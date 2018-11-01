Festive Feasting: Garlic Roasted Potatoes

1 of 2
Garlic Roasted Potatoes. Photo by Tiffany Combs
2 of 2
Garlic Roasted Potatoes. Photo by Tiffany Combs
Recipe by Whitney Scheibel of Fabulous in Fayette // www.fabulousinfayette.com
Ingredients:
• 2 jumbo-sized potatoes (or 4 medium-sized potatoes)
• 1 tablespoon of olive oil
• 1½ teaspoons of salt
• ½ teaspoon of black pepper
• 1 teaspoon of thyme
• 1 teaspoon of oregano
• 3 teaspoons of parsley
• 2 teaspoons of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of red pepper
• 1 teaspoon of paprika
• 1 teaspoon of onion powder
• ¼ cup of parmesan cheese
Method:
• Chop the potatoes into small pieces then toss chopped potatoes lightly in olive oil.
• Put all the seasoning on the potatoes and make sure they’re coated.
• Put on a baking sheet in the oven at 425 degrees for 30 minutes or until they’re lightly crispy.