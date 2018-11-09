Bluegrass Hospitality Group To Host 14th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner For Those In Need

Bluegrass Hospitality Group will host the 14th annual Thanksgiving Dinner for those in need at Malone’s and Malones Prime in Lansdowne Shoppes on Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to anyone in need of a warm meal and community, the event is free to attend, serving around 1,200 guests each year. Every guest will be sent home with goodie bags featuring a hat and gloves donated by The Mitchell Family Foundation and dental hygiene products donated by Lange, Rider and Reynolds dentists. The public is invited to help with this initiative by dropping off pumpkin or apple pies at the Malone’s location on Nov. 20-21, or by donating travel size shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion or tissues to the BHG Corporate Office at 866 Malabu Dr. (second floor). For information, visit bluegrasshospitality.com/thanksgiving.