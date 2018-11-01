Festive Feasting: Brie and Apple Tart

1 of 2
Brie and Apple Tart. Photo by Tiffany Combs
2 of 2
Brie and Apple Tart. Photo by Tiffany Combs
Recipe by Leela Foley of LexEats // www.lexeats.com
Ingredients:
• 1 store-bought pie crust
• 8 ounces brie, sliced ¼-inch thick
• 1 Granny Smith or golden delicious apple, cored and sliced 1/8-inch thick
• Small bunch of fresh rosemary
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• Salt and pepper
Method:
• Heat oven to 400 degrees.
• Place pie crust in tart pan, press in sides and trim any excess.
• Pierce pie crust with fork and brush with ½ tablespoon of olive oil. Bake crust for eight minutes, then remove from oven.
• Toss apples with remaining ½ tablespoon of olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper.
• Place brie slices in one layer on the crust. Top with apple slices.
• Sprinkle approximately 1 tablespoon of rosemary on top of apples.
• Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes, until crust begins to brown and brie softens.
• Remove from oven and drizzle honey over tart. Use remaining rosemary sprigs as garnish.