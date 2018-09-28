Haunted Happenings: 20 ways to get spooky this season

Wicked World Scaregrounds. Through Oct. 31 (specific dates vary). Wicked World Scaregrounds features three different attractions: “Nightmare Haunted House,” staged inside Mercy Hospital; “Terror on Tates Creek,” presenting a carnival show hosted by a deceased Ivan Darkwood; and “Quarantine,” which explores the old abandoned military compound Fort Greenwall. The crowds can be large; coming early to beat the lines is recommended. Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Thurs. and Sun., 7:30-10 p.m. 5817 Tates Creek Road, Nicholasville. www.wickedworldscaregrounds.com

× Expand From haunted trails to murder mysteries, there are plenty of options for kids and adults alike to get your spooks in this season. Photo from Fright Nights (2015) by Sara Hughes

Fright Nights at Jacobson Park. Through Oct. 31 (Fri.-Sun.). Fright Nights at Jacobson Park also offers three haunted attractions. Visitors can venture into the “Dark Forest,” where the Willow Family has taken up shelter; explore “13 Doors” while being chased by creatures of the dark; and experience the dark underbelly of carnival life in a brand new “Candyland” attraction. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Sun., 7:30-10 p.m. Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road. www.frightnightsky.com

Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch. Through Oct. 28 (Fri.-Sun.). Fall 2018 marks 11 seasons that Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch has been providing family fun to people from across the state. In addition to the corn maze, a design featuring 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, visitors can enjoy pumpkin painting, a petting area and a nightly bonfire with free marshmallow roasting. Guests who stop by the weekend of Halloween (Oct. 26-27) have the opportunity to experience Field of Horror, where they can get lost in the dark with the rustling corn and watch around every corner for Freddy, Pin Head, Saw and more. Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m. 623 Talmage-Mayo Rd., Harrodsburg. www.devinescornmaze.com

“House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours. Sundays, Oct. 7-28. On Sundays in October, staff of the Mary Todd Lincoln house will offer guided walking tours of the historic Lexington Cemetery. The tour features graves of both soldiers and civilians, with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes, and meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Henry Clay Monument in the Lexington Cemetery, 833 W. Main St. www.mtlhouse.org

Little Goblins Galore. Oct. 13. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while they visit their favorite characters along an enchanted trail at this scare-free event, which also features a petting zoo and a happy haunted house. 1-5 p.m. McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. www.lexingtonky.gov/little-goblins-galore

Party for the Pumpkins. Oct. 13. The Arboretum’s fourth annual Party for the Pumpkins Fall Family Festival will have crafts and activities, free pumpkins for children age 12 and under and the opportunity to visit the Kentucky Children’s Garden. Attendees will also be given a refreshment voucher. 2-6 p.m. University of Kentucky Arboretum, 500 Alumni Drive. arboretum.ca.uky.edu

Mystical Fair. Oct. 13-14. Lexington’s only monthly psychic and holistic healing arts fair features a variety of metaphysical vendors, local artisans, independently owned small merchants and free seminars. October’s programming will include “Ohm Aura” readings, a psychic for people as well as pets and professional psychic/intuitive tarot readings. Appointments can be pre-booked online. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 1084 Whipple Court. mysticalfairlex.com

Victorian Mourning Customs at Waveland Tour. Oct. 17-18. The staff at Waveland will discuss the private and social aspects of mourning in Victorian-era America during this tour. A range of topics including dressing properly while grieving and the etiquette of funerals and death announcements will be addressed. Reservations required. 7 p.m. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Lane. parks.ky.gov/parks/historicsites/waveland/events.aspx

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “The Ghosts of Pineville.” Oct. 20-21. Adapted by LCT’S Jeremy Kisling and based on the graphic novel by Cricket Press co-founder Sara Turner, this kid-friendly ghost story tells the tale of Chopper Sweeney and his friends, Hank and Glory, as they set off to solve the case of Simon Stillwater and find themselves in a standoff with the supernatural. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. www.lctonstage.org/event/the-ghosts-of-pineville

The Night Circus: Halloween Edition. Oct 27. Presented by Sora Contemporary Circus and Rock House Brewing, this event will feature live aerial acrobatic acts, fire performers, spooky beats by DJ $weetboy, live tattooing, tarot readings and more. This event is ages 18-plus and costumes are encouraged. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court. www.facebook.com/events/2149300791778678/

