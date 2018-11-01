Festive Feasting: Gourmet Potato Salad Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Gorgonzola

Photo by Sarah Caton.
Recipe by Sarah Caton of Space, Place & Southern Grace www.spaceplaceandsoutherngrace.com
Ingredients:
• 1 dozen eggs (set outside refrigerator for a few minutes before boiling, so they aren’t cold)
• Green onion
• 3 small russet potatoes, peeled
• ½ pound bacon, prepared crispy
• 2 tablespoons of crumbled Gorgonzola cheese (feta can be substituted, if preferred)
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• Fresh parsley
• White onion
• Chili powder
• Garlic power
• Salt
• Pepper
Method:
• In separate pans, boil peeled potatoes and whole eggs. Eggs should be fully hard-boiled in roughly 12 minutes; depending on size of potatoes, 12-15 minutes boil time should yield fork-tender spuds.
• Once boiled, place eggs in room temperature water for one to two minutes. Peel shell off each egg carefully so as not to damage solid egg white.
• Cut each egg in half and remove solid yolk, setting aside for potato salad mixture.
• Combine solid egg yolks and potatoes in a pan, mashing them together. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
• Add roughly a quarter of the white onion, finely diced, and a small handful of chopped green onion, reserving roughly a teaspoon for garnishing.
• Finely chop roughly half a bunch of fresh Italian parsley and add to potato mixture. Reserve roughly a teaspoon for garnishing.
• Chop 3-4 pieces of crispy bacon (prepared earlier on stove or in microwave) and add to mixture. Reserve one piece of bacon for garnish.
• Add roughly two tablespoons of crumbled Gorgonzola to mixture as desired.
• Begin mixing all ingredients together with whisk and add mayonnaise in ¼ cup increments to reach desired consistency. Mixture should be fully combined and firm, holding its shape on a spoon.
• For a more professional presentation, use a piping bag to pipe mixture into egg white halves. For a more rustic look, spoon mixture into egg whites. You will have additional potato salad mixture that will not fit in egg whites – may be served warm or chilled if desired.
• Garnish with reserved parsley and green onion. Sprinkle with a dash of chili powder for color and added heat.
• Break remaining bacon slice into shards to stick into tops of yolk mixture.