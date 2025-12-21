Giving Back: Non-profit Spotlight on Paws 4 Cause

× Expand Following the groundwork laid by organization founder Remy Simpson (pictured above), Paws 4 the Cause works to find permanent loving homes for hundreds of animals each year. Photo furnished

On the corner of Newtown Pike and Second Street, behind the steady hum of Lexington traffic and the shuffle of daily life, an organization called Paws 4 the Cause is running at full stride. Founded in 2008 by animal advocate Remy Simpson, Paws 4 the Cause has grown from a modest grassroots effort into a lifeline for rural shelters, overwhelmed families, and forgotten pets throughout Kentucky.

The organization is entirely donor-supported, operating without the government funding available to larger agencies. The organization considers its role as more of a placement organization than a traditional shelter, focusing on getting animals into permanent, loving homes.

In 2025 alone, they took in over 1,000 dogs and 600 cats — a staggering number that highlights not only a need in the region, but also the relentless dedication of those working behind the scenes, like vice president and general manager Anita Spaitzer.

“Everything that comes in these doors is money from people who have donated,” she said, adding that annual fundraisers including Barktoberfest, a Valentine’s Day dance and the Roaring ’20s-inspired Pawbition gala also help to keep the doors open.

Today, Paws 4 the Cause houses or fosters about 60 animals, a number that will fluctuate by the day, depending on the need that arises in our community. The stories behind the animals reveal the wider challenges facing Kentucky families.

“Right now, a lot of people in the community are giving away their animals because they have to move and their new situations aren’t conducive to pets, because life happens,” Spaitzer said. Others are forced to surrender their pets due to financial hardship and the high cost of living.

“Some owners are put in a position to take care of their pet’s needs or buy groceries,” Spaitzer says. “That’s not fair to the family or the animal, and we want to help.”

These difficult times have inspired Paws 4 the Cause to launch a low-cost veterinary clinic, slated to open later this year. With a mission hinging on providing professional and affordable pet medical care, the clinic will have a fully functional facility that includes exam rooms, quarantine space, an operating room and diagnostic equipment, and will employ a full-time vet and technicians. The facility will also feature a community space to exhibit the work of local and regional artists, with the goal of hosting public events, like a monthly spaghetti dinner.

Though illness has forced founder Remy Simpson to step back from daily operations, he remains the heart of the organization, his commitment undiminished.

“We want to build something that will serve the animals long after we can,” said Spaitzer, who moved to Kentucky from New York 17 years ago, bringing broad experience in emergency response and animal welfare.

“I’ve been doing rescue for over 45 years,” she says. “I lived through and did search-and-rescue on 9/11. I did a lot of work with Hurricane Katrina, as well.”

She traveled across Canada and the United States studying different shelter systems before settling in Kentucky at the encouragement of a friend. The state’s natural beauty drew her in — but the animals are what kept her here.

“Little did I know that God had a sense of humor when he brought me here. Kentucky was the worst state in the country when it came to animal abuse,” she says. “Immediately I felt like I needed to be here, to help.”

Thanks to the work of advocates like Paws 4 the Cause, the state’s ranking has started to improve, recently ticking up to 46th.

The organization is not just responding to Kentucky’s animal-welfare problems. It’s working to change the laws behind them. Paws 4 the Cause has worked closely with Kentucky Senator Reginald Thomas to strengthen cruelty laws, make cockfighting a felony, and push for a mandatory statewide spay and neuter requirement.

The organization is also advocating for reimbursement legislation to support shelters overwhelmed by animal-hoarding cases — something small facilities are rarely equipped to handle on short notice.

“It’s a whole political game,” Spaitzer said, describing how proposals get altered, cut down, or delayed. But for her, the work is non-negotiable. “Stronger laws make it easier for law enforcement to hold people accountable.”

In a state ripe with animal-welfare challenges, Paws 4 the Cause stands as proof of what passion, persistence and community support can accomplish. For Spaitzer, the story comes full circle. “Remy’s had rescue in his heart since he was a kid, and so have I,” she says, recalling her first animal rescue at age five: a stray kitten on a New York street.

Decades later, that instinct has grown into an organization that is reshaping Kentucky’s future — one animal, one law, and one family at a time.

More information about Lexington’s Paws 4 the Cause can be found at www.paws4thecause.com.