Festive Feasting: Sage and Butternut Squash Risotto

Robyn Mackenzie Risotto Sage and Butternut Squash Risotto. Photo furnished

Recipe by Kelsey Bauer of Kab Kitchen // www.kabkitchen.com

Ingredients:

• 1 large butternut squash

• 1 large yellow onion (diced)

• 2-3 garlic cloves (minced)

• 2 cups Arborio rice

• 1.5-2 quarts of chicken stock (as needed)

• Handful of fresh sage leaves (finely chopped)

• ½ cup dry, white wine

• Salt & pepper to taste

• 1 cup of parmesan cheese

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• Olive oil for roasting and sautéing

Method:

• Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the butternut squash into wedges, remove the seeds and cover in olive oil and salt and pepper. Roast until soft and a golden brown color appears (approximately 40 min.).

• Once cooled, scrape the skin off the squash and place into a bowl to mash slightly until chunky. Set aside and keep warm.

• Heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil into a pan and sauté the garlic and onion until soft. Add the rice and stir until slightly toasted.

• Add the white wine and stir until absorbed.

• In the meantime, heat stock in a separate pot until simmering and begin to add a little bit at a time to the rice mixture until it is fully absorbed. Add in the chopped sage while stirring. This process should take 20-30 minutes or until the rice is soft but still has a slight bite – it should be a creamy consistency and not too dry. If too dry, add a little more stock.

• Once you have reached desired consistency, remove from the heat and stir in the mashed butternut squash, parmesan cheese, butter, and salt and pepper to taste.