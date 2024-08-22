Give 270 to Host Raffle Featuring Rare Weller Millennium Bourbon

Give 270, a nonprofit organization based in Elizabethtown, has announced its latest 20/20 Unicorn raffle, with a rare bottle of Weller Millennium bourbon as the grand prize. The raffle is set to take place on Wednesday, August 28.

The Weller Millennium is an ultra-aged bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery, blending vintage straight bourbon and wheat whiskey distilled around the turn of the millennium. This exclusive release pays homage to W.L. Weller and features a mix of whiskeys from 2000, 2003, 2005, and 2006. The bourbon is presented in a crystal decanter with a hand-etched crystal topper showcasing W.L. Weller’s iconic "W" stamp, and it comes in an illuminated display case.

Give 270’s 20/20 Unicorn raffles offer participants the chance to win rare and highly sought-after bottles of bourbon. For just $20, entrants can purchase tickets for two opportunities to win one of 20 prizes, including the grand prize. Along with the Weller Millennium, other allocated and limited-release Weller products are up for grabs. The drawing process involves selecting winners for prizes numbered two through 20 first, with all tickets returning to the tumbler for a final draw for the grand prize.

The raffle will be broadcast live on Give 270’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. All proceeds from the event will support Give 270’s efforts to fund local organizations and initiatives in central Kentucky. Tickets are available for purchase until 7 p.m. on the night of the drawing, and there is no limit on the number of tickets an individual can buy.

"With our 20/20 Unicorn raffles, we aim to offer people the chance to win extraordinary bottles at an affordable price while supporting meaningful causes," said Eric Clemens, Board Chair of Give 270. “We’re particularly excited to give away this exceptional new Weller release, knowing that every dollar raised will benefit our community."

For more information on the raffle, to purchase tickets, and to stay informed about upcoming events, visit give270.org.

About Give 270

Founded in 2016, Give 270 focuses on community, economic, and workforce development in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox MSA, which includes Hardin, LaRue, and Meade counties. The organization raises funds through various crowdfunding initiatives, including online giving mosaics, bourbon raffles, and signature events like the Kentucky Craft Beer Festival and The Eric & Joe Show. To date, Give 270 has raised over $1.5 million for causes ranging from basic needs to mentoring and education programs. The nonprofit is led by an all-volunteer board dedicated to turning the community's philanthropic spirit into effective fundraising efforts.