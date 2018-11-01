Festive Feasting: Setting the Scene

× Expand Central Kentucky bloggers Kayla Weber (left) and Emily Riddle (right) collaborated on setting this festive holiday table at The Amsden, Riddle’s Versailles-based business that houses a coffee shop, bourbon bar, boutique and more. Photo by Tiffany Combs

As much as the holidays should be a time for relaxing and connecting with family and loved ones, the pressures of cooking and getting your house in order can quickly turn into a source of stress. Local bloggers Emily Riddle and Kayla Weber Nord have teamed up to show that setting an awe-worthy table doesn’t have to add to that stress. Here, they provide ideas for setting a festive but effortless scene for all of your holiday meals and parties this season.

By Kayla Weber Nord (Kayla Weber Art) & Emily Riddle (Gathered Living)

www.kaylaweberart.com // www.gatheredky.com

Materials:

• Gold candle holders, candelabras and candlesticks

• Large white candles

• Greenery – we used a blend of eucalyptus and heavier greenery

• One bouquet of white flowers

• Napkins

• Fabric/table runner

• Gold silverware

• Gold chargers

• “Thankful” place-setting tags (blank tags available at most craft stores)

• Glassware

• White plates

• Salad plates in a color of your choice

• Twine to wrap napkins

× 1 of 2 Expand Easy to assemble, the table design can be amended according to color preference and greenery available. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 2 Expand Easy to assemble, the table design can be amended according to color preference and greenery available. Photo by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Method:

• Start with the loose fabric/table runner, placing in the middle of the table and draping on the ends of the table if there is excess.

• Place large candelabras on each end of table, arranging the smaller gold candle holders and candlesticks along the runner in a zig-zag fashion, varying height from shorter to taller.

• If you have foraged your own greenery, arrange the heaviest first, laying down between the candlesticks in opposite directions, to cover the ends of the branches. Add eucalyptus on top, allowing some greenery to drape off the table.

• Place some white flowers randomly throughout to add extra color and variety, hiding the stems under the greenery.

• Add white candles to the outside edge of greenery throughout the table on both sides.

• Set each place with a gold charger, white plate and then a smaller salad plate of your choice. Place gold silverware next to each place setting. Add a glass on the right top of each place setting.

• With tags from a craft store, use a fine Sharpie to write “Thankful” (or a guest’s name!) on each place-setting tag.

• Wrap napkins with twine and place the “Thankful” tag in the middle of each rolled napkin. Then add sprigs of extra greenery through the loop, underneath the tag.