Festive Feasting: Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans

× 1 of 2 Expand Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 2 Expand Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans. Photo by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Recipe by Ella Rutledge of Girl Meets Lex // www.instagram.com/girlmeetslex

Ingredients:

• 2 bunches of kale, finely chopped (makes about 5 cups of chopped kale)

• 3 apples

• ¼ cup dried cranberries

• 1 cup cooked quinoa (red quinoa makes for a more festive looking salad, if available)

• ¼ cup pecans

Dressing:

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• ½ tablespoon maple syrup

Method:

• Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and stir.

• Finely chop the kale and transfer to a bowl. Pour the dressing over the kale and “massage” to make the leaves more tender and easier to chew.

• Dice the apples and toss them in with the kale.

• Toast the pecans: Turn the burner on low, add the juice of half a lemon, pecans and a sprinkle of turmeric, cayenne and black pepper. Stir until lemon juice is gone.

• Top kale mixture with the pecans, quinoa and cranberries.