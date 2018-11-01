Festive Feasting: Brie and Apple Tart

Brie and Apple Tart. Photo by Tiffany Combs

Brie and Apple Tart. Photo by Tiffany Combs

Recipe by Leela Foley of LexEats // www.lexeats.com

Ingredients:

• 1 store-bought pie crust

• 8 ounces brie, sliced ¼-inch thick 

• 1 Granny Smith or golden delicious apple, cored and sliced 1/8-inch thick 

• Small bunch of fresh rosemary 

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• Salt and pepper 

Method:

• Heat oven to 400 degrees. 

• Place pie crust in tart pan, press in sides and trim any excess.  

• Pierce pie crust with fork and brush with ½ tablespoon of olive oil. Bake crust for eight minutes, then remove from oven. 

• Toss apples with remaining ½ tablespoon of olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper. 

• Place brie slices in one layer on the crust. Top with apple slices. 

• Sprinkle approximately 1 tablespoon of rosemary on top of apples. 

• Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes, until crust begins to brown and brie softens. 

• Remove from oven and drizzle honey over tart. Use remaining rosemary sprigs as garnish.

