From Historic House to Home Design Emporium

× Expand Janet Cashman (left) and daughter Margaret opened the distinctive home goods boutique Frances M in November of 2024. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

When the historic house at 631 Main Street hit the market, Julie Cashman saw more than just an old home–she saw the perfect canvas for her dream.

That dream is now a reality at Frances M, the distinctive home goods boutique she runs with her daughter, Margaret Cashman. More than just a shop, Frances M offers a carefully curated experience that blends design, history and the art of entertaining.

Opened in November, Frances M is the crown jewel of the beautifully restored former Hutchinson House, which has had several iterations over the years, most recently serving as a law office. Upstairs, Julie and Margaret’s interior design business, Cashman Interiors, operates its design studios, offices and an extensive resource room filled with fabrics, wallpapers and other decor elements. But the ground floor of the nearly 200-year-old home has been transformed into a vibrant hub for home furnishings and gifts, infused with the distinct personalities of its mother-daughter founders. Julie brings her passion for entertaining, historic homes and the seamless blend of antiques with modern design, while Margaret adds her eye for historic details and distinctive gifts.

The transformation wasn’t easy. After purchasing the house in the summer of 2023, Julie and Margaret set to work restoring it, carefully balancing preservation with modern updates.

“It just seemed like such a big project – crumbling walls, squatters in the basement, holes everywhere,” Margaret recalled of her mother’s initial vision. “But it rolled around in her head, and six months later, she could see it so clearly. We tried to preserve as much of the original as we could. All these floors are original, even the wood inlay. And then we designed the rooms to showcase our style – not super minimal, colorful, but not overwhelming. We wanted the foyer to feel like a breath of fresh air.”

Inside Frances M, named after Julie’s two daughters, the aesthetic is just that – light, airy, and inviting. Tall ceilings and warm natural light give the space a welcoming feel, and the kitchen, a favorite feature, is often put to good use for baking cookies and mixing mimosas. The atmosphere is unmistakably inviting: “Come in. Relax. Enjoy yourself.”

“It grew into this wonderful space that's just enjoyable to be in,” Julie said. “The house is happy. The building is happy. Architects back then knew exactly how to position the windows to let the sunlight in. The stained-glass window at the top of the stairs was original, but it was failing. We had it rebuilt, and now, in the evening, the light shines through and glows inside.”

For the Cashmans, interior design is about more than just aesthetics – it’s about creating a feeling, an experience tailored to each client.

“We really like to understand our clients and their likes, then marry them with our designs,” Julie said of their approach, which draws from her 30 years in the industry. “We want our clients’ personality and style to blend with ours, not for our style to dictate what their space looks like.”

The inventory at Frances M ranges from candles, bath product, garden accessories and coffee table books, to throw pillows, servingware, lamps, furniture and more. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Often, Margaret noted, their process starts with a single inspiration such as an heirloom piece, a Pinterest board, or even a saved Instagram post.

“They might not know why they like something, but if they show us, we can help them define their style,” she said. “We like to help them identify what they love, then push them just a little outside their comfort zone.”

One of the biggest shifts they’re seeing in interior design? A move toward individuality, color, personality and timeless pieces.

“People want their personality to show through,” Julie said, “not just fill their homes with something they can ‘click, click, click’ and order online. We add the touches you can't just find on your own.”

To that end, Frances M offers a curated selection of unique items – antique furnishings, luxurious waterproof faux fur-trimmed throws, imported spa products, and stylish coffee table books – that can’t be found anywhere else in Lexington.

The store is a perfect place for someone who wants a little refresh but might not be ready to redo an entire room, Julie said. “We're going to have some semi-custom, ready-made window treatments, and semi-custom sofas and things, so that people can kind of dip their toe in the style,’ she said. “It’s more of a curated selection – you’re not just walking into a furniture store.”

Already, Frances M is drawing customers from all over – Lexington, Louisville, even Cincinnati – many stopping by every few weeks to see what’s new.

“We hope people see what we're doing and recognize that it's different," Julie said. “We want to give people a reason to keep coming back.”