Festive Feasting: Brie and Apple Tart

× 1 of 2 Expand Brie and Apple Tart. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 2 Expand Brie and Apple Tart. Photo by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Recipe by Leela Foley of LexEats // www.lexeats.com

Ingredients:

• 1 store-bought pie crust

• 8 ounces brie, sliced ¼-inch thick

• 1 Granny Smith or golden delicious apple, cored and sliced 1/ 8 -inch thick

• Small bunch of fresh rosemary

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• Salt and pepper

Method:

• Heat oven to 400 degrees.

• Place pie crust in tart pan, press in sides and trim any excess.

• Pierce pie crust with fork and brush with ½ tablespoon of olive oil. Bake crust for eight minutes, then remove from oven.

• Toss apples with remaining ½ tablespoon of olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper.

• Place brie slices in one layer on the crust. Top with apple slices.

• Sprinkle approximately 1 tablespoon of rosemary on top of apples.

• Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes, until crust begins to brown and brie softens.

• Remove from oven and drizzle honey over tart. Use remaining rosemary sprigs as garnish.