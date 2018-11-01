Festive Feasting: Gourmet Potato Salad Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Gorgonzola

× Expand Photo by Sarah Caton.

Recipe by Sarah Caton of Space, Place & Southern Grace www.spaceplaceandsoutherngrace.com

Ingredients:

• 1 dozen eggs (set outside refrigerator for a few minutes before boiling, so they aren’t cold)

• Green onion

• 3 small russet potatoes, peeled

• ½ pound bacon, prepared crispy

• 2 tablespoons of crumbled Gorgonzola cheese (feta can be substituted, if preferred)

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• Fresh parsley

• White onion

• Chili powder

• Garlic power

• Salt

• Pepper

Method:

• In separate pans, boil peeled potatoes and whole eggs. Eggs should be fully hard-boiled in roughly 12 minutes; depending on size of potatoes, 12-15 minutes boil time should yield fork-tender spuds.

• Once boiled, place eggs in room temperature water for one to two minutes. Peel shell off each egg carefully so as not to damage solid egg white.

• Cut each egg in half and remove solid yolk, setting aside for potato salad mixture.

• Combine solid egg yolks and potatoes in a pan, mashing them together. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.

• Add roughly a quarter of the white onion, finely diced, and a small handful of chopped green onion, reserving roughly a teaspoon for garnishing.

• Finely chop roughly half a bunch of fresh Italian parsley and add to potato mixture. Reserve roughly a teaspoon for garnishing.

• Chop 3-4 pieces of crispy bacon (prepared earlier on stove or in microwave) and add to mixture. Reserve one piece of bacon for garnish.

• Add roughly two tablespoons of crumbled Gorgonzola to mixture as desired.

• Begin mixing all ingredients together with whisk and add mayonnaise in ¼ cup increments to reach desired consistency. Mixture should be fully combined and firm, holding its shape on a spoon.

• For a more professional presentation, use a piping bag to pipe mixture into egg white halves. For a more rustic look, spoon mixture into egg whites. You will have additional potato salad mixture that will not fit in egg whites – may be served warm or chilled if desired.

• Garnish with reserved parsley and green onion. Sprinkle with a dash of chili powder for color and added heat.

• Break remaining bacon slice into shards to stick into tops of yolk mixture.