Easter Seals Pumpkin Run. Oct. 27. This family-friendly event features a 3K run benefitting Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Adaptive Recreation, trick-or-treating and a costume contest for all ages. Participants can enjoy pumpkin pie at the finish line of the race, which benefits Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Adaptive Recreation. 9:30 a.m. Wellington Park, 565 Wellington Way. runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/PumpkinRun3k

Pivot Brewing Halloweeniversary Party. Oct. 27. At Pivot Brewing’s second annual Halloween/anniversary party, attendees can taste test a variety of beers and ciders brewed in-house, as well as participate in a costume contest with the chance to win prizes. Noon-11:30 p.m. Pivot Brewing, 1400 Delaware Ave. www.pivotbrewingcompany.com

BOOk-tacular Halloween Party. Oct. 27. The Lexington Public Library Foundation is hosting a Halloween party for adults featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, live music by Nevermind, costume contests and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit Lexington Public Library’s new Early Literacy Initiative. 7-11 p.m. Limestone Hall, 215 W. Main St. www.lexpublib.org/halloween

Halloween Little Prince and Princess Ball. Oct. 27. This kid-friendly Halloween Ball will feature music, dancing and real-life princesses. Hors d’oeuvres and more. The event has limited capacity and will operate on a “first come, first served” basis. 5-7 p.m. The Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike. www.thekentuckycastle.com

Halloween Hocus Pocus Adult Costume Ball. Oct. 27. Costumes are encouraged at this Hocus Pocus themed costume ball. The event will feature music from Ray’s Music Exchange, and guests will be given a signature cocktail upon arrival. Limited space is available so purchase tickets beforehand. 8:30-11 p.m. The Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike. www.thekentuckycastle.com

× Expand Lexington’s downtown “Thriller Parade” is one of the city’s most popular events, this year taking place on Sunday, Oct. 28. Photo by Amy Wallot

Downtown “Thriller” Parade and Festival. Oct. 28. More than 30 years after Michael Jackson’s iconic music video first aired, zombies and the non-dead still come together in downtown Lexington to celebrate Halloween. Children and adults are encouraged to participate but everyone must register beforehand. Downtown events surrounding the parade include the Wicked Wonders Art Market and a Halloween variety show. Activities begin at 2 p.m. with the parade kicking off at 8:30 p.m. www.lexingtonky.gov/thriller

Pumpkin Mania. Oct. 30. Transylvania University will light hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of historic Old Morrison during this annual event. Live music, food trucks and trick-or-treating for kids will be part of the Oct. 30 event, with festivities kicking off at 6 p.m. and the lantern lighting at 7 p.m. Pumpkins will be on display through Nov. 2. Old Morrison Steps, 251 West Third St. www.transy.edu/newsroom/university-calendar

“The Haunting Party!” Murder Mystery at The Kentucky Castle. Oct. 31. Performed by Murder and Merriment, this interactive murder mystery dinner will investigate a murder committed during a 1942 Halloween movie premiere party. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes. 7-9:30 p.m. The Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike. www.thekentuckycastle.com

× Expand Enjoy live music and dance performances, traditional food, hands-on crafts, art exhibits, a candlelight parade at the Living Arts and Science Center's 12th annual Day of the Dead Festival, Thursday, Nov. 1. Photo by Jim Shambhu

Living Arts & Science Center: Day of the Dead Festival. Nov. 1. Living Arts & Science Center’s 12th annual Day of The Dead Festival will feature live music and dance, traditional foods, hands-on crafts, a candlelight parade and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground. 5-9 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Carnegie Classics: “Frankenstein.” Nov. 2. Traditionally falling the weekend after Halloween, this annual event encourages attendees to immerse themselves into the fictional world of a classic work of literature, with food, beverages and a handful of “artistic surprises” themed after the book. In conjunction with the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, this year’s event focuses on “Frankenstein” with pop-up plays by Athens West Theatre Company; an electric light and sound show by local music act Leaden Verse; art from found-object artist and iconic sculptor Robert Morgan and more. 7-11 p.m. Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org