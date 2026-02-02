February 2026 tadoo List

GIGS & CONCERTS

Night Moves. Feb. 5. Minneapolis-based indie rock outfit Night Moves brings melodic folk-pop and textured arrangements to an intimate concert setting, blending warm harmonies and rhythms that appeal to fans of indie and Americana. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Fanged Robot: A Tribute to Robby Cosenza. Feb. 7. This benefit concert honoring late Lexington musician Robby Cosenza will feature performances from a variety of musicians who collaborated with Cosenza over the course of his storied musical career or were otherwise close with him, including Otto Helmuth, Warren Byrom, Marl Charles, Brandon Judd, Andy Mason, Chris Sullivan and others. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Low Gap. Feb. 12. The Ohio-based band brings a roots-leaning sound shaped by country, folk and Americana, pairing straightforward songwriting with a relaxed but confident live presence. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Moonshiner’s Ball After-Glow: Hot Brown Smackdown, Them Lasses, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers. Feb. 14. Presented by organizers of the regional fall music festival Moonshiner’s Ball, this gathering features three regional acts who draw inspiration from progressive bluegrass, folk, Americana, rock and a variety of other genres, in a lively, engaging and convivial setting. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Denver, Colorado-based bluegrass quartet Magoo will perform at The Burl on Feb. 19. Photo by Jeff Fasano

Magoo. Feb. 19. The quickly rising Denver-based progressive bluegrass outfit Magoo brings its electrifying live show to Lexington, ripe with tight three-part harmonies, intricate original arrangements and extended improvisations. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Sundy Best. Feb. 21. Kentucky roots duo Sundy Best performs a set rooted in Americana and folk traditions, with harmonized vocals and eclectic acoustic textures. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Saxsquatch. Feb. 22. The former saxophonist for The Marcus King Band, Dean Mitchell, better known by his stage name Saxsquatch, is known for wearing a bigfoot costume and playing cover versions of popular songs on the saxophone. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Rascal Flatts: Life is a Highway Tour. Feb. 26. Country trio Rascal Flatts performs hits from their multi-platinum catalog alongside songs from their latest projects in a production featuring full band arrangements, lighting effects and a setlist crafted for longtime fans and new listeners alike. With special guests Dan + Shay and Gabby Barrett. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W Vine St. www.rupp.com

× Expand Kelsey Waldon will perform at The Burl on Feb. 28. Photo furnished

Kelsey Waldon. Feb 28. Kentucky singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon brings her honky-tonk-rooted country sound and plainspoken songwriting to the stage, drawing on classic influences while addressing contemporary themes. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

FRKO: Waymin’. On display through March 7. Institute 193 kicks off its 2026 exhibition season with a solo show by Atlanta-based artist and illustrator FRKO, whose work spans drawing, painting and sculpture and examines Southern culture, hip-hop and social commentary. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone St. institute193.org

× Expand Watercolor paintings by Mohana Raje inspired by the four seasons will be on display at Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Gallery through Feb. 8. Image furnished

The Four Seasons in Watercolor: Paintings by Mohana Raje. On display through Feb. 8. Paintings by Mohana Raje present a series of watercolor works inspired by the shifts of the four seasons, capturing moments drawn from nature and everyday observation. The exhibition invites viewers to move through an entire year of changing light, color and atmosphere, emphasizing reflection and emotional resonance over narrative. Gallery hours: Sat.-Sun., noon-3 p.m., and by appointment. Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Space, 305 W. Maxwell St. millandmaxgallery.com

Gnatland: Neon Organisms of the New Age. On display through March 13. This exhibition brings together neon-drenched work by Morgan Hardigree and biomorphic assemblages by Jason Kash to explore transformation as both a personal and material process, creating an immersive environment of color and form. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., and by appointment. 2nd Story, 522 W. Short St. secondstory.art

Ginnie Baer: Gateway to Somewhere. On display ​Feb. 6-April 3. This exhibition presents new work by Ginnie Baer, exploring imagined landscapes and transitional spaces through layered imagery and subtle shifts in color and form. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Jack Girard: Canines, Collages, and Bowling Pins. On display Feb. 6-April 3. Jack Girard presents a playful body of work combining collage, painting and sculptural elements, using familiar imagery and unexpected materials to explore humor, pattern and visual storytelling. The exhibition highlights Girard’s interest in everyday subjects transformed through repetition and juxtaposition. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Ecstatic Personas. On display Feb. 3-April 7. The exhibition examines how artists construct and perform identity through exaggerated, expressive and symbolic personas. The works explore emotion, transformation and self-representation across a range of media and approaches. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., noon-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

× Expand The University of Kentucky Art Museum is featuring an exhibition of Los Angeles photographer and performance artist Harry Gamboa Jr. Feb. 3-June 27. Image furnished

Harry Gamboa Jr.: The Early, The Late, The Lost. On display Feb. 3-June 27. This career-spanning exhibition examines more than five decades of work by Harry Gamboa Jr., a photographer and performance artist rooted in activist communities of East Los Angeles, combining photography, documentation and writing to challenge conventions of representation and cultural narratives. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

Mary Lattimore and Yasmin Williams. Feb. 5. Harpist Mary Lattimore and guitarist Yasmin Williams bring intricate, textural interplay to their collaborative concert, weaving resonant harmonics and exploratory techniques in a performance that blurs folk, ambient and avant-garde influences. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

Broadway Live: “Hadestown.” Feb. 6-8. This Tony Award-winning musical reimagines Greek myth with a score that fuses folk, jazz and blues, following Orpheus and Eurydice through a journey of love and defiance. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Fest of Ales. Feb. 7. This annual craft beer tasting event features a rotating selection of regional and national breweries alongside food offerings and music. 1-4 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Ira Glass and Jad Abumrad. Feb. 21. Public radio producers Ira Glass (“This American Life”) and Jad Abumrad (“Radiolab”) present a live conversation and performance blending storytelling, narrative insight and reflections on sound and culture. 7:30 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, Weisiger Theatre, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville. www.nortoncenter.com

LexPhil presents Jubilee & Joy: Green & Beethoven. Feb. 21. Under the baton of music director Mélisse Brunet, the Lexington Philharmonic will celebrate humankind’s timeless pursuit for connection and joy. The show opens with 2025-’26 Saykaly Garbulinska composer-in-residence Brittany J. Green’s “TESTIFY!,” inspired by the rhythms and harmonies of her childhood memories. LexPhil will then be joined by The Lexington Singers for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

C.S. Lewis: “The Screwtape Letters.” Feb. 25-26. This live theatrical adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s satirical novel unfolds through correspondence between a senior demon and his nephew as they plot the temptation of a human soul. 7:30 p.m. each night. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Grammy Award winners Turtle Island Quartet will perform at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Feb. 26. Photo furnished

Turtle Island Quartet: Shades of Blue. Feb. 26. The Grammy Award-winning Turtle Island Quartet blends classical string quartet technique with jazz and blues influences exploring the intersections of genre and improvisation. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfa-tickets.com

The Music of the “Lord of the Rings,” “The Hobbit” and “The Ring of Power”: In Concert. Feb. 27. This epic concert event features the Oscar-winning music featured in the beloved scores from “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Hobbit” and “The Ring of Power,” performed by a symphonic orchestra, choir, star soloists and a special guest from the films. 4 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

The Music of Hans Zimmer and Others: A Celebration of Film Music. Feb. 27. This program will feature iconic music by Hans Zimmer and other leading voices in cinematic scoring, presented by a full orchestra in tribute to the art of film composition. 8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com