Get in the Lexington Bourbon Week Spirit with these unique bourbon drink recipes

Lexington Bourbon Week (Nov. 5-14) provides an opportunity to experience nearly a dozen unique bourbon cocktails around town, and the event's presenting sponsor, Give270, has provided recipes for a handful of additional unique bourbon cocktails to take the celebration of Kentucky's official spirit even further. Enjoy these special drinks at home during Bourbon Week, or any other time this holiday season!

About Give270: Since 2021, Give 270 has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes through bourbon raffles and signature events. Its weekly Whiskey Wednesdays series gives participants the chance to win rare bourbon prizes for just $5 per ticket. Give 270 also hosts other special raffles featuring sought-after bottles, including Bourbon Strong 50-40-50 and 20/20 Unicorn, and runs raffles through the bourbonraffles.org platform. Co-founder Kenny Rambo often shares his passion for cocktails with short-form recipe videos helping to promote the organization’s fundraising efforts. Learn more at give270.org.

Click here for full Lexington Bourbon Week details!

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Sweet Potato Pie Old Fashioned

2 parts bourbon or rye

½ parts sweet potato syrup

1 dash black walnut bitters

1 dash molasses bitters

Toasted marshmallow garnish

Stir and serve over a large rock of ice.

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Carajillo Martini

2 parts cognac-finished bourbon

1 ½ parts Licor 43 Creme Brulee

¾ parts coffee-infused amaro blend (scroll down for recipe)

Cinnamon garnish

Shake over ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

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Full Mochanegro

2 parts bourbon or rye

1 part coffee-infused amaro blend (scroll down for recipe)

½ parts honey syrup

4 dashes chocolate bitters

Lemon twist garnish

Shake over ice and strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.

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Paper Flamingo

¾ part bourbon

¾ part Sarti Rosa

¾ part Amaro Nonino

¾ part fresh squeezed lemon juice

Dried blood orange slice garnish

Shake over ice and strain into a chilled coupe.

Coffee Amaro Blend Recipe

600 grams Braulio Alpine

400 grams Cynar

100 grams Meletti

300 grams coffee beans

Steep for 12 hours before straining and bottling. Makes one liter.