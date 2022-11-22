Holiday Events Calendar 2022

× Expand Fans of “The Nutcracker” will have eight opportunities to see the Lexington Ballet Company perform this traditional show at the Lexington Opera House over two weekends in December. (Fri.-Sun., Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.) Photo furnished

Luminate Lexington: Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. Nov. 27. During this annual holiday lighting festival, the city’s official Christmas tree will be lit up in bright lights, the first candle of Lexington’s Menorah will be lit and holiday carols will be sung. The event takes place in and around Triangle Park, where patrons can enjoy ice skating at The Rink, concessions and more. 3-7 p.m., Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Lexington Mercantile Co. MixMas Market. Dec. 2-3. This juried holiday market will feature handmade items from local makers, boutiques and vendors, as well as food and drink from local food trucks. Fri., 5-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.lexingtonmercantileco.com

Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade. Dec. 3. The annual downtown Christmas parade features a variety of participants, from individuals and families to organizations, marching bands and more, traveling along a route on Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. 11 a.m. www.downtownlex.com

× Expand On Dec. 3, Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate will host a tree illumination ceremony, candlelit tours of the mansion, wreath-making workshops, kids’ activities and more. Photo by Ashland the Henry Clay Estate

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 3-10. The annual holiday celebration at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate kicks off with the annual Christmas Market on Dec. 3 (noon-7:30 p.m.). The European-style market event will feature holiday-themed music, entertainment, Santa selfies, and food and drink from local vendors, with the Ashland tree illumination taking place at sunset. Candlelight tours of the estate will be available that evening, as well as on Dec. 8 and 10 (5:30-7:30 p.m.) All candlelight tours will be by timed entrances (every 15 minutes), with the last guests admitted at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

Rockin‘ Around the Christmas Tree featuring the Coach Mitchell Band. Dec. 6. This spirited holiday show is presented in partnership with benefactor organization the Fayette Education Foundation. The event will feature a performance from a band featuring former University of Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell and an all-star cast; holiday apparel will be available to purchase during the fundraising event as well. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghost of Christmas Eve, The Best of Trans-Siberian Orchestra & More.” Dec. 7. This stunning rock opera features Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious, abandoned theater. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Operation: Secret Santa. Accepting donations and volunteers throughout the month of December. This grassroots organization started in 2016 with the goal of helping bring extra cheer to families who need it, in the form of holiday gifts for kids. The operation has expanded greatly, now providing holiday meals and food baskets for more than 700 families in addition to gifts. The organization is in need of financial donations, donations of unwrapped toys (toys for teens and babies are in especially high demand), and volunteers to help with organizing, boxing and delivery. At this time, financial donations to purchase food are in the greatest need (ideally before Dec. 2). Nominations for families who need some extra cheer are accepted through Dec. 13. Visit www.operationsecretsanta.org, follow Operation: Secret Santa on Facebook, or email infoOSSLex@gmail.com for more information on how to help or participate. Donation drop points will be posted on social media.

Lexington Ballet Company: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-11, 16-18. Marie embarks on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince, battling the Mouse King and traveling to the Land of Sweets along the way, in this series of performances by the Lexington Ballet Company. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

LexPhil and Lexington Singers present “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 17. The Lexington Philharmonic and the Lexington Singers join forces in this annual collaboration, presenting a program of sacred orchestral and choral works in the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King. Christ the King Cathedral, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org/a-cathedral-christmas

Southern Lights. Nov. 25-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. After driving through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights, guests can head inside to meet Santa, visit a petting zoo and take mini-train rides. Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. (Closed on Christmas Eve.) The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights

× Expand The historic Millersburg property Mustard Seed Hill will transform into a winter wonderland for its annual monthlong Christmas celebration, taking place Dec. 1-Jan. 1. Photo furnished

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill. Dec. 1-Jan. 1. The fifth annual holiday event at the historic Millersburg property will kick off on Dec. 1 and continue nightly through Jan. 1. Visitors can experience a magnificent, three-acre Christmas light display seven days a week, with additional programming available Thurs.-Sun., including a gingerbread house competition, an artisan market, a holiday cafe with food and refreshments, a nativity display and a family fireside experience with fire pits available to reserve for families and groups. 5-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 3-9 p.m. Sun. Mustard Seed Hill, 1122 Main St., Millersburg. www.mustardseedhill.events/christmas

Jones Family Christmas Light Show. Dec. 1-Jan. 1. This is the seventh year that legally blind Lexingtonian Ryan Jones has been creating an elaborate light show synced to holiday music at his Wyndham Downs home for all of Lexington to enjoy. Passersby are encouraged to turn their car radios to 89.5 FM and enjoy the light show from the warmth and safety of their cars. The show takes place nightly from 6:30-9 p.m., except during inclement weather. 1748 Abbington Hill. www.facebook.com/JonesFamilyLights

Ice Skating at The Rink. Open daily through Jan. 18. Triangle Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland in the heart of downtown Lexington with the opening of the annual outdoor ice skating rink, perfect for a family outing or date night. Concessions are available from the concession stand. Mon.-Thurs., 4-10 p.m.; Fri., 4- 11p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-9 p.m. (Open additional daytime hours when Fayette County Schools are out; see website for full details.) www.downtownlex.com