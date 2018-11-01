Festive Feasting: Crafting the Perfect Holiday Table

× 1 of 10 Expand Photos by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand × 4 of 10 Expand × 5 of 10 Expand Robyn Mackenzie Risotto Salmon risotto with dill. Delicious seafood meal. × 6 of 10 Expand × 7 of 10 Expand × 8 of 10 Expand × 9 of 10 Expand × 10 of 10 Expand Prev Next

In preparation for the holiday season, we’ve reached out to a handful of Lexington food and lifestyle bloggers to help compile inspiration for this year’s holiday table. From recipes for outside-the-box appetizers, festive side items and sweet treats to tips on dressing up your porch and table, look no further for simple ways to wow your holiday guests this season!

Click on the links below to access the recipes and decorating tips!