Festive Feasting: Crafting the Perfect Holiday Table

by

×

1 of 10

SP_Blogger Dishes_Fall_2018_06.jpg

Photos by Tiffany Combs

×

2 of 10

Deviled Eggs by Sarah Caton 5.jpg
×

3 of 10

kale salad 3.jpg
×

4 of 10

Garlic Potatoes1.jpg
×

5 of 10

Risotto

Robyn Mackenzie

Risotto

Salmon risotto with dill. Delicious seafood meal.

×

6 of 10

brie apple tart.jpg
×

7 of 10

easy layer bars.jpg
×

8 of 10

cocktail 3.jpg
×

9 of 10

Emily Riddle 5.jpg
×

10 of 10

table setting 3.jpg

In preparation for the holiday season, we’ve reached out to a handful of Lexington food and lifestyle bloggers to help compile inspiration for this year’s holiday table. From recipes for outside-the-box appetizers, festive side items and sweet treats to tips on dressing up your porch and table, look no further for simple ways to wow your holiday guests this season! 

Click on the links below to access the recipes and decorating tips!

Setting the Table

Decorating Your Front Porch for Fall

Spiced Cranberry Cocktail

Gourmet Potato Salad Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Gorgonzola

Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans

Sage and Butternut Squash Risotto

Brie and Apple Tart

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

Easy Layer Bars

Tags

by