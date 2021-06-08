Home Profile: Naturally Modern

In southeast Fayette County near the village of Athens stands a home perfectly placed to take advantage of its beautiful surroundings. The stunning modern structure, designed by Pohl Rosa Pohl Architects and built in 2017, was the last full-size home Graham Pohl designed before retiring as one of the company’s principals. The architect, along with his brother, Clive, designed a space that is unique in the way it allows multiple generations to co-habitate comfortably.

To create a livable space for the family of five, Graham explained that the 3,970-square-foot house, built by Showplace Company, has two separate volumes: a two-story volume containing the bedrooms and private spaces, and a one-story volume containing the public spaces.

The one-story area of the home is constructed primarily of limestone with wood accents and tall windows that let those inside view the approach to the home.

Custom-designed for multi-generational living, this contemporary home in southeast Fayette County consists of a one-story volume, containing the public spaces and constructed primarily of limestone with wood accents, and a connected two-story volume, containing the bedrooms and private spaces. Photo furnished

“We located [the home] in a position where when you’re on the first floor and you look out the windows, you can see over the top of the hill just enough to see down to the entry,” Graham said. “The relative elevation of the house was really carefully controlled because I thought that was a very important aspect of the experience of the house.”

He emphasized that the one-story volume is oriented primarily for views, with very tall windows that capture the view to the north and that also open up to the south, which is wooded.

The two-story volume is built with a panel system created by the architectural metal company Fry Reglet in a soft gray that blends with the one-story volume’s limestone walls. This panel system is something the Pohls recommend often to their clients.

“It’s kind of a nice unarticulated surface – you can shape the panels into any size and pattern you want,” said Clive.

“It’s a very green product,” Graham added. “The production of the product isn’t energy-intensive, and it can be landfilled at the end of its life, unlike vinyl, which never goes away.”

The two-story volume utilizes a rain-screen system, which helps deflect water and provides thermal and acoustic insulation. Additionally, its orientation and sloped roof allow for the use of solar panels.

Located on a large plot, the home is enveloped by nature.

“Behind the house there’s a wooded area, and at the bottom of the wooded area, there’s a little creek, which is really gorgeous,” said Graham.

The owner, who is an avid gardener, was learning stonemasonry and built the stone walls around the perimeter of the property. He also built Quonset hut greenhouses and installed a substantial water reclamation system.

“He is really into the environmental aspects of the house,” Graham explained. “He’s into planting trees, and he was very cognizant of view corridors and where he wanted to screen things, and he started groves of trees before we even dug the first spadeful of dirt. He had dozens if not hundreds of trees planted there.”

The home's one-story volume contains the public spaces, including the living area and two kitchens. The second kitchen features a second exhaust and was intended for when the family cooks traditionally spicy Pakistani foods with lots of odors. Photo furnished

Inside, a distinct and unusual feature of the home is the inclusion of a second kitchen.

“The main kitchen is the primary kitchen and part of the experience of the public space. The other is a smaller kitchen that’s intended for when they are cooking very spicy traditional Pakistani foods with a lot of odors. It’s designed off the main space and it has a separate exhaust,” said Graham.

To comfortably house three generations, each of the home’s four bedrooms has an attached bathroom. The two bedrooms upstairs share a sitting area, and each has its own rooftop deck. This affords the family’s two teenagers their own private spaces. With a master suite and a separate suite for one of the owner’s mothers on the first floor, each member of the family has the opportunity to privately retreat.

Multi-generational living is a concept both of the Pohls believe in.

“I think, quite honestly, that the single-family residence is an idea that should have fallen by the wayside,” Clive said. “We really should be thinking about multi-family construction. Multi-generational living is step one on the ladder of moving toward improved densities and is a key component of sustainable living.”

“I think it’s really healthy,” added Graham. “And the fact is if the place is well-designed so that each generation can have some degree of independence, I can’t imagine why that wouldn’t work for most people.”

Graham, like many during the pandemic, has first-hand experience with living with extended family that became a mixed blessing during a time when so many were experiencing loneliness and isolation.

“In the past year, both of our kids and our daughter-in-law and their animals were living with us. As it happened, my father died in June, and his decline was difficult, and they were all here. It was a remarkable circumstance that it happened that way,” he explained. “I can’t help but think that was the most healthy possible circumstance to be sharing that experience.”

When asked about their favorite aspects of this project, both Clive and Graham immediately credit the clients.

“There are three generations that live in that house, and they are all delightful people,” said Clive. “Every time you go there, you feel welcome. There’s a lot of love and a lot of humor.”

“The clients had a fresh perspective. They were open-minded, progressive thinkers. They wanted it to be environmentally responsible and were interested in modern ideas,” explained Graham. “They embrace where they are and also really value where they’ve come from, and it’s part of who they are and what they do.”