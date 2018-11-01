Festive Feasting: Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans

1 of 2
Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans.
Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans. Photo by Tiffany Combs
Recipe by Ella Rutledge of Girl Meets Lex // www.instagram.com/girlmeetslex
Ingredients:
• 2 bunches of kale, finely chopped (makes about 5 cups of chopped kale)
• 3 apples
• ¼ cup dried cranberries
• 1 cup cooked quinoa (red quinoa makes for a more festive looking salad, if available)
• ¼ cup pecans
Dressing:
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• ½ tablespoon maple syrup
Method:
• Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and stir.
• Finely chop the kale and transfer to a bowl. Pour the dressing over the kale and “massage” to make the leaves more tender and easier to chew.
• Dice the apples and toss them in with the kale.
• Toast the pecans: Turn the burner on low, add the juice of half a lemon, pecans and a sprinkle of turmeric, cayenne and black pepper. Stir until lemon juice is gone.
• Top kale mixture with the pecans, quinoa and cranberries.