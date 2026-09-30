Legacy in Motion Interview with Dr. Eugene Poole Jr.

A Hopkinsville native and 1985 University of Kentucky architecture graduate, Eugene Poole Jr. has built an impressive career as an architect, including overseeing major restoration projects at the United States Capitol and working on projects for the Supreme Court, Library of Congress and other significant institutions. A self-taught artist as well, Poole has turned his creative eye toward Kentucky history with his Legacy in Motion: Black Jockey Kentucky Derby Winners series: hand-stitched quilts honoring the Black jockeys who helped shape the early history of the Kentucky Derby.

Fourteen works from the series are currently featured in the Headley-Whitney Museum’s Storied Quilts exhibition, on display through Dec. 6 — click here to read more about that exhibit, and check out Smiley Pete Publishing intern Hannah Hobbs’ email interview with Dr. Poole below!

Interviewed by Hannah Hobbs (via email)

× Expand On Oct. 18, Dr. Eugene Poole will be onsite to give an artist talk at the Headley-WhitneyMuseum about the works in his Legacy in Motion quilt series. Photo by Breven Walker of 859 Photography

Could you tell me a little about your background as an artist and how you first became involved with quilting and textile art?

I am a self-taught artist with no formal art training, yet creativity has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. Drawing, sketching, building, and creating have always seemed to be in my DNA. As a child, I constantly constructed what my mother called “contraptions,” such as tree houses, grass huts, and other imaginative structures made from wood, wheels, nails, cardboard, and whatever materials I could find. Growing up just outside the city in a rural setting, I also spent countless hours exploring fields and woods, making bows and arrows, studying nature, and seeing the world from a different and intensely creative perspective.

At home, I spent Friday and Saturday nights at the kitchen table with the Encyclopedia Britannica, drawing insects, animals, flowers, trees, and reproducing famous paintings in my own developing style. I was especially fascinated by subjects with intricate detail. Art was never something I was forced to do; I was simply drawn to it.

Although I continued drawing and sketching, I never initially planned to become an artist. The idea of the “starving artist,” particularly during the 1970s, held little appeal for me. Nevertheless, creativity remained a constant part of my life.

While serving overseas in the Air Force, I began pursuing art more seriously around 1990. Watching reruns of “Good Times,” I became fascinated with the distinctive artwork of artist Ernie Barnes, reflected in the character J.J. Evans. Something about Barnes's elongated figures, movement, and expressive visual language strongly connected with me. I went to an art store, purchased canvas and supplies, and simply began painting, no classes, no instructional videos, or formal lessons, just curiosity, experimentation, and creativity.

From approximately 1992 to 2012, my oil paintings developed a small but significant following. Eventually, however, the demand became overwhelming, and I stepped away from creating art for nearly a decade.

When I returned to painting in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, something had changed. My paintings suddenly felt flat and uninformed. I didn’t feel the same spark as I did in my previous work. I wanted to create work that felt more dimensional, tangible, immediate, and alive.

While searching for a new direction, I began watching videos of women making quilts. I became fascinated, not by the traditional circles, squares, triangles, and rectangles, but by the process itself and its possibilities. I began asking myself how I could take the traditional craft of quilting and transform it into something different, something more meaningful, expressive, and purposeful. That question became the beginning of my journey into contemporary narrative textile art.

How would you describe your work as an artist, and what subjects or ideas have you found yourself returning to throughout your career?

My work can be described as a “Distinctive Visual Language of Monumental Contemporary Narrative Textile Art.” My quilts move beyond the traditional conception of quilting as functional craft. Instead, I create large-scale fine-art compositions that function simultaneously as historical documents, visual narratives, and powerful forms of cultural testimony.

My professional background as an architect is deeply embedded in the organization and construction of my compositions. I approach each work with a deliberate concern for scale, proportion, geometry, line, spatial balance, construction, and detail. These architectural principles provide an underlying structure for the expressive qualities of my textile work.

An essential characteristic of my artistic practice is research. I do not merely create portraits of historical people; I study and curate their lives before committing their stories to fabric. I investigate their personal narratives, accomplishments, clothing, environments, historical circumstances, and the cultural forces that shaped their experiences. In this respect, I consider myself not only an artist, but also a researcher, storyteller, curator, and historian.

My responsibility is to understand the individuals I portray so that my work does more than reproduce their likeness. I seek to communicate their humanity, dignity, struggles, achievements, resilience, and historical significance. Through fabric and thread, I transform research into visual testimony and preserve stories that deserve to remain visible for future generations.

This process is intentionally rigorous and extraordinarily labor-intensive. A single quilt may require approximately 300-400 hours of quilting and construction to complete. Every layer of fabric, line of thread, application of color, and stitched detail contribute to the larger narrative. For me, quilting is therefore more than a technique or craft, it is a language through which I document history, honor human experience, preserve cultural memory, and create contemporary fine art.

