re doing my job right now. They’re really doing the work of the priest or the minister, because many times we’re not allowed to be in the hospital with the dying patient, as we usually are. They are the link to the family as well, because the family also can’t be there.

What is the hope when people see these messages?

It is my hope that, when people see the sign with the healthcare first responders in the background and the words “Thank you to our heroes,” that they may take a moment and say a private thanks, or it may inspire them … to jot a note or to pass on the message. We’re so used to jotting out emails and things like that, but I think it’s also important for us to get back to writing those little notes of thanks, which can be mailed and people can keep and be reminded of them and post them, especially on hard work days. Even as difficult as it can be, there is always someone who has it worse.

Some people say, ‘you should be doing these acts in secret,’ but, if we look at Jesus’ life, he never did anything in secret. He never healed anyone in secret. The reason why he shared these things so publicly was to use them as a lesson and to spread the word, and that is exactly why I do what I do. To give people encouragement that they can do this, too.

What reactions do you hear from people?

One of the things that I’m hearing over and over is that actions such as these provide hope. The world has changed, that’s a given, but change is inevitable. Growth is optional. Even though our world is changing, how can we grow from this? How can we find consistent ways of finding good through all of this? A lot of it is going back to the basics. I wonder how many people in America have spent this much time with their families. We get so busy and so comfortable, and I think sometimes things come along that can really teach us. But the one consistent thing is this: There is always hope and there is always good … and no one can ever take that from you.

"There is always hope and there is always good. No one can ever take that from you." — Father Jim Sichko

Any thoughts on navigating change?

I think one of the things — and I’ve heard it from my friends in Italy and I’ve heard it from friends all over the world — is that the next course to all of this is going to be how to handle when we get back to that which we will consider normal. There are going to be a lot of people who struggle, especially with depression and confusion and other difficulties. How are we going to address this as a nation and as a people? We’re so focused right now on the cure and a vaccine, but we have people who have lost jobs; who have built family businesses that are now no more; people who are not able to properly grieve the death of their loved ones.

There’s a mental component and a spiritual component that’s going to have to be addressed. And that’s where our faith leaders and our psychologists and our counselors and all of those people are going to have to come together.

What makes a random act of kindness particularly effective?

I think having it be clear, concise and direct. The other thing is not being afraid to do something just a little differently. For instance, when we did the St. Patrick’s Day Food giveaway [a partnership with Zim’s Cafe], whatever you ordered you got another meal free to give to someone in need. You didn’t have to pay for it, but you were asked to actually find someone and make a connection. It’s the same with the PPE masks. Everyone was saying ‘these can’t be found,’ but they can be found if you’re able to keep at it and check different resources and reach out to people. I called up someone I’d met through my travels who is connected to a medical supplier, and he said, ‘we’re overwhelmed, but I just got a shipment in and I’ll send you 7,000.’ If I would have just sat home and said ‘this is impossible,’ it never would have gotten anywhere.

It’s like my mother years ago. Whenever there was a crisis, the three things she would do are she would pray, she would clean and then she would cook enormous amounts of food. Not for us, but to give to neighbors and friends. And that’s what I’m finding. People have been dropping little jars of soup at the door and bread. Someone this morning just dropped by three homemade masks. We’re getting back to the basics of what the generations before us did and how they survived.