Holiday Events 2023

A handful of holiday events taking place in November and the first part of December. Check back in our December issue for more great holiday events!

× Expand The mixed media exhibit "Twelve Days of Christmas" by Jen Dunham features artworks transposed on vintage library catalog cards. Image furnished

Twelve Days of Christmas: Mixed Media by Jen Dunham. On display Nov. 1-Dec. 31. This art exhibit reimagines each of the 12 days of Christmas with pen-and-ink, colored pencil and soft pastel drawings on vintage library card catalog cards, with information printed on the cards to show through the artwork and give "clues" to the subject matter of the drawings. Gallery hours: Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Fri., 9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sat., 9:30-5 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Lexington Public Library, Eastside Branch, 3000 Blake James Dr. www.lexpublib.org

Lexington Ballet: “The Nutcracker” Pop-Up Performances. Nov. 5, 12, 19. In these exclusive intimate public performances, the Lexington Ballet will bring a portion of the beloved holiday performance to various public library branches. Attendees will have the chance to experience excerpts of “The Nutcracker”; learn some ballet steps from the company director and company members; interact in a question-and-answer portion; and take pictures with Nutcracker characters. 2 p.m. Lexington Public Library, Central Branch, 140 E. Main St. (Nov. 5); Tates Creek Branch, 3628 Walden Dr. (Nov. 12); East Side Branch, 3000 Blake James Dr. (Nov. 19)

Holly Day Market. Nov. 10-12. The Holly Day Market brings more than 80 vendors from across the country together to Lexington for a weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one spectacular location. Vendors sell jewelry, clothes, toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, food and much more. Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with a limited-ticket Friday evening preview party. Central Bank Center Hall A, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexjrleague.com

Luminate Lexington: Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. Nov. 26. During this annual holiday lighting festival, the city’s official Christmas tree will be illuminated in bright lights, the first candle of Lexington’s menorah will be lit and holiday carols will be sung. The event takes place in and around Triangle Park, where patrons can enjoy ice skating at The Rink (1-9 p.m.), concessions and more. 3-7 p.m., Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Lexington Theatre Company: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.” Nov. 16-19. Fans of the 1954 musical film will appreciate this spirited stage adaptation with terrific choreography, a heartwarming story and the holiday tunes you love. The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington. Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun, 1 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington's $20 Art Market. Nov. 18. With the tagline “Awesome Art for an Awesome Price,” this event features over 20 local artists selling their art for $20. Attendees are encouraged to bring their holiday gift lists and find unique gifts — paintings, metal work, jewelry and so much more — all at an affordable price. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave.

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Nov. 25; Dec. 2-3. The Bradley family’s church Christmas Pageant is always the same, year after year — until the Herdmans show up! With “the worst kids in the world” taking the lead roles, this year’s Pageant will be a total disaster. But it might just be the year when the rambunctious, rag-tag Herdmans help their community see Christmas in a whole new way and prove that even “the worst kids in the world” can change it for the better. Lexington Children's Theatre, 418 W Short St. www.lctonstage.org

Ingenuity Unlimited presents “The Twelve Dates of Christmas.” Nov. 30-Dec. 3. After seeing her fiancé kiss another woman at the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary’s life falls apart – just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world where romance ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary’s growing cynicism, until the charm and innocence of a 5-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love. This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season. 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St. www.IU12DatesThursday.eventbrite.com

× Expand The annual 'A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland' will begin on Dec. 2 at the Henry Clay Estate. Photo furnished

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 2. The annual holiday celebration at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate kicks off with a European-style market event featuring holiday-themed music, entertainment, Santa selfies and food and drink from local vendors, with the Ashland tree illumination taking place at sunset. Candlelight tours of the estate will be available that evening (reservations are recommended). The market will be open from noon-5:30 p.m., followed by the Kentuckians Chorus and Ashland Illumination. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

× Expand This year's downtown Christmas parade takes place on Dec. 2. Photo by Downtown Lexington Partnership

Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade. Dec. 2. The annual downtown Christmas parade features a variety of participants, from individuals and families to organizations, marching bands and more, traveling along a route on Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. 11 a.m. www.downtownlex.com

Michler's Christmas Market. Dec. 2-3. With the aromas of blooming citrus blending with the cinnamon and cloves of hot mulled wine, Michler’s Greenhouses will transform into an idyllic and romantic setting for its annual Christmas Market, featuring a diversity of artists and artisans vending locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, toys, soaps, scarves, ornaments and more. Michler’s wreath-makers will be crafting wreaths all day, florists will be decorating boxwood trees; Christmas pastries, firepits and live music add further enticement. Sat.,11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Michler's Greenhouses, 417 E. Maxwell St. (free parking in the back lot, 446 E. High St.). www.michlers.com/pages/christmas-market