Holiday Event Calendar - 2025

Featuring a varity of organizations, bands and floats, Lexington's annual Downtown Christmas Parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 6. Photo furnished

Looking for that festive feeling? We've outlined a handful of holiday markets, tours, winter wonderlands, performances and other upcoming events to help you you in the holiday spirit.

Holiday Castle Tour. Various dates in November. This guided experience offers a charming overview of the castle’s rich past while leading guests through beautifully decorated spaces, including terrace views and rooftop access, complete with sparkling lights, garlands and seasonal displays that bring the castle to life. Appointment times range from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Ky. www.thekentuckycastle.com

The Rink at Triangle Park. November-January (exact dates and times TBA). Ice skating in the center of downtown with friends and family or a special event is a classic holiday tradition. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Kentucky Castle Holiday Market. Nov 14-16. This holiday market showcases a weekend of holiday festivities at the Kentucky Castle. Friends and family can enjoy celebrating with a variety of local artisan market vendors, appetizers and a hot cocoa bar. Fri., 4-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun., 10-2p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles Ky. www.thekentuckycastle.com

Lexington Theatre Company: “A Christmas Carol.” Nov. 20-23. The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars and local professionals for the stage adaptation of the beloved Dickens novel and film, “A Christmas Carol.” The holiday story follows Ebeneezer Scrooge as he is visited by the spirits of Christmas past, present and future, who hope to change his curmudgeonly ways. Thurs. and Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Lexington Mercantile Co. MixMas Market. Nov 21-22. This juried holiday market will feature handmade items from local makers, boutiques and vendors. Fri., 5-9 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Manchester Reserve, 903 Manchester St. www.lexingtonmercantileco.com

Southern Lights Holiday Festival. Nov. 28-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. Attendees can drive through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights before heading inside to meet Santa, visit a petting zoo or take mini-train rides. Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day). Kentucky Horse Park, 3785 Campground Road. www.khpfoundation.org

Mustard Seed Hill transforms into a holiday wonderland during the month of December. Photo furnished

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill. Select evenings Nov. 28-Dec. 23. This historic campus will transform into a glowing spectacle, with a dazzling light display and other enchanting features. Highlights include a magnificent gingerbread exhibit; an artisans’ market with handcrafted gifts; a holiday tent cafè with live music; and gourmet food trucks. Christmas campfires, carriage rides, holiday tea, supper club, and season passes also available. Mustard Seed Hill, 1122 Main St., Millersburg, Ky. www.mustardseedhill.events

Lexington Art League Holiday Market. Nov. 29. The Loudoun House will be filled with local art vendors and unique handmade gifts, live music, a silent auction to benefit the Lexington Art League, and a healthy dose of holiday cheer for LAL's annual holiday market. 12-6 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org/holiday_market.html

Luminate Lexington: Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. Nov. 30. Lexington’s official Christmas tree will be lit with beautiful lights; Lexington’s Hanukkah menorah will shine; and community choirs will sing festive songs that will put everyone in the holiday spirit during this official city holiday festival. 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” Nov. 30 and Dec. 6-7. This children's adaptation of the beloved Christmas story follows Rudolph on his adventure from Christmastown in search of a place that accepts him, running into fellow misfits along the way. Sun., 2 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. (pay what you will). Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lctonstage.org

Holidays at Shaker Village. Various dates in December. Throughout the month of December, Shaker Village will transform into a holiday wonderland, with lively holiday music, roaring fires, candlelight tours and more. The grounds will feature a variety of performers, programs and tours throughout the month, including photos with Santa, a crafting station at the Elf Shop, bonfires, hot drink stations, a Jingle Bell Shuttle and more. For more, visit shakervillageky.org/event-calendar.

Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade. Dec. 6. Santa Claus is coming to (down)town! This holiday parade presented by Commonwealth Credit Union will feature a variety of organizations, bands, floats, and, of course, Santa himself. 11 a.m. Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. www.downtownlex.com

On Dec. 6-7, the Junior League of Lexington's annual Holly Day Market will bring together a variety of vendors and retailers, with opportunities for the kids to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus as well. Photo furnished

Holly Day Market. Dec. 6-7. The Holly Day Market brings together more than 80 vendors from across the country for a weekend of holiday shopping. Vendors sell jewelry, clothes, toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, food and much more. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., with a specially-ticketed preview party on Friday, Dec. 5, from 5-9 p.m. Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. lexington.jl.org

Crafted Social Winter Market. Dec. 6-7. This event unites traditional and contemporary artists, craftspeople and functional designers for a two-day festive market ripe with locally made holiday gifts. Preview party on Fri., 6-9 p.m.; main shopping event on Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave. www.craftedsocialky.com

Michler’s Christmas Market. Dec 6-7. Michler’s Greenhouse will provide the idyllic setting for a romantic Christmas Market, featuring Christmas pastries, music, and a diverse array of artists and artisans showcasing locally-made ceramics, jewelry, cards, toys, soaps, scarves, ornaments and more. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. Michler’s Greenhouse, 417 E. Maxwell St. www.michlers.com

Collage: A Holiday Spectacular. Dec. 6-7. The Lexington Singers Children’s Choir joins University of Kentucky Choirs for a fast-moving holiday show packed with timeless favorites from near and far. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexsing.org

Shaker Village Holiday Afternoon Tea. Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21. Reservations are required for this opportunity to enjoy a festive afternoon with friends and family sipping seasonal teas and snacking on freshly baked goods and homemade sweets in historic Shaker Village. 3 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd. Harrodsburg, Ky. shakervillageky.org

Tran-Siberian Orchestra's The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. Dec. 10. With an unparalleled blend of rock, classical and theatrical spectacle, this show promises a reimagined and expanded presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” alongside a special second set of hits and fan-favorites that includes a 25th-anniversary salute to Beethoven's Last Night. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W Vine St, Lexington, KY. www.centralbankcenter.com

Lexington Singers and LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 12-13. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport audience members to a place of peace while evoking the spirit of the holiday season. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. lexphil.org

Fayette Co. 4-H Breakfast with Santa. Dec. 13. Santa and his 4-H animal friends will be present during this fun family morning featuring a pancake breakfast, crafts, live music, gingerbread house displays and local craft vendors, including 4-H student vendors. 9 a.m.-noon. Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 13-14 and 20. Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents its rendition of this magical Christmas ballet set to the music of Tchaikovsky. This holiday performance features Drosselmeyer and Clara, along with a cast of snowflakes, mice, soldiers, angels, fairies, and, of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St, Lexington, KY. www.centralbankcenter.com

Lexington Ballet: “The Nutcracker Sweets.” Dec. 19-20. The classic holiday performance returns with an enchanting production designed to delight audience members of all ages. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen and the Nutcracker prince, as they battle the Mouse Queen and travel to the Land of Sweets. Fri., 7:30 p.m. and Sat., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonballet.org

Dolly Parton’s “Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol.” Dec. 26-28. Featuring songs by Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, this incredibly heartwarming, unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season until he is visited by his past and is compelled to see life anew. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.centralbankcenter.com