What work is featured in the Headley-Whitney Musuem’s Storied Quilts exhibit, and what would you like visitors to know about the pieces before they see them?

For Storied Quilts, I am exhibiting selected quilt works from my Legacy In Motion: Black Jockey Kentucky Derby Winners series and a collection of pastel-oil-acrylic jockey paintings. This is a large-scale series of narrative textile portraits honoring the extraordinary Black jockeys who helped establish the Kentucky Derby and shape the early history of American Thoroughbred racing.

These works are especially meaningful to me because they are about far more than horse racing. They are about history, dignity, resilience, excellence, perseverance, and remembrance. During the formative years of the Kentucky Derby, Black jockeys were not peripheral participants, they were among the sport's most accomplished and influential athletes.

My purpose is to bring these men forward and give them the visibility, scale, and dignity their accomplishments deserve. I want visitors to understand that behind every quilt is a real person and a carefully researched history. Before I begin constructing a portrait, I study the jockey's life, accomplishments, photographs, racing silks, historical circumstances, and personal story. A single quilt may require 300 to 400 hours to complete.

I intentionally create many of these figures at or near life-size scale because I do not want visitors simply to look at history from a distance. I want them to emotionally encounter these men, to stand before them almost person-to-person. The fabric, intense color, layered appliqué, intricate stitching, facial expressions, and scale are intended to restore a sense of presence to individuals whose stories have too often been diminished or overlooked.

Most importantly, I want visitors to leave Storied Quilts knowing these jockeys’ names and their stories. These men were athletes, pioneers, craftsmen, competitors, and champions. They contributed significantly to a sporting tradition that became internationally recognized, yet racism and changing conditions within the racing industry ultimately pushed many Black jockeys out of opportunities they had once dominated.

My quilts are my way of stitching these men permanently back into the historical narrative and conscious record of American history.

× Expand The “Storied Quilts” exhibit features 14 quilts from the Legacy in Motion series by Eugene Poole, a Kentucky native and self-taught artist whose debut quilt series focuses on Black jockeys who won the Kentucky Derby. Images furnished

Your work explores the history of Black jockeys and their connection to the Kentucky Derby. What is it about that history that you feel is important to bring attention to today?

The genesis of the history of horse racing in American can be traced to Kentucky; and the history of the Black jockeys of the Kentucky Derby is important to bring forward in 2026 because their history is American history, Black history, and Kentucky history, and much of it remains unknown to the general public.

When the first Kentucky Derby was run in 1875, 13 of the 15 jockeys were Black, and Oliver Lewis, a 19-year-old Black jockey, rode Aristides to victory. Black horsemen were not simply participants in early Thoroughbred racing; they were foundational to the sport. Black jockeys won 15 of the first 28 Kentucky Derbys, including Isaac Murphy, the first jockey to win the Derby three times; Alonzo Clayton at 15 years old, remains the youngest jockey to win the Derby; Willie Simms; and Jimmy Winkfield, who won consecutive Derbies in 1901 and 1902.

I want young people, of all cultures especially, to understand that Black excellence did not suddenly appear in modern America. It has always been here. These jockeys demonstrated skill, courage, intelligence, discipline, entrepreneurship, resilience, and excellence under circumstances that were often profoundly unequal.

Ultimately, my work is about visibility, dignity, remembrance, and restoration. I cannot change what happened to these men, but through my art, I can help ensure that they are no longer invisible.

What do you hope people take away from seeing your work in Storied Quilts?

What I hope people take away from seeing my work in Storied Quilts is, first and foremost, a sense of discovery, connection, and remembrance. I want visitors to be visually drawn into the quilts by the scale, vibrant colors, layering, textures, stitching, and craftsmanship, but I do not want their experience to end with the beauty of the work. I want them to become curious about the people whose lives are represented in the fabric.

When visitors stand before my Black jockey quilts, I want them to understand that these were real men with real names, families, ambitions, struggles, extraordinary abilities, and remarkable accomplishments. They were not peripheral figures in the history of American horse racing. They were champions, pioneers, highly skilled athletes, and an essential part of the foundation upon which the early Kentucky Derby and Thoroughbred racing were built.

I also hope visitors leave asking themselves, “Why didn’t I know this history?” That question is important. My work is not intended to assign guilt; it is intended to create awareness. History becomes more meaningful when we all are willing to look again, discover what has been overlooked, and expand our understanding of who contributed to the American story.

I want visitors to leave understanding that these men were here. They competed. They persevered. They excelled. They won. They mattered.

And through my quilts, I hope their stories continue to live.