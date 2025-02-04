Find Your Tribe: Lexington Newcomers Club Welcomes All

× Expand Members of the Newcomers and Friends of Lexington Club have opportunities to attend group outings to local cultural events as well as meals and other gatherings planned by the organization. Photo by Brenda McDonald

It’s not just those new to Lexington who are welcome to join the Newcomers and Friends of Lexington Club.

According to Susan Feher, a member of the group and one of its marketing committee members, the Newcomers Club started with the mission of helping introduce people who were new to the area with other similarly situated people. Feher, who moved back to Lexington after retiring early to care for her mother, said she joined the club initially to find new people to connect with in the Lexington area.

Feher graduated from the University of Kentucky and then moved away with work after she graduated. It was years later before she returned.

“When I moved back here, I knew one or two people I went to college with, but they were in married and involved with their own families and friends,” she said. “It was very hard for me to meet people at first. The Newcomers group was just a godsend.”

At the time she joined the group, membership was limited to a maximum of 18 months, after which point members were no longer considered to be “newcomers.” But rules have since changed, eliminating time limits and opening club membership to anyone, regardless of how long they’ve lived in town.

Feher said the group now has about 150 members, and it offers a variety of opportunities to get together throughout the month. In addition to hosting monthly meetings for members and non-members, the organization also has a number of smaller groups who gather to do everything from playing Mahjong to wine or bourbon tastings.

× Expand Newcomers and Friends of Lexington Club marketing committee member Susan Feher (left) and club president Jamie Williams. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Being a part of the group has led to a lot of activities, Feher said. Recently, some members of the group got together to attend a concert at Equus Run Winery.

“We’ve become friends,” she said of the members. “We know who will drink wine, who likes music, who likes jazz, and so we'll just reach out to anybody (within the group) we feel might be interested.”

The club has become a place for anyone interested in finding out more about the area, as well as finding new friends, club president Jamie Williams said.

“We have found that individuals join Newcomers and Friends of Lexington for a variety of personal reasons, the most common being a move to Lexington from somewhere across the country with a need to establish connections and make new friends,” she said. “But that is not the only reason. Some people have lived in the Bluegrass area for any number of years but may have recently lost a spouse/significant other to divorce or death, and linkages with others soothes the loss.”

Other members may have retired and are looking to get active and have fun. And some join just to be part of a group that fosters friendships while offering social activities and opportunities to get involved in the community.

× Expand Club members gather for a bimonthly game of Mahjong. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Williams said the friendships that have formed within the group are long-lasting. After moving away, one past member wrote that the group was a godsend for her as a young mother. Williams said the woman wrote, “When I joined [the organization], my main activity was the evening book club (as a young mother it was the best way to keep my brain from becoming mush)… My years in the Lexington evening book club are some of my fondest memories and one of the things I miss most.”

“With over 20 monthly activities, bi-monthly tours and/or outings, and the four large group gatherings, it would be difficult not to have fun if you are a member who joins as many activities as feasible,” Williams said. The organization recently established a group for spouses and significant others, known as the SOGO (Significant Others Going Out) group, which meets monthly for breakfast or brunch.

And there’s more to come, she said. In January, the group added over a dozen additional activities, as interest has grown and additional leaders have been established. February’s calendar is stacked with nearly 20 opportunities for social outings, from book club and wine club to game nights, lunches and movie dates.

“Our club is, yes, for newcomers to the area; but we also celebrate our friends,” Williams said. “And we are fortunate to have members who are celebrating decades of membership with us. There is no limit to the number of friends we make nor to how long we keep them.”

A calendar of activities, as well as information on how to join, are available on t he group’s website — www.lexnewcomers.org. Feher recommends people to see for themselves how welcoming the group is by sampling a couple of the activities.