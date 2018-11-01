Festive Feasting: Garlic Roasted Potatoes

× 1 of 2 Expand Garlic Roasted Potatoes. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 2 Expand Garlic Roasted Potatoes. Photo by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Recipe by Whitney Scheibel of Fabulous in Fayette // www.fabulousinfayette.com

Ingredients:

• 2 jumbo-sized potatoes (or 4 medium-sized potatoes)

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1½ teaspoons of salt

• ½ teaspoon of black pepper

• 1 teaspoon of thyme

• 1 teaspoon of oregano

• 3 teaspoons of parsley

• 2 teaspoons of garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon of red pepper

• 1 teaspoon of paprika

• 1 teaspoon of onion powder

• ¼ cup of parmesan cheese

Method:

• Chop the potatoes into small pieces then toss chopped potatoes lightly in olive oil.

• Put all the seasoning on the potatoes and make sure they’re coated.

• Put on a baking sheet in the oven at 425 degrees for 30 minutes or until they’re lightly crispy.