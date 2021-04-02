Home Profile: Nice Diggs

Erin and Gannon Diggs’ eclectic updated bungalow is chock full of striking, drool-worthy details

With four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and modern updates aplenty, Gannon and Erin Diggs’ historic Cramer Avenue bungalow is a coveted rarity in Kenwick, a neighborhood teeming with older homes that are heavy on charm but oftentimes lacking in space – bedrooms and bathrooms in particular.

“That’s what’s so nice about this – you still get the charm of living in the neighborhood, but it really has the updated amenities, with the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, master bath,” Erin said.

When Gannon was house-hunting in 2011, he was drawn to the Kenwick neighborhood for its proximity to downtown, tight-knit-community vibe and charming historic homes. (He and Erin, who both work on the administrative side of the dental industry, were friends at the time but didn’t start dating until several years later.) He had looked at several homes in the area already, and while many of the original floorplans in the neighborhood’s older bungalows feel choppy and closed off, this one stood out immediately.

“I was drawn to the open floor plan when you walk in – tall ceilings, no walls separating pretty much anything on the first floor,” he said.

Originally built in 1912, the home had been converted from a duplex to a single-family home by a previous owner a couple years before Gannon bought it. That owner had made other significant upgrades, including opening up the downstairs to create a seamless L-shaped living, dining and kitchen area, and building an addition that allowed for a spacious new master bath and closet upstairs, as well as a guest bedroom and mud room. He also reinforced many of the home’s “bones,” from new plumbing and electric to a new sump pump.

“It wasn’t just aesthetics – he updated everything,” said Gannon.

Of course, budget is always a factor when it comes to extensive remodels of that nature, and while the house was move-in ready when Gannon purchased it, some of the cosmetic choices had been made with budget in mind rather than design or durability. When Erin moved in in 2017, the year the couple got engaged, she homed in on a handful of updates that would elevate the design and functionality of the house, with a fully customized chef’s kitchen taking center stage.

To help give life to their vision, the couple called on Tom Ricci of Thomas Ricci Custom Cabinetry, a local woodworker and cabinet maker who had been recommended by a neighbor. The new layout placed the sink, refrigerator and stove in the “kitchen work triangle” placement, honoring the design principle that adheres to certain geometric guidelines to maximize workspace efficiency. For the main cabinetry, Ricci built all new oak cabinets, which were painted a rich, striking gray (Cyberspace by Sherwin-Williams), complementing the black soapstone countertops from Counter Culture Plus. On the wall housing the refrigerator and microwave, a custom-stained hickory pantry was built to conceal the microwave and other small appliances. Art deco-inspired pendant lights from Ferguson Bath, Lighting and Kitchen Gallery and burnished brass cabinet pulls and knobs from Restoration Hardware contribute understated embellishments to the space, which feels both classic and modern.

Undergoing a remodel requires patience and flexibility, and Erin said she and Ricci maintained a good working relationship through all the curveballs.

“I don’t know how many times we altered our plans,” she said with a laugh. Once construction started, however, the project was completed in just four weeks — just in time for the couple to host Thanksgiving that year. Erin credits Ricci for his efficiency and attention to detail.

“Tom really paid attention to details that I didn’t really think of — things like [matching] the crown molding,” she said. “He was wonderful – we worked really well together.“

One example of something that wasn’t in Erin’s original plan was upper cabinets, but she said she caved when realizing the extra storage space was needed. “I have a bit of a glassware obsession,” she said, gesturing to an open, ceiling-height shelf that contains an impressive collection of vintage glassware, inherited from family members or purchased at thrift stores and flea markets.

“The kitchen was big, but the space was ineffectively used,” she said. Erin, who loves to cook, lived in home for about a year, getting a feel for what would work best in the space before starting on sketches for a new kitchen design, keeping both aesthetics and efficiency at the forefront. The kitchen design was largely inspired by Shaker-style or English-style kitchens, which typically feature clean lines, a restrained or neutral color palette and a focus on functionality. Erin cites the British furniture manufacturer deVOL as a major design inspiration.

Two of the couple’s favorite kitchen implements provide attractive and functional displays for their favorite beverages. Gannon, a co-producer of the bourbon documentary “Neat,” is a bourbon aficionado, and Ricci designed a custom built-in bourbon bar with dimmable lighting to house his collection. Crafted from natural wood and iron piping, the shelf mimics a similar built-in shelf in the living room, designed and built several years earlier by local interior designer Claire Miller while she was still an interior design student at the University of Kentucky. Erin, a craft beer lover, refers to the well-lit, temperature-controlled beer and wine fridge as “probably my favorite part of the kitchen” — though she’s also partial to the vertical spice rack drawer next to the oven, which offers ample space to keep her dozens of culinary spices organized and accessible. Gannon joked that the accessory was the “driving force” behind the entire remodel.

Visible from the front door, striking red-and-pink printed wallpaper from the Glasgow, Scotland-based company Timorous Beasties on a statement wall along the staircase adds visual interest and a big pop of color to the downstairs space (the downstairs half-bath, which was remodeled by Counter Culture Plus, also features wallpaper from the company). Handwoven rugs from Lilliekat Rus add texture and warmth throughout the home. And while much of the furnishings came from classic outfitters such as Pottery Barn and Arhaus, the majority of the home’s eclectic artwork and vintage accents were purchased from local consignment and antique shops such as Scout, The Domestic, Liberty Hill Antiques and Wearhouse.

Eclectic but well-thought-out, the home’s decor can be described as classic, elegant, inviting and approachable all at once: a perfect reflection of the couple’s style and personality.

If the details of this dreamy home are making you salivate, you’re in luck — having recently closed on a Federal-style Bourbon County farmhouse, the Diggses are planning to put their Kenwick digs on the market in the coming weeks. Set your Zillow notifications stat.